Consumers Challenge Merger Between JetBlue And Spirit
The $3.8 billion merger between JetBlue and Spirit hasn’t fared well with the government and now it seems to be unfavorable among customers also. Recently a group of customers and flight attendants joined forces to sue JetBlue and Spirit, seeking to block their merger into one company. The merging of Spirit into JetBlue could allegedly run the risk of becoming a monopoly among economy airfares in the airline industry.
Too Many Rich People Invested In Airbnbs, More Than A Million Remain Unoccupied
The trend of the Airbnb boom appears to be on the decline for many hosts. Threads across social media platforms from Twitter to Reddit are revealing the frustrations users feel when booking. Now, hosts are feeling the impact as travelers opt for alternate accommodations. According to market analysts, many U.S.-based...
United Airlines' Website Makes Fun Of Southwest Boarding Policy
Let’s face it, all the airlines have been having a horrible year. Whether it’s employees not showing up for work, lost luggage, or, in some cases, even the planes failing to show up at the gates, it’s safe to say it’s been pretty tough. On the bright side of things, United Airlines has decided to show a little humor for the holidays, poking fun at one of its rivals, Southwest Airlines.
Double Your Cash On Your Next Trip To Argentina
If you like fresh steaks and wine, you’ll love what Argentina’s government has implemented for tourists headed to this amazing South American country. Argentina’s government has launched an exchange rate specifically for tourists who use their debit or credit cards for purchases. The Dolar Blue. When I...
Disney planning hiring freeze, possible layoffs
Cost-cutting measures, including a hiring freeze, limited travel and possible layoffs, are coming to Disney, according to a memo sent Friday by the company’s CEO. Days after Disney posted lower-than-expected profit and revenue for its fourth quarter, CEO Bob Chapek sent a memo to executives detailing cost-cutting initiatives at the company.
WeTravel Now Offering Loans For The Travel Industry
Travel agents and luxury travel consultants now have some financial help to be excited about. WeTravel is saving small travel businesses with a brand new loan program. The booking and payments platform WeTravel has launched a business loan program for travel advisors and small businesses in the travel industry. The venture is called WeTravel Growth Capital and it is here to assist companies who are having a hard time recovering after the pandemic.
5 Underrated Art Destinations In the U.S. For Your Next 'Artcation'
Whether you’re an artist, collector, or simply have a deep appreciation for art, here are under-the-radar destinations in the U.S. you should visit:. Miami is known for its art scene and Art Basel Miami, but St. Petersburg shouldn’t be slept on. From The Dali to street art, galleries, and the Chihuly Collection, St. Petersburg has a lot of art to look forward to. Stay at The Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club to be within walking distance of the city’s art scene.
Bali Collaborates With AirBnB For Their 'Live And Work Anywhere' Campaign
Bali’s Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy has announced its collaboration with Airbnb. As part of the Live and Work Anywhere campaign, Airbnb is promoting Bali as one of the best destinations for remote workers to live. Live And Work Anywhere. “Airbnb is partnering with Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism...
