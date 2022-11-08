ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lookin' At Girlzzz: Lourdes Leon, Madonna, Denise, Demi Moore, Mariah +More

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon launched her music career in August with her first music video for a single called Lock&Key, a catching song that had Lourdes, who goes by Lolahol now, hanging out in a graveyard and being sent off to sea. Yeah... We follow Lourdes on IG!. Madonna's latest...
Video: Erica Mena Reacts To Finally Divorcing Safaree & Her Child Support

The cameras were rolling on Love & Hip Hop as Erica Mena got the call that she is officially divorced from Safaree Samuels. Footage of the moment Erica got the call made its way online, and she was seen jumping with joy and crying after learning that her divorce was finalized. However, her mood suddenly soured after she was told that Safaree was ordered to pay $4,305 a month in child support. Erica was also seen making a phone call, where she stated that she was awarded primary custody of her and Safaree's two children.
Legendary Comedian Gallagher Dead At 76

Legendary comedian Gallagher, known famously for smashing watermelons and other objects with his "Sledge-O-Matic" oversized mallet during his routine, has died at the age of 76, his longtime manager confirmed to TMZ. The comedian, born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., died from massive organ failure while under hospice care in the...

