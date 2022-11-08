The cameras were rolling on Love & Hip Hop as Erica Mena got the call that she is officially divorced from Safaree Samuels. Footage of the moment Erica got the call made its way online, and she was seen jumping with joy and crying after learning that her divorce was finalized. However, her mood suddenly soured after she was told that Safaree was ordered to pay $4,305 a month in child support. Erica was also seen making a phone call, where she stated that she was awarded primary custody of her and Safaree's two children.

2 DAYS AGO