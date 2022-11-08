Read full article on original website
Voters in 5 Texas cities choose to decriminalize low-level marijuana offenses
SAN MARCOS, Texas — In five Texas cities, including two near Austin, voters approved decriminalizing low-level offenses for marijuana possession. 82% of voters in San Marcos and 75% in Elgin voted for their respective propositions. "Proposition A is a ballot initiative to decriminalize misdemeanor amounts of marijuana possession," said...
KVUE
First freezes of the season for parts of Central Texas this weekend
AUSTIN, Texas — From spring to winter just like that: our strong cold front pushed through Central Texas on Friday, and now parts of the KVUE area are looking ahead to the first freeze of the season. It will be a cool evening for anyone heading to DKR-Texas Memorial...
KVUE
Rouse football manager provides team's heartbeat after his heart surgery
LEANDER, Texas — Before every coin flip, it's tradition that the Rouse High School Raiders walk underneath the bleachers, arms locked, helmets on, as they prepare for battle. The thing is, one of the Raiders has already won the battle for his life. Sam Jones is the manager for...
