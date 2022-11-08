ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Porzingis has 31, Wizards beat Jazz 121-112 for 3rd straight

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Kyle Kuzma added 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and the Washington Wizards beat the Utah Jazz 121-112 on Saturday night for their season-high third straight victory. Corey Kispert hit all six of his field goals, four...
WASHINGTON, DC
Zion Williamson scores 26 as Pelicans beat Rockets 119-106

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 26 points and Brandon Ingram iced the game with six points in a 13-0 run in the final 2:07 to power the New Orleans Pelicans to a 119-106 victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Pelicans led by as many...
HOUSTON, TX
Ball plays after missing 13 Hornets games with ankle sprain

MIAMI (AP) — LaMelo Ball is finally back with the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets’ point guard — an All-Star a year ago — made his season debut Saturday night at Miami and was in the starting lineup. He was inactive for each of Charlotte’s first 13 games because of a sprained left ankle, an injury that occurred in the preseason.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Boston 117, Detroit 108

BOSTON (117) Tatum 14-28 8-10 43, Williams 7-12 2-2 19, Griffin 3-6 0-0 7, Smart 7-17 0-0 18, White 3-12 5-6 12, Hauser 2-7 0-0 5, Vonleh 0-2 2-2 2, Kornet 1-1 4-4 6, Pritchard 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 39-91 21-24 117.
BOSTON, MA
Philadelphia 121, Atlanta 109

ATLANTA (109) Collins 2-6 2-2 6, Hunter 4-12 7-8 15, Capela 7-9 0-0 14, Murray 9-23 4-4 23, Young 8-18 9-12 27, Griffin 3-7 1-1 9, Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, Kaminsky 3-3 0-0 6, J.Holiday 0-2 0-0 0, A.Holiday 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 40-89 23-27 109.
Dallas 117, Portland 112

PORTLAND (112) Grant 13-22 6-6 37, Hart 0-9 2-6 2, Eubanks 1-2 0-0 2, Lillard 6-16 15-17 29, Simons 9-20 1-2 24, Walker 1-2 3-4 5, Watford 2-3 0-0 4, Little 2-3 0-0 4, Sharpe 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 36-80 27-35 112.
New Orleans 119, Houston 106

HOUSTON (106) Gordon 6-11 1-1 15, Smith Jr. 4-10 1-2 9, Sengun 3-6 0-0 6, Green 11-20 6-6 33, Porter Jr. 9-16 2-4 23, Eason 1-4 2-2 5, Garuba 1-2 1-2 4, Martin Jr. 4-7 1-1 9, Marjanovic 1-1 0-0 2, Christopher 0-2 0-0 0, Nix 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-79 14-18 106.
HOUSTON, TX

