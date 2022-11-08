Read full article on original website
Louisiana Gets Another Big Powerball Win for $100,000
Lottery players in Louisiana can lay claim to yet another enormous prize in the multi-state lottery game Powerball. Officials with the Louisiana Lottery have confirmed a ticket sold for the November 9th drawing matched enough numbers to win a prize valued at $100,000. This big win comes on the heels...
10 Crazy Things You Will Only See In Louisiana [PHOTOS]
This is a post filled with funny pics that remind me of things you will only see in Louisiana. This is a cool state to call home, there is no doubt about it. We got the best food, the best parties, and the most festivals. We are home to original music and international music such as Jazz, Zydeco, and Cajun music. What more could you ask for?
Free Pizza For Veterans Tomorrow In Three SW Louisiana Cities
In honor of Veterans Day, Crust Pizza Co. will be giving out Free 10” Personal Pizzas tomorrow to any Veteran as a thank-you for their service to our country. “Anytime we have the opportunity to give back to the community, especially our military personnel, we make sure we go above and beyond to show our appreciation!” Said Amber Treybig, Crust Pizza Co. Marketing Director.
Free Pizza For Veterans On Veteran’s Day In Lake Charles
To commemorate and honor those that have served in the military, Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has partnered with Lit Pizza to give away free pizzas to the first 20 veterans at every Lit Pizza location in Louisiana. Veterans Day is a nationwide, annual celebration that exists to honor...
Powerball Confirms Three $50,000 Winners in Louisiana
An Acadiana sold ticket is one of three Powerball tickets sold in the state for Saturday's drawing that are worth $50,000. In the bigger picture, there was no jackpot winner for the November 5th Powerball game, which means on Monday night the estimated jackpot will be $1.9 billion dollars. I...
Many Louisiana Schools to be Closed on Tuesday
Thousands of students who attend classes in Louisiana public schools will get a day away from their studies tomorrow. The reason is quite simple, tomorrow is election day and many schools are used as polling places across the state. Can you imagine trying to get an entire precinct or two...
Here’s Why the Record Powerball Drawing is Being Delayed
The Powerball drawing for a record jackpot of almost $2.0 billion dollars has been delayed because of a technical glitch. As of 0200 AM, Louisiana time. Powerball game officials had still not posted the drawing or announced the numbers. Here's why. The initial delay of the 10:30 CST drawing was...
Powerball – Three Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Money Prizes
The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that three tickets sold in the state for last night's (11/02) Powerball drawing are major prize winners. However, no single ticket sold for last night's game matched the numbers needed to claim Powerball's top prize of $1.2 billion dollars. That means the jackpot will continue to rise as we move toward the next drawing which is scheduled for Saturday night.
Former NFL Player has Connection to Record Powerball Jackpot
It took longer than expected but the Powerball multi-state lottery game did get a big winner of its record $2.04 billion dollar jackpot. If you didn't hear, there were several Louisiana-sold Powerball tickets that won some significant coin as well. There were a $1,000,000 winner and two $50,000 winners sold in the state. Plus there were almost 200 tickets sold in Louisiana for Monday's drawing that are worth at least $100.
Louisiana Set to ‘Chill’ This Weekend as Cold Front Arrives
Louisiana residents who are tired of almost 90-degree temperatures in November will finally begin to feel a bit of relief. The mid-fall summerlike swoon is just about over and we may have experienced the last of Mother Nature's "hot flashes" until springtime. No, it won't be a freeze but you'll...
Louisiana Steak Lovers Are Going Crazy for Cowboy Butter
Louisiana steak lovers might have to fight off generations of backlash over what makes a good steak a great steak. I must admit as a hardcore defender of the idiom, "a good steak needs nothing but salt and pepper" I was more than pleasantly surprised by my first foray into the blissful taste experience that is Cowboy Butter.
