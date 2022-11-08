ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rush City, MN

From Lumber to County Seat; The Story of Foley

Foley is a town of 2,603 people located where Highways 23 and 25 intersect in Benton County. Mary Ostby is the Executive Director of the Benton County Historical Society. She and Mayor Elect Jack Brosh joined me on WJON to talk about Foley. The Foley brothers relocated in what is...
BENTON COUNTY, MN
Flags at Half-Staff Wednesday

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Governor Walz has ordered all flags lowered to half-staff Wednesday. Flags at all state buildings will be lowered in honor of Hopkins Assistant Fire Chief James “Jimmy” Scanlon. Scanlon dedicated 14 years of service to the Hopkins Fire Department, 16 years of service...
HOPKINS, MN
Fur??? Feathers??? Found Baked into a Delivery Pizza in Minnesota

The main question is with this situation is... what would you do if you found this after you bit into a pizza you had ordered? First... probably throw up. Well, that's just me, but the second would be to alert the place where the pizza came from. And third, probably never order from there again, and maybe not from anywhere. But that last part is me. I probably wouldn't be able to eat any sort of pizza again without having that sensation and image burned into my brain. YUCK!!
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
Albany Man Hurt in Mille Lacs County Crash

MILACA (WJON News) -- An Albany man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Mille Lacs County. The Minnesota State Patrol says 43-year-old Gary Mortensen was traveling west on 80th Street, which is the Highway 23 detour when his pickup collided with another vehicle. The crash happened just after 5:00...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
Zonta Christmas House is Back this Season

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- After a two-year absence, the Zonta Christmas House is back this year. The 31st annual event will be held Friday, November 18th (3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.) and Saturday, November 19th (9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.) at 1205 Oakcrest Drive in Sauk Rapids. Spokeswoman Debra...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
St. Cloud, MN
