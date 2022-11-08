Read full article on original website
Related
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa Is Party Ready in a Plunging Crisscross Top
Dua Lipa upped the ante with her latest Instagram photo dump. Today, the "Don't Start Now" singer posted pictures of an incredible, party-ready outfit she wore while stopping in Melbourne for her global Future Nostalgia Tour. Hailing from the spring 2023 collection of London-based brand KNWLS, the sultry mesh set...
Harper's Bazaar
Secrets of the Stylish: Getting ready for Women of the Year with Francesca Hayward
Our annual Women of the Year Awards returned to Claridge's last night, an event which celebrates women from across the worlds of film, television, art, culture and literature, and one where the guest list did not disappoint when it came to red-carpet style. Among them was the principal ballet dancer...
Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
I’m a 49-year-old tattooed woman & tried a Hooters uniform – people are impressed
A TATTOOED woman who is almost in her 50s has tried on a Hooters uniform that has impressed many people with how great she looks. The 49-year-old shared a video wearing the signature white Hooters tank top and orange bottoms. TikTok user Janie typically posts videos of herself wearing bikinis...
Woman with the 'world's biggest lips' plans to undergo more beauty treatments despite doctor's warnings
A woman with the ‘world’s biggest lips’ is planning to undergo more beauty treatments even after her doctor warned her that she could die. Andrea Ivanova who has the world’s biggest lips is on a mission to break another record - to have the world’s most pointed and elongated chin. This 25-year-old has undergone 32 surgeries so far on her pout and spent almost $9000 to look like a Bratz doll.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Aniston discusses IVF and fertility in an honest new interview
Jennifer Aniston has spoken candidly about her struggle with IVF and fertility for the first time. "It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," Aniston tells journalist Danielle Pergament in an interview for Allure magazine. "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was...
Harper's Bazaar
Watch Kourtney Kardashian Try On Her Wedding Dress for the First Time
Kourtney Kardashian flew to Italy to try on her custom wedding dress for the first time before her wedding to Travis Barker—and BAZAAR.com got the exclusive first look at the magical moment. In the video, which was filmed for Hulu's The Kardashians, Kourtney is seen trying on the dress...
Harper's Bazaar
The Crown's hair and make-up artist on perfecting a royal flush and creating Diana's doe eyes
The Crown, now on its fifth series, is one of the most highly viewed, talked about shows in recent times. And it’s subjects – The Queen and the many members of the royal family – the most recognisable. The attention to detail on each aspect from the costumes to the character’s accents has to be immaculate, and when it comes to hair and make-up that task falls to Cate Hall, lead hair and make-up artist for The Crown’s last few and current series'.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Defends Her Name Change to Mrs. Affleck After Wedding to Ben
Jennifer Lopez insists she can be a strong feminist and a hopeless romantic at the same time—and we agree. In a new interview, the singer and actress addressed the controversy surrounding her name change to Jennifer Affleck following her marriage to Ben Affleck. "People are still going to call...
Harper's Bazaar
Rodan + Fields Haircare Is Here to Remind You That Scalp Is Skin
Rodan + Fields, best known for its science-backed skincare, is bringing its innovative formulas to a new category: haircare. Dermatologists Katie Rodan and Kathy Fields, who also founded Proactiv, decided to enter into the hair sector now because “the time was right,” Fields tells BAZAAR.com. “We saw an opportunity to approach hair by staying true to our heritage and getting to the root of the problem to create healthier-looking, stronger, more beautiful hair,” Rodan explains. “After all, scalp is skin, and we know skin.”
Harper's Bazaar
Saks Is Partnering With Elton John for Its Legendary Holiday Window Display
There's no doubt the holiday season is Mariah Carey's season (and she knows it) but this year, Elton John's Christmas Party album from 2005 might just become a little more popular. For the first time ever, Saks Fifth Avenue has partnered with The Elton John AIDS Foundation for its famous holiday windows and light show, which will feel distinctly different than those of the past.
Harper's Bazaar
Chris Evans Reportedly Has Been Secretly Dating Alba Baptista for "Over a Year"
People's newest Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans actually hasn't been single for some time. The magazine revealed today that Evans has had a secret actress girlfriend for the last year: 25-year-old actress Alba Baptista. Evans, 41, and Baptista have been dating “for over a year and it's serious,” a source...
Harper's Bazaar
An Editor’s 2 Favorite Work Staples Are on Sale at Everlane
Getting older has made me wiser—but only where shopping is involved. At 22, during the early months of my first job postgrad, I spent more than I'll ever admit on the Internet buying things I thought would last me years. Instead, those things—think of a more subdued version of Zooey Deschanel's wardrobe in her New Girl era, a little too cutesy and very 2017—were offloaded to resale sites years (or months) later.
Harper's Bazaar
Olympic Gold Medalist Chloe Kim Is a Designer Now Too
It’s been a busy year for two-time Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim. She won the women’s halfpipe back in February and made history as the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals in the event. That would be enough for most people to want to take a break, but not Kim. Instead, she decided to try and make a name for herself in the fashion world, a feat that can easily be just as—if not, more so—unattainable than a gold medal. But after attending her first Met Gala in May and sitting front row at a handful of New York Fashion Week shows this past September, Kim is clearly succeeding.
Harper's Bazaar
Women of the Year Awards 2022: the portfolio
Over the course of the year, the Bazaar team meet regularly to discuss who should be crowned the winners, and the debates can be quite fierce. (We are stricter than the Academy Awards organisers, however, in that nobody can win if they aren’t able to attend the event...) The whole team was united in the wish to see the luminous Anya Taylor-Joy receive the Actress trophy for her recent work, and to give Viola Davis, the star of The Woman King, an Icon award in celebration of her boundary-pushing career.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Pays Tribute to Husband with “Jennifer & Ben” Necklace
Jennifer Lopez is proving she is the most thoughtful wife. On her latest Instagram post, Mrs. Affleck shared photos of herself in a sultry white look, which she accessorized with a gold necklace that read, "Jennifer & Ben." The outfit consisted of a plunging ivory jumpsuit and matching faux-fur coat....
Harper's Bazaar
The Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2022
Inside the 2022 Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards Inside the 2022 Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards. The Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards returned to Claridge's last night, where we were able to celebrate a whole host of incredible talent. The event – which for 2022 included names such as Anya Taylor-Joy, Viola Davis, Maude Apatow and Little Simz, among others, and was held in partnership with Armani Beauty – felt a particularly special one as everyone gathered in the ballroom to celebrate some incredible achievements.
Harper's Bazaar
Women of the Year 2022 Musician: Little Simz
"Being an individual can be scary," Little Simz says, her brow furrowed. "But I always want to say to people, if you believe something is cool, it’s cool. And if you want to do something, do it." The independent-label musician, rapper, writer, actress and photographer is well-qualified to reflect on the joys and perils of doing your own thing. As deft and multidisciplinary as she is driven, Simz has, for the last decade, been forging a career path that is entirely her own. In the past couple of years, this one-woman cultural phenomenon has released a five-star-reviewed album, art-directed short films, joined forces with Gucci, photographed a beautiful portrait series featuring her long-time friend, the Black Panther star Letitia Wright, and taken pride of place on Barack Obama’s ‘Favourite music of 2021’ playlist.
Harper's Bazaar
Women of the Year 2022 Breakthrough: Maude Apatow
Parading through London in an open-top bus for Bazaar's photoshoot, resplendent in an Armani couture gown, Maude Apatow looks glamorous and at ease. "I always feel inspired when I’m in London, so I spend as much time here as I can," says the Hollywood actress and Anglophile. Perhaps it’s no surprise she is comfortable in front of the camera: as the eldest daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, she has practically grown up on set, having been acting since the age of 10. Yet it is only relatively recently, thanks to her sensitive portrayal of adolescent angst in the teen drama Euphoria, that she has emerged as a truly formidable talent.
Comments / 0