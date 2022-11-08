ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mum says parents should ban buying children Christmas Eve boxes

The most wonderful time of the year is almost upon us, though if you step into pretty much any supermarket they've already gone full Christmas mode. Christmas comes but once each year, though it seems to come earlier and earlier every time, and with that come Christmas traditions both old and new.
Woman woke up at 33 weeks pregnant to find her bump has disappeared

For anyone who has experienced pregnancy, you’ll know that when someone is in their third trimester, they feel as if they’re carrying the equivalent of a watermelon. So when one woman woke up and realised that her bump was no longer the round shape and size as before, she rightly panicked.
Pregnant Hooters server says her big belly fetches over $400 in tips

There's a fetish for just about everything, and now one pregnant Hooters server has revealed that her big belly is bagging her some serious tips. Taking to TikTok, Tay B, 21, explained that she's making some serious dollar at the famous diner for her belly and not her, well, hooters.
After man uses pregnancy test as a joke, he later finds out he has cancer

What would you do if you found out you had cancer?. A pregnancy test was discovered by a man in his girlfriend's bathroom a few years ago, and he simply chose to pee on it for amusement. The amusing part of it was that his test results unexpectedly showed that he was pregnant. Naturally, the guy found this to be hysterical and quickly started joking around with everyone that he was actually pregnant.
Somerset woman goes nine months without putting black bin out

An eco-minded woman managed to go 10 months before putting out her black bin for non-recyclable waste. Somerset exercise teacher Gill Hampson is passionate about reducing the impact she has on the environment and strives to recycle whatever she can. The 62-year-old, who lives in Somerton, said the "biggest challenge...
Parents shouldn't get priority to take time off during holidays, says woman, sparks fierce debate

Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 24, 2021. It has since been updated. 'Parenting is about juggling a hundred different responsibilities at the same time, and for many, work is one of them. In some workplaces, parents are given preferential treatment over people without kids on the account that they have more work to do, and the acknowledgment that raising a child is not easy. People without kids overwhelmingly believe they shouldn't be discriminated against on the account of their family status. One parent took to Mumsnet to share her take on the issue to check what other parents thought about it and it sparked a heated debate in the comments section.
Dear Abby: Old-fashioned custom is still the best way to say ‘thanks!’

DEAR ABBY: I was taught to write handwritten thank-you notes when I received a gift. Over the last few years, my gifts have been acknowledged with a brief text, Facebook post, a photo or not at all. I enjoy giving gifts, but the lack of response I receive from today's younger folks leaves me feeling frustrated and dismissed. Must I adapt my expectations to a new normal in etiquette? -- MANNERLY MISTER IN TENNESSEE DEAR MANNERLY MISTER: The topic of thank-you notes is one of the most common complaints I get from readers. While there's no excuse for not acknowledging a...
Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

