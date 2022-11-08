ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Giants place Xavier McKinney on NFI, Nick Williams on IR

By John Fennelly
 3 days ago
The New York Giants have placed safety Xavier McKinney on the non-football injury list with a broken hand. That comes after the revelation that the defensive captain was involved in an ATV accident in Cabo during the by week.

McKinney will miss a minimum of four games.

In addition to McKinney heading to NFI, the Giants also placed defensive tackle Nick Williams on injured reserve (biceps), effectively ending his season.

In some positive injury-related news, guard Shane Lemieux (toe) has been designated for return from IR. He will begin practicing with the team this week with eyes on a possible return in the next three weeks.

Lemieux was named a potential starter in training camp this past summer. He injured his toe in the Giants’ preseason opener against the New England Patriots after missing the final 16 games of last season due to a knee injury and underwent surgery to repair his left patellar tendon last fall.

After starting the last nine games of the 2020 season for the Giants, Lemieux has played in only one game over the past two seasons. The new injury has hindered his comeback and should be deemed ready for action would give the Giants’ offensive line a much needed boost.

