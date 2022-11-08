A House Divided, Such a Popular Issue in the South. One thing I will always love about the south is how we are all dedicated to our teams, especially our college teams. I am a die-hard Longhorn fan since a majority of my nieces and nephews went there. I will always yell "Hook 'em" if I am given the opportunity, yup even when we keep losing. I have yet to date a man who loves the Longhorns like my family does, however when I do I will probably try to keep him since "a house divided" during football season is far from ideal.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO