Louisiana State

Check Out Louisiana’s 13 Weirdest & Most Unique Museums

There's nothing to do around here. How often have you heard that and thought to yourself, "There's plenty to do. You just have to get out and do it?" From fishing and all types of other water sports, to hiking, bicycling, a trampoline center, great dining, churches, public lands for bird watching or hunting, you name it, Louisiana is loaded with "something to do."
Louisiana Gets Another Big Powerball Win for $100,000

Lottery players in Louisiana can lay claim to yet another enormous prize in the multi-state lottery game Powerball. Officials with the Louisiana Lottery have confirmed a ticket sold for the November 9th drawing matched enough numbers to win a prize valued at $100,000. This big win comes on the heels...
10 Crazy Things You Will Only See In Louisiana [PHOTOS]

This is a post filled with funny pics that remind me of things you will only see in Louisiana. This is a cool state to call home, there is no doubt about it. We got the best food, the best parties, and the most festivals. We are home to original music and international music such as Jazz, Zydeco, and Cajun music. What more could you ask for?
A House Divided: LSU Bride Trolls Alabama Groom Using Cake

A House Divided, Such a Popular Issue in the South. One thing I will always love about the south is how we are all dedicated to our teams, especially our college teams. I am a die-hard Longhorn fan since a majority of my nieces and nephews went there. I will always yell "Hook 'em" if I am given the opportunity, yup even when we keep losing. I have yet to date a man who loves the Longhorns like my family does, however when I do I will probably try to keep him since "a house divided" during football season is far from ideal.
Former NFL Player has Connection to Record Powerball Jackpot

It took longer than expected but the Powerball multi-state lottery game did get a big winner of its record $2.04 billion dollar jackpot. If you didn't hear, there were several Louisiana-sold Powerball tickets that won some significant coin as well. There were a $1,000,000 winner and two $50,000 winners sold in the state. Plus there were almost 200 tickets sold in Louisiana for Monday's drawing that are worth at least $100.
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

