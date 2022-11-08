Read full article on original website
Related
Check Out Louisiana’s 13 Weirdest & Most Unique Museums
There's nothing to do around here. How often have you heard that and thought to yourself, "There's plenty to do. You just have to get out and do it?" From fishing and all types of other water sports, to hiking, bicycling, a trampoline center, great dining, churches, public lands for bird watching or hunting, you name it, Louisiana is loaded with "something to do."
Seven Women in Louisiana and Texas Are Now on Death Row
We sometimes forget that evil is blind. It comes in all forms, regardless of race, creed, color, age or gender. In these cases, it happens to come in the form of women. The women of Louisiana and Texas who are currently sitting on Death Row, awaiting their ultimate punishment. Here...
Should Willie Robertson Consider a Run For Louisiana Governor?
Though it was a completely informal poll, the results were astonishing. Not surprising, but certainly astonishing. Yesterday, on Election Day, with most of the area suffering from political fatigue, we decided to lighten things somewhat with our own fictitious election. As John Bel Edwards will be ineligible to run for...
Louisiana Gets Another Big Powerball Win for $100,000
Lottery players in Louisiana can lay claim to yet another enormous prize in the multi-state lottery game Powerball. Officials with the Louisiana Lottery have confirmed a ticket sold for the November 9th drawing matched enough numbers to win a prize valued at $100,000. This big win comes on the heels...
10 Crazy Things You Will Only See In Louisiana [PHOTOS]
This is a post filled with funny pics that remind me of things you will only see in Louisiana. This is a cool state to call home, there is no doubt about it. We got the best food, the best parties, and the most festivals. We are home to original music and international music such as Jazz, Zydeco, and Cajun music. What more could you ask for?
A House Divided: LSU Bride Trolls Alabama Groom Using Cake
A House Divided, Such a Popular Issue in the South. One thing I will always love about the south is how we are all dedicated to our teams, especially our college teams. I am a die-hard Longhorn fan since a majority of my nieces and nephews went there. I will always yell "Hook 'em" if I am given the opportunity, yup even when we keep losing. I have yet to date a man who loves the Longhorns like my family does, however when I do I will probably try to keep him since "a house divided" during football season is far from ideal.
Deadly Listeria Outbreak Warning Includes Louisiana
A national Listeria outbreak is linked to deli meat and cheese according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). This warning includes Louisiana. But no one from Louisiana has gotten sick. Who Is at Higher Risk?. The CDC says “You are at higher risk for severe Listeria illness if you...
Louisiana Patiently Waits for ‘Gumbo Weather’ to Arrive Tomorrow
Gumbo weather is set to make its triumphant return to Louisiana late tonight and early Saturday as one of the strongest cold fronts of the season, at least so far, pushes across the state. If you're not familiar with gumbo weather, welcome to Louisiana, you're obviously not from around here.
Ten Things Louisiana People Hate Most About Winter
Not sure if you have gotten the word yet, but we have a cold front blustering its way here into Louisiana by this weekend. Low temperatures are going to drop into thirties Saturday and will stay on the cold side for the foreseeable future. While it's great news for all...
Nicole Makes Landfall in Florida as Category 1 Hurricane
Hurricane Nicole crossed the coast of eastern Florida this morning as a category 1 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale. That means the storm had winds of at least 75 mph when it made landfall just south of Vero Beach. This makes the second landfalling hurricane to hit Florida this season....
Former NFL Player has Connection to Record Powerball Jackpot
It took longer than expected but the Powerball multi-state lottery game did get a big winner of its record $2.04 billion dollar jackpot. If you didn't hear, there were several Louisiana-sold Powerball tickets that won some significant coin as well. There were a $1,000,000 winner and two $50,000 winners sold in the state. Plus there were almost 200 tickets sold in Louisiana for Monday's drawing that are worth at least $100.
Louisiana Set to ‘Chill’ This Weekend as Cold Front Arrives
Louisiana residents who are tired of almost 90-degree temperatures in November will finally begin to feel a bit of relief. The mid-fall summerlike swoon is just about over and we may have experienced the last of Mother Nature's "hot flashes" until springtime. No, it won't be a freeze but you'll...
92.9 THE LAKE
Lake Charles, LA
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0