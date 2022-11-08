From leading the new guard of men’s jewelry to working with the likes of Palm Angels, London’s Bleue Burnham has his ring finger on the pulse when it comes to making signets, pendants and more that are destined to last a lifetime. His timeless designs often explore natural realms — such as “The Secret Life of Plants” for Fall/Winter 2022 — while also touching upon more futuristic elements as each stone is lab-made. Now, Burnham brings all of this learning to Gucci Vault, where he has just released a ten-piece unisex jewelry collection comprising some of his most intricately beautiful designs.

2 DAYS AGO