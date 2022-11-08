Read full article on original website
Woolrich's "Made in the USA" Collection Renovates the Label's Archival Flannels
Coined “The Original Outdoor Clothing Company,” Woolrich has been making flannel shirts for more than 190 years. Honoring its centuries-spanning history, the outerwear imprint has called on its archives of distinguished American design codes for a capsule of flannels titled “Made in the USA.”. The Fall/Winter 2022...
Walter Van Beirendonck Explores the Uncanny Valley With Its Mesh Face Morph Masks
Walter Van Beirendonck‘s runway shows are utterly otherworldly, and for Fall/Winter 2022 this description couldn’t be more fitting. Not only was the collection actually titled “Otherworldly,” but plenty of the works this season stepped into the uncanny valley, largely disturbing and uncomfortable because of the pieces’ semblance of humankind. Nothing screams this more than WvB’s Mesh Face Morph Mask, which was found in multiple looks on the runway and is now finally available to buy.
Bleue Burnham's Gucci Vault-Exclusive Jewelry Explores Our Connection With Nature
From leading the new guard of men’s jewelry to working with the likes of Palm Angels, London’s Bleue Burnham has his ring finger on the pulse when it comes to making signets, pendants and more that are destined to last a lifetime. His timeless designs often explore natural realms — such as “The Secret Life of Plants” for Fall/Winter 2022 — while also touching upon more futuristic elements as each stone is lab-made. Now, Burnham brings all of this learning to Gucci Vault, where he has just released a ten-piece unisex jewelry collection comprising some of his most intricately beautiful designs.
ANTI SOCIAL SOCIAL CLUB Unleashes FW22 “STUNNED” Collection
This past September, ANTI SOCIAL SOCIAL CLUB released its Fall 2022 collection that was filled with Y2K-inspired graphics. Now, the Los Angeles-based streetwear brand has unveiled its new collection for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Titled “STUNNED,” the offering expands its playful cadence on its signature logo design. Outfitting...
Here Are the Must-Have Nike’s Dropping in The Bicester Collection's New Virtual Experience
As we move closer to the holiday season, The Bicester Collection taps back into the sneaker market to deliver sought-after Nike sneakers amongst other pairs in partnership with retailer The Edit LDN. With its luxury shopping destinations in UK-based Bicester Village and Las Rozas Village in Madrid, The Bicester Collection...
Angela Bassett Makes a Fierce Arrival in Purple Moschino Dress & Sparkling Heels at ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere
Angela Bassett celebrated her reprising role as Queen Ramonda at the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere on Wednesday night. The event took over the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with several stars from the film showing up to support the life and legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular superhero, King T’Challa. Bassett looked absolutely stunning for the occasion. The Emmy Award-winning actress wore a vibrant purple gown by Moschino. The garment featured a peplum-style flare at the cups of the bodice, a pleated hemline and dramatic train. To place more emphasis on her look, the “9-1-1” alum accessorized...
Nike Dunk High Gets Dressed With "Burgundy Crush" Accents
Dunks have been a heavy focus for and its lifestyle footwear category all year long, and its momentum seems as if it will be carried on throughout the rest of 2022 and into the new year. This month, the folks over at the Beaverton juggernaut have lined up several new colorways, one being this Nike Dunk High “Burgundy Crush” for the ladies that is in preparation to hit the shelves.
Natalia Bryant Takes it Back to the ’80s in a ‘The Goonies’ T-Shirt and Classic Nike Air Force 1’s
Natalia Bryant posed for a selfie in a full-length mirror yesterday, showing off her outfit in the process on her Instagram story. The shot saw Bryant clad in casual wear with a nostalgic twist along with closet staple footwear. She put on on a white graphic T-shirt with “The Goonies” movie logo on it that was a throwback from the past. The tee was tucked into a preppy red pleated mini skirt that added to the casual vibes, while pairing nicely with the red detailing in the shirt. Bryant wore her hair in a slicked back braided ponytail and accessorized with...
Black Panther's Lupita Nyong'o Makes Fabulous Outfit Change on the Red Carpet
Watch: Lupita Nyong'o Shares How Wakanda Forever Honors Chadwick Boseman. Lupita Nyong'o proved two looks are always better than one. The Oscar winner made a jaw-dropping appearance at the Mexico premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Nov. 9, dazzling the red carpet in two custom Jonathan Cohen designs. And...
Dr. Martens’ "Leopard Pack" Unleashes Your Inner Animal
Dr. Martens has just presented its new “Leopard Pack” and it’s the brand’s latest move in increasing its experimental iterations across its mainline silhouettes. Traditionally, Dr. Martens is best known for its 1460 boot and 1461 shoe, but as we move into the colder months, the footwear giant has dropped a cozy style designed with furry fabrications and heavy-set leather, fresh from presenting a flurry of winter-ready styles such as its Jorge Shearling shoe.
AMBUSH and Reese's Puffs Ready a Cereal Bowl Turned Fashion Accessory
Introduced last month, General Mills has now returned to officially deliver its AMBUSH x Reese’s Puffs collection in full. Building on its 2019 Travis Scott release and a KAWS collaboration back in 2021, the latest collaboration with Yoon Ahn‘s label continues the cereal name’s series of inventive partnerships that extend from music to art and now fashion. The team-up serves to tap into a new experience and offers a covetable accessory for fans.
Très Bien and Diemme's Cornaro Low Is a Boot Fit For All Occasions
From creating a chair with JOY Objects to developing its own range of clothes under its everywear label, retailer Très Bien has shown that it’s more than just a shop, but a creative hub that delivers a uniform and a lifestyle for its dialed-in consumer. Now, under the everywear moniker, Très Bien delivers yet another collaboration, this time around working with the Italian footwear brand Diemme.
Bogey Boys Goes All-In With Its Latest Capsule
‘s outfit Bogey Boys has upped the ante with its newest capsule, The Vegas Collection, a spin on the close relationship between golf and gambling. Nine items constitute this line, including polos, tees, hoodies, and Sin City themed accessories with dancing game dice and a drop shadow Bogey Boys spell-out logo.
Clarks’ ATL Trek Combi Designed to Take on Any Terrain
Clarks Originals has just presented its latest trail shoe, the ATL Trek Walk Waterproof White Combi, and it’s one of the brand’s most innovative trail shoes to date. Recently, Clarks unveiled its “Lockhill Oxblood Combi” sneaker, taking inspiration from New York’s shoe scene from the 1990s. The shoe combined a selection of bright colors with a modernized footbed for extra comfort — and this new ATL Trek shoe is more of the same.
Iconic Foscarini Lighting Illuminates Cinematic Scenes
Italian lighting brand Foscarini is celebrating 30 years of collaboration with Ferruccio Laviani this year, and to mark the occasion, has commissioned artist Gianluca Vassallo to create an experimental photography series paying homage designer’s most iconic pieces. Each image in the Notturno Laviani series features a dramatic, cinematic backdrop,...
Louis De Guzman Set to Release ‘Moving Parts 001’
Part sculpture, incense holder and flower vase. Louis De Guzman is continuing on his new exploration into functional sculptures. Following a recent release back in August, the Chicago-based artist is set to unveil a new work entitled, Moving Parts 001. Part artwork, incense holder and flower vase, the multi-functional sculpture...
LOEWE's SS23 Pre-Collection Campaign Plays On Jonathan Anderson's Irreverence
What would fashion be without vanguards paving the way for absurdity, creativity and genius design discipline? For LOEWE, the luxury House that’s currently under the visionary helm of Jonathan Anderson, these factors are key to its success. Now, the brand explores such narratives in its Spring/Summer 2023 pre-collection campaign, once again shot by Jurgen Teller.
Hot Toys Offers Full Look at Shuri as the Black Panther
Shortly before the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Hot Toys has returned with the latest addition to its “Marvel Movie Masterpiece Series.” Celebrating the highly-anticipated film, the new 1/6 scale figure offers a full look at Shuri as the Black Panther. “In the wake of King T’Challa’s death, Wakanda is left without a Black Panther and as world powers clamor to gain access to the rare energy-manipulating ore called Vibranium, a new and unexpected foe breaches the Wakandan borders. Our beloved heroes must now band together and fight to protect their nation,” write Hot Toys.
Take a Full Look at the UNDERCOVER x Levi's®️ Collection
Following an announcement earlier this month on Instagram, Jun Takahashi’s UNDERCOVER and Levi’s®️ have now released the full collection lookbook for their upcoming collaboration. The six-piece capsule looks to blend Levi’s classic Made in USA denim with traditional Japanese components infused with UNDERCOVER’s unruly attitudes.
Michael Reeder Navigates Life and Death in ‘Pushing up Daisies’ Exhibition
Featuring paintings of the artist’s ‘Cyber Bandit’ NFTs. Allouche Gallery in New York is launching a new solo exhibition entitled Pushing Up Daisies that will feature never before seen works by the internationally-known American artist, Michael Reeder. The body of work zeroes in on the duality of life and death as well as what lies beyond.
