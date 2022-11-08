Read full article on original website
USPS Suspends Service In Evangeline, LouisianaBryan DijkhuizenEvangeline, LA
USPS Suspends Service In These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
KPLC TV
South Beauregard’s Spooner signs letter of intent with LSU
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Trinity Spooner has been involved with the South Beauregard track team for her entire high school career. Now, she is headed to LSU in the fall to continue her track and field journey. Last season, she held Louisiana’s top javelin mark and is hoping to break...
Once Was Inc Hosts Holiday Turkey Giveaway At Rouses Lake Charles
The Veteran community outreach nonprofit group, Once Was Inc., was founded in 2018 by Petty Officer Michael Edmond, also known as “DJ N.V. Navy Vet” and his wife Racquel. The couple’s mission is to give back to the nation’s service members and their immediate families. The focus of Once Was Inc is to assist Veterans who don't have access to a military facility.
We Now Know Why ‘Coach O’ Has Been Attending Ragin’ Cajuns Football Games
Former LSU football coach Ed Orgeron has been to Lafayette several times this football season. Throughout much of the 2022 football season, we've reported that Coach O has been in Lafayette for Caujns games and we may now know why. Sure, he loves football, but he has likely been here...
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Best Lafayette Restaurants | 7 Must-Try Restaurants in Lafayette LA
Food is an intricate part of Cajun culture. Food in Louisiana is almost a religion. That’s why you hear onions, bell peppers, and celery referred to as “The Trinity.” Here are a few of my favorite Lafayette restaurants. Table Of Contents. The 7 Best Lafayette Restaurants. Café...
Lake Charles American Press
Area athletes take advantage of early signing period
LSU baseball turned a triple play in the area Wednesday with Kinder High’s Griffin Cooley, Sulphur’s Jake Brown and Sam Houston’s Dylan Thompson signing National Letters of Intent with the Tigers on the opening day of the early signing period. Cooley, an outfielder, takes a combination of...
Texas-based energy company laying off 135 in Louisiana, offshore
Texas-based QuarterNorth Energy made public its layoff plans for the Lafayette office and the offshore locations in a notice to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend Nov.11-13
Finally, the weekend is here y'all. We are all ready to get out and do something fun. That is where we come in. We have searched around the area for things to do and made you a list of fun things going on in the area. First off, Veterans day...
Crumbl Cookie Truck Seen Visiting Lake Charles Shopping Center
We found out in August that Crumbl Cookies is officially headed to Lake Charles. The question then became "where is it going to open up in Lake Charles?". Rumors spread around about its new location as more and more places announced they were coming to Lake Charles. The bakery is...
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and delicious food.
Local Comedian Turned Hollywood Actor Coming To Lake Charles Thanksgiving Weekend
The Thanksgiving holiday is less than two weeks away and you may have family and friends coming in for the four-day holiday. After all the turkey and fixings are gobbled down, you may be looking for things to do on your extended holiday weekend and we think we found a fun thing to get your group together and go see live.
Lake Charles American Press
Retired local fire chief performs at Jerry Lee Lewis funeral
Retired Fort Polk Fire Chief Michael Kuk has spent most of his life admiring and honoring the work of rock’ n ’roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis — and on Saturday Kuk paid the ultimate tribute to the music legend by performing at Lewis’ funeral services. As...
VIDEO: KPLC Lake Charles Building Being Demolished
After two years, progress is finally being made on part of the KPLC News "compound". The newsroom took quite a hit during Hurricane Laura as their broadcast tower collapsed on part of the building. Luckily, the news team had decided to evacuate before Laura made her way into the lake area. Hence the iconic Ben Terry photo we all related to while trying to do the same thing. As plans were finalized for the new building, it was time to get rid of the old.
Evangeline Maid Bread bakery fire not expected to affect production
Lafayette Fire Department was on the scene of a commercial fire at Evangeline Maid Bread Factory this morning.
theadvocate.com
St. Martinville continues late-season roll with win to advances to regionals
ST. MARTINVILLE — Kaden Zenon passed for two touchdowns and Steven Blanco ran for two more in St. Martinville's 28-7 win over DeRidder in a Division II nonselect bidistrict playoff game Thursday. Zenon completed 7 of 11 passes for 238 yards with scoring strikes to Karon Jeanlouis and Cullen...
KPLC TV
Antique store leaves downtown Lake Charles location after 12 years
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Downtown development in Lake Charles is booming, with many new businesses opening and projects starting in the coming months, but one locally owned business is shutting its doors after more than a decade. What started out as a Lake Charles couple’s hobby turned into a...
VIDEO: Lake Charles Grain Elevator Explodes on Hwy 397
Trucker Robert LeDoux might be changing his pants after this incident at a grain elevator exploded on 397 earlier today. LeDoux was at the elevator waiting to get unloaded. As grain is moved around, dust is created. That dust being suspended in the air can be highly volatile. The flammability...
cenlanow.com
Open Casting Call Announced for launching in 2023
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Rapides Foundation is issuing a local casting call for various roles in their upcoming #TreatYourselfCenla campaign, launching in 2023. The campaign is looking for talent throughout Central Louisiana, specifically in Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn parishes. You must be a resident of a listed parish to participate.
KPLC TV
Nov. 8 election: Vernon Parish
YES: 363 (39%) NO: 558 (61%) Shall Road District No. Three, Vernon Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to levy an eleven and eighty-nine hundredths (11.89) mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation within said District (an estimated $245,480 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of maintaining Parish roads and bridges within the District?
Get Lunch Or Dinner This Friday Nov. 11 & Help Lake Charles Veterans
Veterans Day is coming up this Friday, November 11th, and in Lake Charles, The VFW Post 2130 in South Lake Charles is having a Jambalaya fundraiser. Veterans day is a chance for all of us to reflect and thank our men and women who served in our Army, Navy Air Force, Marines, and other branches of the United States service. You or someone you know have served in our armed forces and that is why we celebrate Veterans Day in their honor.
A Lake Charles Legend: 34 Years Of KPLC-TV Clips Montage
If you've grown up in SWLA, then KPLC-TV has been a huge part of your life. I was on a YouTube "rabbit hole" last night watching video after video and then a suggested video came up that I just had to share with you. It's a montage of KPLC-TV clips from 1985-2019.
