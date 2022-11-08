ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinder, LA

KPLC TV

South Beauregard’s Spooner signs letter of intent with LSU

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Trinity Spooner has been involved with the South Beauregard track team for her entire high school career. Now, she is headed to LSU in the fall to continue her track and field journey. Last season, she held Louisiana’s top javelin mark and is hoping to break...
BATON ROUGE, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Once Was Inc Hosts Holiday Turkey Giveaway At Rouses Lake Charles

The Veteran community outreach nonprofit group, Once Was Inc., was founded in 2018 by Petty Officer Michael Edmond, also known as “DJ N.V. Navy Vet” and his wife Racquel. The couple’s mission is to give back to the nation’s service members and their immediate families. The focus of Once Was Inc is to assist Veterans who don't have access to a military facility.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
foodieflashpacker.com

7 Best Lafayette Restaurants | 7 Must-Try Restaurants in Lafayette LA

Food is an intricate part of Cajun culture. Food in Louisiana is almost a religion. That’s why you hear onions, bell peppers, and celery referred to as “The Trinity.” Here are a few of my favorite Lafayette restaurants. Table Of Contents. The 7 Best Lafayette Restaurants. Café...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Area athletes take advantage of early signing period

LSU baseball turned a triple play in the area Wednesday with Kinder High’s Griffin Cooley, Sulphur’s Jake Brown and Sam Houston’s Dylan Thompson signing National Letters of Intent with the Tigers on the opening day of the early signing period. Cooley, an outfielder, takes a combination of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you like going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and delicious food.
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Retired local fire chief performs at Jerry Lee Lewis funeral

Retired Fort Polk Fire Chief Michael Kuk has spent most of his life admiring and honoring the work of rock’ n ’roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis — and on Saturday Kuk paid the ultimate tribute to the music legend by performing at Lewis’ funeral services. As...
FERRIDAY, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

VIDEO: KPLC Lake Charles Building Being Demolished

After two years, progress is finally being made on part of the KPLC News "compound". The newsroom took quite a hit during Hurricane Laura as their broadcast tower collapsed on part of the building. Luckily, the news team had decided to evacuate before Laura made her way into the lake area. Hence the iconic Ben Terry photo we all related to while trying to do the same thing. As plans were finalized for the new building, it was time to get rid of the old.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Antique store leaves downtown Lake Charles location after 12 years

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Downtown development in Lake Charles is booming, with many new businesses opening and projects starting in the coming months, but one locally owned business is shutting its doors after more than a decade. What started out as a Lake Charles couple’s hobby turned into a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
cenlanow.com

Open Casting Call Announced for launching in 2023

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Rapides Foundation is issuing a local casting call for various roles in their upcoming #TreatYourselfCenla campaign, launching in 2023. The campaign is looking for talent throughout Central Louisiana, specifically in Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn parishes. You must be a resident of a listed parish to participate.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Nov. 8 election: Vernon Parish

YES: 363 (39%) NO: 558 (61%) Shall Road District No. Three, Vernon Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to levy an eleven and eighty-nine hundredths (11.89) mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation within said District (an estimated $245,480 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of maintaining Parish roads and bridges within the District?
VERNON PARISH, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Get Lunch Or Dinner This Friday Nov. 11 & Help Lake Charles Veterans

Veterans Day is coming up this Friday, November 11th, and in Lake Charles, The VFW Post 2130 in South Lake Charles is having a Jambalaya fundraiser. Veterans day is a chance for all of us to reflect and thank our men and women who served in our Army, Navy Air Force, Marines, and other branches of the United States service. You or someone you know have served in our armed forces and that is why we celebrate Veterans Day in their honor.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

