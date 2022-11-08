ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincy Jungle

Evan McPherson was booming punts in Bengals’ latest practice

Some problems exist for the Cincinnati Bengals’ special teams department. Evan McPherson has missed his last two field goals, and Kevin Huber’s consistency punting the ball has gone awry. So what if the former took the latter’s place?. In the team’s final practice before the bye week,...
Cincy Jungle

The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Bye-Bye Happiness

The Cincinnati Bengals came through in a big way in Week 9. Despite a myriad of injuries and coming off of an embarrassing loss to the Browns, Zac Taylor and Co. thrashed the Carolina Panthers, 42-21. On this week’s show, we re-hash the big win and look ahead to after...
Cincy Jungle

Baltimore taking control in AFC North

Don’t expect the Baltimore Ravens to make life easy for the Cincinnati Bengals. If the Bengals hope to repeat as AFC North Division champions in 2022, they will definitely have their work cut out for them. Baltimore stayed a game ahead of Cincinnati in the division standings after a...
Cincy Jungle

Joe Mixon named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been named the Week 9 AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers, the league announced Wednesday. Mixon rushed for 153 yards on 22 attempts (7.0 average) with four touchdowns, while also catching four...
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (11/11): In honor of Veterans Day

It was only natural for several Bengals to go out into the community recently and help a veteran as they celebrated Veterans Day. In honor of Veterans Day, the Bengals recently teamed with Operation Ramp It Up to help a veteran in the community. Notre Dame Tight End Michael Mayer...
Cincy Jungle

Bengals Weekly Lineman: Right side of o-line finally dominates together

The reconstruction of the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive line from center to right tackle became the franchise’s biggest project of the 2022 offseason. Instead of relying on underwhelming incumbents, development of low-round picks, or the entire NFL Draft in general, the Bengals went on the offensive and left the first week of free agency with three quality starters; a trio of Ted Karras at center, Alex Cappa at right guard, and La’el Collins at right tackle.
Cincy Jungle

Where do the Bengals sit in Week 10 power rankings

The Cincinnati Bengals disappointed fans with a Week 8 letdown against the Browns. They entered the final period down 25-0, and it was a defeat that had fans betting to replace several key starters. At home against the Panthers in Week 10 was a get-right game for Cincinnati, and they...
Cincy Jungle

Bengals nominate Hayden Hurst for NFL’s Salute to Service Award

On Veterans Day, it’s only fitting we spotlight one of the great off-field acknowledgements for a Cincinnati Bengals player. The team’s tight end, Hayden Hurst, has been nominated for the NFL’s 12th Annual “Salute to Service Award” presented by USAA. The Salute to Service Award...
Cincy Jungle

Bengals Reacts Survey Week 10

Finally, the Cincinnati Bengals have hit a much-needed bye week to rest and recover heading into the biggest stretch of the regular season. And thankfully, it will come following a victory, as the Bengals just manhandled the Carolina Panthers en route to a 42-21 victory that frankly wasn’t as close as the final score suggests.
