The reconstruction of the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive line from center to right tackle became the franchise’s biggest project of the 2022 offseason. Instead of relying on underwhelming incumbents, development of low-round picks, or the entire NFL Draft in general, the Bengals went on the offensive and left the first week of free agency with three quality starters; a trio of Ted Karras at center, Alex Cappa at right guard, and La’el Collins at right tackle.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO