Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 millionAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
Cincy Jungle
Evan McPherson was booming punts in Bengals’ latest practice
Some problems exist for the Cincinnati Bengals’ special teams department. Evan McPherson has missed his last two field goals, and Kevin Huber’s consistency punting the ball has gone awry. So what if the former took the latter’s place?. In the team’s final practice before the bye week,...
Cincy Jungle
The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Bye-Bye Happiness
The Cincinnati Bengals came through in a big way in Week 9. Despite a myriad of injuries and coming off of an embarrassing loss to the Browns, Zac Taylor and Co. thrashed the Carolina Panthers, 42-21. On this week’s show, we re-hash the big win and look ahead to after...
Cincy Jungle
Baltimore taking control in AFC North
Don’t expect the Baltimore Ravens to make life easy for the Cincinnati Bengals. If the Bengals hope to repeat as AFC North Division champions in 2022, they will definitely have their work cut out for them. Baltimore stayed a game ahead of Cincinnati in the division standings after a...
Cincy Jungle
Joe Mixon named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been named the Week 9 AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers, the league announced Wednesday. Mixon rushed for 153 yards on 22 attempts (7.0 average) with four touchdowns, while also catching four...
Cincy Jungle
Joe Mixon said Brian Callahan had “edge” in pregame meetings prior to beatdown of Panthers
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon had a career day in Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers. With 153 rushing yards and four touchdowns, the explosion on the ground was a welcomed sight for everyone. The talented trio of receivers is fun to watch, but the Bengals need a ground game to make the offense complete.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (11/11): In honor of Veterans Day
It was only natural for several Bengals to go out into the community recently and help a veteran as they celebrated Veterans Day. In honor of Veterans Day, the Bengals recently teamed with Operation Ramp It Up to help a veteran in the community. Notre Dame Tight End Michael Mayer...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Weekly Lineman: Right side of o-line finally dominates together
The reconstruction of the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive line from center to right tackle became the franchise’s biggest project of the 2022 offseason. Instead of relying on underwhelming incumbents, development of low-round picks, or the entire NFL Draft in general, the Bengals went on the offensive and left the first week of free agency with three quality starters; a trio of Ted Karras at center, Alex Cappa at right guard, and La’el Collins at right tackle.
Cincy Jungle
Where do the Bengals sit in Week 10 power rankings
The Cincinnati Bengals disappointed fans with a Week 8 letdown against the Browns. They entered the final period down 25-0, and it was a defeat that had fans betting to replace several key starters. At home against the Panthers in Week 10 was a get-right game for Cincinnati, and they...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals nominate Hayden Hurst for NFL’s Salute to Service Award
On Veterans Day, it’s only fitting we spotlight one of the great off-field acknowledgements for a Cincinnati Bengals player. The team’s tight end, Hayden Hurst, has been nominated for the NFL’s 12th Annual “Salute to Service Award” presented by USAA. The Salute to Service Award...
NFL to honor late John Madden by starting annual Thanksgiving tradition
John Madden loved calling games on Thanksgiving, so in his honor, the NFL will celebrate the late Hall of Famer by starting new traditions for this year's Thanksgiving games.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Reacts Survey Week 10
Finally, the Cincinnati Bengals have hit a much-needed bye week to rest and recover heading into the biggest stretch of the regular season. And thankfully, it will come following a victory, as the Bengals just manhandled the Carolina Panthers en route to a 42-21 victory that frankly wasn’t as close as the final score suggests.
Comments / 0