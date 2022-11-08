Read full article on original website
Related
'Her Attitude Horrified Everyone': Shakira ENRAGES Park Patrons After Skipping 90-Minute Line For Halloween Ride
Shakira isn't doing herself any favors. The troubled Colombian singer, 45, sparked outrage when she skipped the line for a popular Halloween attraction. Shakira cut ahead of families who had been waiting for more than 90 minutes in the cue when she showed up with her children at the Tower Of Terror in Barcelona on Monday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Shakira confirms that her father William Mebarak is hospitalized again
Things are not getting easier for Shakira. The singer’s 91-year-old father William Mebarak, is back in the hospital again. Local media reported that he was hospitalized over the weekend at the Teknon clinic in Barcelona. The singer then confirmed the news herself in a brief statement, where she asked for the public’s discretion and understanding.
Gerard Piqué might make his dreams of having three children come true with Clara Chía
Things are apparently going great for Gerard Piqué, despite the public backlash he has faced since his split from Shakira and his romance with Clara Chía . While the soccer player is already a father of two, he has reportedly shared his desire to procreate again- this time with...
Clara Chía and Shakira’s children make an appearance during Gerard Piqué’s farewell tribute
Gerard Piqué played professionally for the last time on Saturday, November 5, 2020, after announcing he was retiring from soccer. The Spanish atlethe, who had almost twenty years of career, farewelled his Barcelona team and received a tribute at the Camp Nou stadium surrounded by his teammates, fans, the sons he shares with Shakira, and his girlfriend, Clara Chía.
'She Refuses To Wait:' Kylie Jenner Is 'Sick' Of Travis Scott's Commitment Issues As Rapper Fights Off Cheating Rumors
Spending time apart has become the new normal for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Sources claim the duo has been struggling in their relationship since The Kardashian star gave birth to their second child in February, with Kylie growing "sick" of Travis' commitment issues —especially on the heels of cheating rumors, RadarOnline.com has learned.
24-Year-Old Singer and Actor Killed in Crowd Crush
Tragic news coming out of South Korea this weekend as K-Pop singer and actor Lee Jihan has died at the age of 24 after a crowd crush incident that occurred at a Halloween party in Seoul this weekend, according to reports.
Shakira & Ex Gerard Piqué Reveal Singer Will Move To Miami With Kids After Finalizing Custody Agreement
Shakira and her children are heading back to her hometown of Miami after the Columbian sensation settled a new custody agreement with her ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué. The dynamic duo previously split after 11 years together and have now released a joint statement regarding their broken family. Article continues below...
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
Carlos Vives supports Shakira by changing the lyrics of ‘La Bicleta’
Carlos Vives showed his support for Shakira in his most recent concert. A clip captured by fans shows Vives performing his hit song “La Bicicleta”, which he made alongside Shakira. He made a key omission in the lyrics, showing his tacit support for his friend as she faces the rupture of her decade long relationship with Gerard Piqué.
Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives
The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
24-Year-Old K-Pop Singer and Actor Lee Jihan Has Tragically Passed Away
With some of the most devout fanbases out of any genre of music, K-Pop acts have quickly risen to superstar status on the international stage over the last few years. Naturally, listeners are always searching for what's next, and in 2017 they found exactly that in Lee Jihan, then a competitor on the popular Korean boy band competition series Produce 101.
A Nigerian influencer who was known for flaunting photos of watches, jets, and clothes on Instagram has been sentenced to 11 years for money laundering and fraud
Ramon Abbas frequently flaunted his lavish lifestyle on his now-deactivated Instagram account, posing in designer clothing with luxury vehicles and jets.
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
More bad news for Prince Nikolai of Denmark: Royal, 23, who is set to be stripped of his HRH title 'drops price of his £536,000 Copenhagen apartment for a THIRD time after struggling to sell it'
He is set to be stripped of his royal titles by his grandmother Queen Margrethe II of Denmark - and Prince Nikolai is now facing more bad news as he 'struggles to sell' his Copenhagen apartment. The 23-year-old son of Prince Joachim has dropped the price of his three-room property...
Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion
Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
EW.com
Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico marry after privately dating
Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico are now a pair of Mrs. Pageant queens Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín, who represented Argentina and Puerto Rico at the 2020 Miss Grand International pageant, respectively, revealed in a Instagram post that they got married. It was also the first time the pair had made public their relationship.
Shakira Reportedly Moving To Miami With Kids After Spending 8 Years In Barcelona With Gerard Pique
Shakira is taking her talents – and apparently, her children – to South Beach. Days after her ex, Gerard Piqué, hung up his kit and retired from the sport of football/soccer, E! News reported that the two former loves have “signed a custody agreement” surrounding their two boys, Milan and Sasha. Shakira, 45, and Gerard, 35, have reportedly worked out an arrangement that would see Milan, 9 and 7-year-old Sasha would relocate with their mom to Miami, Florida, after spending nearly a decade in Barcelona, Spain. Miami is where Shakira’s maternal family resides, and Barcelona – up until Gerard’s Nov. 3 announcement – was where he played football for the past 14 years.
Shakira introduces festive collection as Burberry’s latest brand ambassador
Shakira is adding a Latin flair to the festive period! The Colombian singer has introduced a new collection as Burberry’s latest brand ambassador. The British luxury brand tapped the “Monotonia” singer and Burna Boy as the faces of their campaign, “The Night Before.”. Burberry’s latest ad...
Shakira and Ex Gerard Pique Sign Custody Agreement 5 Months After Initial Split
Family first. Shakira and Gerard Piqué have signed a custody agreement regarding their two children following their split in June, Us Weekly can confirm. While details of the arrangement are unknown, a source exclusively tells Us, “Shakira and their sons will be moving to Miami.”. The singer, 45,...
tatler.com
Madonna’s son, Rocco Ritchie, hosts exhibition in his mother’s LA hair salon
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. It came as quite the surprise when it emerged that Rocco Ritchie, 22, son of Madonna and Guy Ritchie, had been painting under the pseudonym ‘Rhed’, now showcasing his work via Instagram under the name ‘Maison Rhed’. There have since been reports that the young artist has launched an exhibition in Los Angeles, displaying his work at an unconventional venue: Hollywood salon Andy LeCompte, owned by the man who cuts Madonna’s hair, according to Richard Eden in the Daily Mail.
Comments / 1