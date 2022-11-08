Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
USPS Suspends Service In Evangeline, LouisianaBryan DijkhuizenEvangeline, LA
USPS Suspends Service In These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Once Was Inc Hosts Holiday Turkey Giveaway At Rouses Lake Charles
The Veteran community outreach nonprofit group, Once Was Inc., was founded in 2018 by Petty Officer Michael Edmond, also known as “DJ N.V. Navy Vet” and his wife Racquel. The couple’s mission is to give back to the nation’s service members and their immediate families. The focus of Once Was Inc is to assist Veterans who don't have access to a military facility.
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend Nov.11-13
Finally, the weekend is here y'all. We are all ready to get out and do something fun. That is where we come in. We have searched around the area for things to do and made you a list of fun things going on in the area. First off, Veterans day...
Eli Young Band Concert This Friday Night In Lake Charles
Looking for something to do Friday night here in lake Charles? We found just the thing for you! The Eli Young Band will be live in concert in Lake Charles Friday night playing all their big hit. How did the Eli Young Band get their start? Well if you are...
Local Comedian Turned Hollywood Actor Coming To Lake Charles Thanksgiving Weekend
The Thanksgiving holiday is less than two weeks away and you may have family and friends coming in for the four-day holiday. After all the turkey and fixings are gobbled down, you may be looking for things to do on your extended holiday weekend and we think we found a fun thing to get your group together and go see live.
Lake Charles ‘Movies Under The Stars’ Special Presentation
Don't miss the special presentation of 'Movies Under the Stars,’ on Friday, Nov. 18 at River Bluff Park (543 Theriot Road) in Moss Bluff. This will be a one-night-only event to make up for a previous Under the Stars showing that was canceled on Sept. 30. So, gather the blankets, the family, and snacks and make it a movie night...under the stars!
VIDEO: KPLC Lake Charles Building Being Demolished
After two years, progress is finally being made on part of the KPLC News "compound". The newsroom took quite a hit during Hurricane Laura as their broadcast tower collapsed on part of the building. Luckily, the news team had decided to evacuate before Laura made her way into the lake area. Hence the iconic Ben Terry photo we all related to while trying to do the same thing. As plans were finalized for the new building, it was time to get rid of the old.
PHOTOS and VIDEO: The Lake Charles Borealis Rex Mail Steamer
It's a name I have heard a few times. In fact, there's even a Louisiana band that carries the same name. The famous Lake Charles mail and transportation boat called a Packet vessel named the Borealis Rex was not originally from Lake Charles. That made me realize I had NO clue about this vessel and started digging around.
Free Pizza For Veterans On Veteran’s Day In Lake Charles
To commemorate and honor those that have served in the military, Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has partnered with Lit Pizza to give away free pizzas to the first 20 veterans at every Lit Pizza location in Louisiana. Veterans Day is a nationwide, annual celebration that exists to honor...
VIDEO: Lake Charles Grain Elevator Explodes on Hwy 397
Trucker Robert LeDoux might be changing his pants after this incident at a grain elevator exploded on 397 earlier today. LeDoux was at the elevator waiting to get unloaded. As grain is moved around, dust is created. That dust being suspended in the air can be highly volatile. The flammability...
We Have Your Tickets To The Sold Out Cody Johnson Concert In Lafayette
A few weeks ago, the Cody Johnson concert in Lafayette was announced, and information was released on when tickets would go on sale. They started with a presale and then the tickets were supposed to go on sale to the general public. The demand was so high, the tickets for...
A Lake Charles Legend: 34 Years Of KPLC-TV Clips Montage
If you've grown up in SWLA, then KPLC-TV has been a huge part of your life. I was on a YouTube "rabbit hole" last night watching video after video and then a suggested video came up that I just had to share with you. It's a montage of KPLC-TV clips from 1985-2019.
Get Lunch Or Dinner This Friday Nov. 11 & Help Lake Charles Veterans
Veterans Day is coming up this Friday, November 11th, and in Lake Charles, The VFW Post 2130 in South Lake Charles is having a Jambalaya fundraiser. Veterans day is a chance for all of us to reflect and thank our men and women who served in our Army, Navy Air Force, Marines, and other branches of the United States service. You or someone you know have served in our armed forces and that is why we celebrate Veterans Day in their honor.
Cowboy Block Party Tonight In Lake Charles Featuring L.A. ROXX
Another installment of the Cowboy Block Party is scheduled for tonight on the campus of McNeese State University. All season long on Friday nights before every home game for the Cowboys football team, they have been having a free concert at the grove. So far this season, The Chee Weez,...
New Movies In Lake Charles Theaters This Weekend
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies In...
Lake Charles Ice Cream Shop Announces It’s Going Out of Business
Nothing makes me sadder than to hear a local business is shutting its doors. That seems to be the case for the famed Boombox Frozen Pops and Ice Cream. The "retro" ice cream shop opened up downtown with some of the coolest gourmet treats, but with a retro feel. Owner Nick Villaume not only brought the sweets to the party in the downtown area but pushed for more events to happen downtown. I remember seeing him often at Pujo and Ryan during events chewing on a cigar and smiling as people shuffled around during events.
See The 5 New Restaurants Opening At The Horseshoe Lake Charles
Now that the pandemic, the ice storm, and Hurricanes Laura and Delta are behind us, everyone is anxiously awaiting the grand opening of Horseshoe Lake Charles Hotel and Casino. It has certainly been a long time coming. As soon as renovations began on the former Isle of Carpi property, the anticipation of the gaming and entertainment complex started the brew.
Sammy Kershaw Concert In Lake Charles Saturday Has Been Rescheduled Due To Illness
We have learned that Sammy Kershaw's concert that was set for Saturday night has been Postponed due to Sammy having to have outpatient surgery. The Golden Nugget posted the info on their website on why the show had to be postponed. Sammy Kershaw is unable to perform on November 5,...
L.A. Roxx Playing At Cowboy Block Party In Lake Charles Tomorrow
L.A. Roxx will be performing tomorrow at the Cowboy Block Party and if you're an 80s music fan this is a must attend concert. The McNeese Cowboy Block Parties have showcased amazing bands before Cowboy home football games all season long. Presented by the McNeese Athletic Foundation and sponsored by...
LOOK: Dinosaurs Have Taken Over the Prien Lake Mall Lake Charles
They haven't come back to reclaim their land, they're here as part of the Jurassic Empire. It's quoted to be the "most realistic Dinosaur Drive Thru Event in Louisiana". Because they had cars back in prehistoric days. They are all set up and roaming free behind a temporary chain fence at the Prien Lake Mall this weekend for you to bring the family and kids to and enjoy. You may think a chain link fence wouldn't stop a dinosaur, but have YOU ever seen one break through a fence? Except for Jurassic Park, ok, I stand corrected.
VIDEO Lake Charles’ Grant Navarre Spends a Night in Haunted House
I have always heard stories about haunted houses around the Lake Area but have never really experienced any of it myself. For those of you that ever had the chance to meet Denver that worked at the Lake Charles Civic Center, I swear he still walks around that building and so do most of the workers.
