Kinder, LA

Once Was Inc Hosts Holiday Turkey Giveaway At Rouses Lake Charles

The Veteran community outreach nonprofit group, Once Was Inc., was founded in 2018 by Petty Officer Michael Edmond, also known as “DJ N.V. Navy Vet” and his wife Racquel. The couple’s mission is to give back to the nation’s service members and their immediate families. The focus of Once Was Inc is to assist Veterans who don't have access to a military facility.
Lake Charles ‘Movies Under The Stars’ Special Presentation

Don't miss the special presentation of 'Movies Under the Stars,’ on Friday, Nov. 18 at River Bluff Park (543 Theriot Road) in Moss Bluff. This will be a one-night-only event to make up for a previous Under the Stars showing that was canceled on Sept. 30. So, gather the blankets, the family, and snacks and make it a movie night...under the stars!
VIDEO: KPLC Lake Charles Building Being Demolished

After two years, progress is finally being made on part of the KPLC News "compound". The newsroom took quite a hit during Hurricane Laura as their broadcast tower collapsed on part of the building. Luckily, the news team had decided to evacuate before Laura made her way into the lake area. Hence the iconic Ben Terry photo we all related to while trying to do the same thing. As plans were finalized for the new building, it was time to get rid of the old.
PHOTOS and VIDEO: The Lake Charles Borealis Rex Mail Steamer

It's a name I have heard a few times. In fact, there's even a Louisiana band that carries the same name. The famous Lake Charles mail and transportation boat called a Packet vessel named the Borealis Rex was not originally from Lake Charles. That made me realize I had NO clue about this vessel and started digging around.
Free Pizza For Veterans On Veteran’s Day In Lake Charles

To commemorate and honor those that have served in the military, Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has partnered with Lit Pizza to give away free pizzas to the first 20 veterans at every Lit Pizza location in Louisiana. Veterans Day is a nationwide, annual celebration that exists to honor...
VIDEO: Lake Charles Grain Elevator Explodes on Hwy 397

Trucker Robert LeDoux might be changing his pants after this incident at a grain elevator exploded on 397 earlier today. LeDoux was at the elevator waiting to get unloaded. As grain is moved around, dust is created. That dust being suspended in the air can be highly volatile. The flammability...
Get Lunch Or Dinner This Friday Nov. 11 & Help Lake Charles Veterans

Veterans Day is coming up this Friday, November 11th, and in Lake Charles, The VFW Post 2130 in South Lake Charles is having a Jambalaya fundraiser. Veterans day is a chance for all of us to reflect and thank our men and women who served in our Army, Navy Air Force, Marines, and other branches of the United States service. You or someone you know have served in our armed forces and that is why we celebrate Veterans Day in their honor.
Lake Charles Ice Cream Shop Announces It’s Going Out of Business

Nothing makes me sadder than to hear a local business is shutting its doors. That seems to be the case for the famed Boombox Frozen Pops and Ice Cream. The "retro" ice cream shop opened up downtown with some of the coolest gourmet treats, but with a retro feel. Owner Nick Villaume not only brought the sweets to the party in the downtown area but pushed for more events to happen downtown. I remember seeing him often at Pujo and Ryan during events chewing on a cigar and smiling as people shuffled around during events.
See The 5 New Restaurants Opening At The Horseshoe Lake Charles

Now that the pandemic, the ice storm, and Hurricanes Laura and Delta are behind us, everyone is anxiously awaiting the grand opening of Horseshoe Lake Charles Hotel and Casino. It has certainly been a long time coming. As soon as renovations began on the former Isle of Carpi property, the anticipation of the gaming and entertainment complex started the brew.
LOOK: Dinosaurs Have Taken Over the Prien Lake Mall Lake Charles

They haven't come back to reclaim their land, they're here as part of the Jurassic Empire. It's quoted to be the "most realistic Dinosaur Drive Thru Event in Louisiana". Because they had cars back in prehistoric days. They are all set up and roaming free behind a temporary chain fence at the Prien Lake Mall this weekend for you to bring the family and kids to and enjoy. You may think a chain link fence wouldn't stop a dinosaur, but have YOU ever seen one break through a fence? Except for Jurassic Park, ok, I stand corrected.
