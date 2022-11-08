Read full article on original website
Canopy (Non) Growth: Weed Company Disappoints Again in Fiscal Q2
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), the cannabis company announced fiscal Q2 FY23 results. CGC’s losses widened in fiscal Q2 to C$0.47 per share from a loss of C$0.03 in the same period last year. Analysts were expecting a loss of C$0.2 per share. The cannabis company posted revenues of C$117.9...
Is Algonquin Power Stock’s (TSE:AQN) 7.7% Dividend in Danger Following Q3 Earnings Plunge?
Algonquin Power & Utilities reported Q3 earnings that caused its stock to plunge. The earnings miss and lowered guidance may be a cause for concern for dividend investors. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) reported Q3-2022 earnings results earlier today that left investors unimpressed. While revenue beat expectations, earnings per share (EPS) missed estimates, and the company lowered its outlook for the rest of the year due to inflation and higher interest rates. Its guidance even implies that its dividend is not the safest. As a result, the stock finished down almost 20%. Please note that the following figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.
Here’s Why RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Shares are Running Off
RumbleON stock plunged over 33%, close to its 52-week low, after the company reported disappointing Q3 earnings and reduced its FY2022 outlook. RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) shares dived almost 35% on November 9 following dismal Q3 earnings and also a cut in its full-year outlook. Based in Texas, RumbleOn provides a technology-based...
TSMC Up After Soaring October Revenues
Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. (NYSE: TSM) were on an upswing in pre-market trading on Friday as the semiconductor manufacturer announced its October revenues of NT$210.27 billion, a jump of 56.3% year-over-year and a rise of 1% from the month of September. The company’s revenues from January through October...
Here’s Why YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) Stock Gained 32%
YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) shares jumped almost 32% on November 10 following upbeat Q3 earnings despite inflationary and supply chain challenges. YETI Holdings is a global designer, retailer, and distributor of innovative outdoor and recreation products. A Snapshot of YETI Holdings Q3-2022 Results. Adjusted earnings of $0.63 per share easily...
Jim Cramer Says Keep Your Eye on These 2 Old-Guard Stocks
It’s on to the rubbish heap for flashy tech stocks, and time to place bets on the old-timers. That at least seems to be Jim Cramer’s latest piece of advice for investors. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program says investors need to accept the “new reality” in which tech names are shunned aside in favor of the stock market’s more vintage collection.
Which Assets Can Boost Portfolio Returns Going into 2023?
Investors have been treading difficult waters for much of 2022. With the Fed continuing to bump up interest rates in an effort to tame inflation and Wall Street experts suggesting a looming recession, investors are scrambling to buffer their portfolios with inflation-ready assets for 2023. There has been a lot...
Dutch Bros Brews Up a Q3 Beat; Ups Guidance
Shares of drive-thru shops operator Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) are simmering higher today after the coffee products provider posted better-than-anticipated third-quarter numbers and raised its top-line guidance. Revenue jumped 53.04% year-over-year to $198.65 million, surpassing estimates by ~$3.9 million. EPS at $0.09 too, managed to come in ahead of expectations by...
3 Website Building Companies Seen as Good Opportunities by J.P. Morgan
Shares of GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) are up in today’s trading session. This can be attributed to J.P. Morgan (NYSE: JPM) Analyst Alexei Gogolev, who initiated coverage of the company with a Buy rating and a price target of $89 per share. He also provided his take on competitors Wix...
AirSculpt Plummets After Failing to Carve Out a Profit in Q3
Shares of AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ: AIRS) were in freefall in pre-market trading on Friday after the provider of body contouring procedures reported disappointing Q3 earnings. The company reported revenues of $38.9 million in Q3, up 12.2% year-over-year but still missed estimates by $5.1 million. AirSculpt’s loss came in at $0.13...
Unity Software Shares (NYSE: U) Fall after Revenue Miss
Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) fell over 6% in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at -$0.14, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.15 per share. Sales increased by 12.7% year-over-year, with revenue...
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Tanks as Morgan Stanley Turns Bearish
Shares of QuantumScape plunged on Wednesday after a top Morgan Stanley analyst downgraded the rating on the stock to Sell. QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) shares declined 15% yesterday to close at $6.74 after one of the top Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas downgraded the rating on the electric vehicle (EV) battery maker to Sell from Hold. Further, Jonas slashed the price target by a solid 67% to $4 from $12 per share.
‘Get Ready for the Small-Cap Bull Run,’ Says BofA. Here Are 2 Small ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks to Consider
Worn out from 2022’s unremitting bear market? Well, good news. According to Bank of America, the scene is set for a 2023 bull run. But more intriguingly, given the current conditions, the market leaders are not invited to this party with those further down the food chain set to the lead the way.
Here’s Why Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) Stock Spiked
Doximity stock gains on strong Q2 performance. Its bottom line surpassed Street’s estimate. Shares of the online professional medical network Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) closed 9.7% higher on November 10, reflecting a broader market rally following the easing of inflation. Meanwhile, DOCS stock is up about 19% in the pre-market session on November 11, thanks to its solid Q2 performance.
Here’s Why Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Shares Took a Tailspin
Agrify‘s stock plunged over 37%, close to its 52-week low, after the company reported disappointing Q3 results and reduced its FY2022 outlook. Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares dived almost 40% on November 9 following dismal Q3 results as well as a cut in the outlook announced by the company. Based in...
DTE Energy Stock (NYSE:DTE): Keep Your Expectations Low. Here’s Why
DTE has performed well during challenging economic periods, including during the ongoing, highly-uncertain environment. That said, the company’s growth prospects remain somewhat limited, while future shareholder returns could be limited at the stock’s current valuation. Utilities usually hold their ground well during uncertain times, and DTE Energy (NYSE:...
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shows Signs of a Turnaround; Should You Buy?
Amazon shares have gained over 12% yesterday following the dual good news of a cost-cutting review undertaken by CEO Andy Jassy as well as lower-than-expected inflation numbers. Investors may consider buying the stock before it leaps higher. Shares of e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) jumped more than 12% yesterday following the...
Wendy’s Serves Up Mixed Fare in Q3
The Wendy’s Co. (NASDAQ: WEN) reported mixed Q3 results on Wednesday. The fast food chain posted revenues of $532.6 million, up 13.3% year-over-year and falling short of analysts’ estimates by $6 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.24 per share versus $0.19 in the same period last year,...
T, ABT, or PG: Which Value Stock Could Fetch Higher Returns?
The decline in the broader market this year has created an opportunity to pick the stocks of well-established companies with strong fundamentals, trading at attractive levels. In this article, we’ll discuss the prospects of three value stocks and see how Wall Street rates them. October inflation data has triggered...
Here’s Why TG Therapeutics Shares (NASDAQ: TGTX) Surged Over 60%
Shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) gained over 60% in today’s session. This can be attributed to discussions between the company and the FDA about labeling for its multiple sclerosis therapy ublituximab. Although ublituximab has not been approved yet, this is likely a good sign that approval chances are...
