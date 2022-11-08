Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Maryland Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Pick Up Gus Edwards in Fantasy Football This WeekFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Maryland LakeTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Related
Amber Alert: 11-year-old girl reported missing in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD – The Baltimore County Police Department has issued an amber alert for a missing 11-year-old girl in Middle River this morning. 11-year-old Ashley Summerlin, 4’8 75lbs), was last seen in the Middle River area wearing a pink jacket, black leggings, black and white checkered Van shoes with flames. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020. The post Amber Alert: 11-year-old girl reported missing in Middle River appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore police officer rushed to sound of gunfire to find 19-year-old shot
BALTIMORE, MD – A Baltimore police officer on patrol in the area of Liberty Heights Avenue heard gunshots nearby just after midnight on Friday. Immediately, the officer rushed to the sound of the gunfire and found a 19-year-old suffering from a single gunshot wound in the 2500 block of Liberty Heights Avenue. The officer, along with responding medics provided aid to the wounded teen, who was transported to the hospital for treatment. At this time, the teen’s status is unknown. Northwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Baltimore police officer rushed to sound of gunfire to find 19-year-old shot appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen reported missing in Gaithersburg
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Nijade Grant, a missing 16-year-old from Gaithersburg. Grant was last seen by family in the 900 block of Clopper Road at approximately 3 p.m., on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. At approximately 10 p.m., that same day, Grant was seen at Union Station, in Washington D.C. Grant is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt and black leggings. The post Teen reported missing in Gaithersburg appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police at shooting scene in Lansdowne, teen hospitalized
LANDSDOWNE, ME – The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on the 4300 block of Tucker Circle Thursday night in Lansdowne. Officers responded to the Hollins Station complex Thursday night to find one male victim with at least one gunshot wound. Police believe the victim is a teenager. He was rushed to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. There is no further information in this late-breaking news. The post Police at shooting scene in Lansdowne, teen hospitalized appeared first on Shore News Network.
24-Year-Old Shot And Killed in Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 24-year-old man was shot and killed in Southeast, D.C. yesterday afternoon. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating the shooting. Shortly after 1:33 pm, police arrived at the 2900 Block of Stanton Road for the report of a shooting. There, they discovered 24-year-old Mykell Vicente of D.C. He was suffering from a gunshot wound. Vicente was pronounced at the scene. If anyone has any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under investigation. The post 24-Year-Old Shot And Killed in Southeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen shot Thursday night in Northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – An 18-year-old male was shot in the arm Thursday evening in Baltimore’s northern district. At around 6:16 pm, police responded to the 3600 block of Glengyle Avenue to investigate reports of gunfire in the area. “When officers arrived at the location, they canvassed the area and discovered an 18-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the bicep,” the Baltimore Police Department said in a statement. “The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.” At this time, no suspects have been identified. Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact The post Teen shot Thursday night in Northwest Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Officer hears gunfire, finds shooting victim in northwest Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a nonfatal shooting in northwest Baltimore. According to police, an officer on patrol in the 2500 block of Liberty Heights Avenue heard gunfire. The officer searched the area and found a 19-year-old man in the 2900 block of Reisterstown Road who...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore police release photos of person of interest in shooting 13-year-old girl
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City police released two photos Wednesday of a person of interest in the shooting of a 13-year-old girl in East Baltimore. Police said the girl was shot in the head around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street in the city's Douglas Homes section.
New images shared of person of interest in shooting of 13-year-old girl in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Police shared new images Thursday of a person of interest sought in the shooting of a 13-year-old girl and a man in Baltimore earlier this week. The teen, who was shot in the head, remains hospitalized in grave condition. Police released surveillance images of a man wearing all black. Images released Wednesday showed a different angle of the man wearing a hood. Officers responded at 5:19 p.m. to the 1400 block of East Fayette Street for a Shotspotter Alert, where they found the victim. Investigators believe a gunman opened fire "indiscriminately" into a car on the street, where a large group of...
Teen Shot in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – On Thursday night, a teen was shot in Northwest, Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department received a call of gunfire in the area at approximately 6:16 pm. When they arrived at the 3600 block of Glengyle Avenue they discovered an 18-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. He had been shot in the bicep. The teen was brought to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Northwest District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2466 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at The post Teen Shot in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wbaltv.com
Shooting investigation underway in Lansdowne, police say
LANSDOWNE, Md. — Police responded to a shooting in Lansdowne on Thursday night. Baltimore County police said officers responded to the 4300 block of Tucker Circle for a reported shooting. One male victim, found shot, is believed to be a teenager, police said. He was taken an area hospital...
30-Year-Old Woman Among Two Shot In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A shooting in Baltimore yesterday evening left two hospitalized. The incident took place shortly after 6:30 pm. The Baltimore Police arrived at a local hospital after two victims walked in seeking treatment for gunshot wounds. Police found a 30-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her cheek. A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times. He remains in serious condition. The names of the victims have not been released as of this time. Interviewing the victims led police to the crime scene on the 3200 Block of East Madison Street in Eastern Baltimore, If you have any The post 30-Year-Old Woman Among Two Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot and killed in Landover
LANDOVER, MD – A 30-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday morning in Landover. Police are now looking for the killer of Walter Billy Manning III, of Laurel. According to police, at around 12:40 am, officers responded to the 7200 block of E Ridge Drive for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived at the location to find Manning outside, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died several hours later. Investigators are working to identify the suspect(s) and determine a motive. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to The post Man shot and killed in Landover appeared first on Shore News Network.
54-Year-Old Shot In The Neck In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place last night in Southwest Baltimore. Last night, shortly before 10 pm police arrived at a local hospital where a victim walked in asking for treatment of a gunshot wound. When police arrived, they found a 54-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck. The victim’s name has not been released at this time. The victim remains in serious but stable condition. He told police that while driving his car in the rear of a building at the 4700 Block of Amberley Avenue he was The post 54-Year-Old Shot In The Neck In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Man arrested in connection to detainee murder in Central Booking, detectives say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 33-year-old man has been charged for the murder of a detainee that happened in October, according to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. DPSCS detectives filed the murder charges to Gordon Staron after a consultation with the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office.
Wbaltv.com
Family extremely concerned for 75-year-old woman missing for 3 weeks
Relatives of a 75-year-old Baltimore woman who disappeared three weeks ago are extremely concerned. Bettea Brown told 11 News she's extremely concerned about her missing sister, Versey Spell, who disappeared on Oct. 14. Brown didn't find out about it until five days later. "It's been three weeks. Nobody knows anything,"...
75-year-old woman missing from Northwest Baltimore; family says disappearance unusual
BALTIMORE -- Police are looking for a 75-year-old woman who went missing in mid-October, according to authorities.Versey Spell was last seen in the 3900 block of Barrington Road on Oct. 19, police said.She is 5'5" tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was wearing a black shirt, black leggings, and black shoes before she disappeared, according to authorities.Spell relies on a walker or a cane to move around, police said.Her family and friends spoke to WJZ last week about the circumstances surrounding her mysterious disappearance.Relatives found that Spell was not in the home, but her cane, walker and other health-related items were still there. Her glasses and other personal items were found outside of the home.Family members said Spell is a retired federal employee and worked as a greeter at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.They described to WJZ how they found Spell's doors forced open, the house in disarray, and a strange woman in bed.Spell's relatives held a prayer vigil for her on Nov. 2.Anyone who has seen Spell or who knows where she is should contact officers at the Northwest District at 410-396-2466 or dial 911.
WBAL Radio
Mother and son rescued from early morning Southwest Baltimore fire
On Friday morning, a mother and son were rescued from a burning house in southwest Baltimore. The 5-year-old boy and his mother were rescued from a house on Norfolk Avenue in the forest park neighborhood. They went to the hospital in undetermined conditions. This report will be updated.
Man Shot In Neck By Unknown Attacker While Driving Down Baltimore Street
A shooting victim rushed himself to the hospital after an unknown attacker shot him in the neck in Baltimore, authorities say. The 54-year-old victim was reportedly driving in the rear of the 4700 block of Amberley Avenue when he was shot in the neck by an unknown man the night of Wednesday, Nov. 9, according to Baltimore police.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Landover shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Prince George's County are investigating an early-morning double shooting in Landover, Maryland on Thursday. According to Corporal Unique Jones, a spokeswoman for the Prince George's Co. Police Department, officers were called to the 7200 block of East Ridge Drive near East Spring Place for a report of a shooting around 12:45 a.m.
Shore News Network
117K+
Followers
59K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0