MIDDLE RIVER, MD – The Baltimore County Police Department has issued an amber alert for a missing 11-year-old girl in Middle River this morning. 11-year-old Ashley Summerlin, 4’8 75lbs), was last seen in the Middle River area wearing a pink jacket, black leggings, black and white checkered Van shoes with flames. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020. The post Amber Alert: 11-year-old girl reported missing in Middle River appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police arrested a 22-year-old man believed to be involved in the exchange of gunfire.
BALTIMORE, MD – A Baltimore police officer on patrol in the area of Liberty Heights Avenue heard gunshots nearby just after midnight on Friday. Immediately, the officer rushed to the sound of the gunfire and found a 19-year-old suffering from a single gunshot wound in the 2500 block of Liberty Heights Avenue. The officer, along with responding medics provided aid to the wounded teen, who was transported to the hospital for treatment. At this time, the teen’s status is unknown. Northwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Baltimore police officer rushed to sound of gunfire to find 19-year-old shot appeared first on Shore News Network.
LANDSDOWNE, ME – The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on the 4300 block of Tucker Circle Thursday night in Lansdowne. Officers responded to the Hollins Station complex Thursday night to find one male victim with at least one gunshot wound. Police believe the victim is a teenager. He was rushed to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. There is no further information in this late-breaking news. The post Police at shooting scene in Lansdowne, teen hospitalized appeared first on Shore News Network.
A 19-year-old man was shot in the Ninth Ward neighborhood of Wilmington Thursday afternoon. Wilmington Police said the shooting took place at 5:54 p.m. on November 10, 2022 along the 600 block of Concord Avenue. The man went to the hospital, and was listed in stable condition. Police provided no...
PHILADELPHIA, PA – An argument at a Philadelphia gas station escalated when a man threw a large rock in the face of another man. According to police, the incident happened last Sunday at around 4:21 pm when the suspect engaged in a verbal argument with an employee of a gas station located at 1701 North 33rd Street. As the argument escalated, the suspect threw a large rock at the attendant, striking him in the face. The extent of the man’s injuries are unknown. The suspect fled the scene and is now being sought by police. On Thursday, police released a The post Philadelphia police searching for man who assaulted gas station attendant with rock to the face appeared first on Shore News Network.
WOODBURY, NJ – A 65-year-old man from Yeadon, Pennsylvania, was arrested for fleeing the scene of a serious crash involving a 70-year-old pedestrian in Woodbury this past spring. Leroy Cates Jr. was arrested by police in Woodbury for the March 18th incident that left the 70-year-old in critical condition. During her recovery, the elderly woman underwent multiple surgeries during a lengthy hospital stay at Cooper University Medical Center. At around 8:30 pm on March 19th, police found the victim lying in the roadway at 231 North Evergreen Court. She was treated and transported to the hospital. The driver of the The post Arrest made in hit and run of 70-year-old woman in Woodbury appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, DE – One person was killed in a crash on I-95 south near Newark overnight, according to the Delaware State Police. Detectives are investigating the fatal crash that sent a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and her 31-year-old passenger. Police said a 2020 Kenworth truck was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 in the left center lane north of Churchmans Rd. “For unknown reasons, a 2018 gray Nissan Sentra was stopped in the left center lane of southbound Interstate 95,” the DSP said in a statement today. “The front right of the Kenworth truck struck the rear left The post One killed in crash on I-95 near Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police say the 18-year-old postal worker was on her route delivering mail when she was approached by a man with a gun.
Police say two 25-year-old men were in their car when another vehicle pulled up. A gunman shot at their passenger side then drove off.
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are still searching for the gunmen who shot nine people outside a Philadelphia bar last Saturday. The first shooting took place on Saturday when the gunmen stopped their car and began shooting at a crowd outside a bar near the intersection of East Allegheny Avenue and Kensington Avenue in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. Police now believe the shooters were also involved in the shooting of a 27-year-old man on October 7th, using the same vehicle. The victim was shot multiple times and suffered three gunshot wounds to the leg. In last week’s shooting, nine people The post Nine shot outside Philadelphia bar; here’s the car police are looking for appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police have made an arrest in the deadly hit-and-crash that claimed the life of a 58-year-old woman earlier this week in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.
Other motorists stayed with the hit-and-run victim until medics arrived. She died at the hospital.
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Shortly after 5 pm on Monday, a 13-year-old girl was shot in Southeast Baltimore. Now, The Baltimore Police Department has released photos of a possible person of interest in the shooting. A shot spotter alert led police to the 1400 Block of West Fayette Street. At the location, they discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She is currently in grave condition at Johns Hopkins Pediatrics. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. The police are looking to identify a person of interest. If you have any information about this shooting The post Baltimore Police Release Photos Of Person Of Interest in Shooting of 13-Year-Old Female appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD – An 18-year-old male was shot in the arm Thursday evening in Baltimore’s northern district. At around 6:16 pm, police responded to the 3600 block of Glengyle Avenue to investigate reports of gunfire in the area. “When officers arrived at the location, they canvassed the area and discovered an 18-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the bicep,” the Baltimore Police Department said in a statement. “The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.” At this time, no suspects have been identified. Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact The post Teen shot Thursday night in Northwest Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Authorities are trying to identify a body found near the Darby Creek in Delaware County.
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Interstate 95 in the Newark area early this morning. On November 11, 2022, at approximately 12:43 a.m., a 2020 Kenworth truck was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 in the left center lane north of Churchmans Rd. For unknown reasons, a 2018 gray Nissan Sentra was stopped in the left center lane of southbound Interstate 95. The front right of the Kenworth truck struck the rear left of the Nissan and pushed it into the right lane for a final resting place. The Kenworth truck was able to safely pull onto the left shoulder.
Initially, police believed the car was connected to last weekend's mass shooting in Kensington but later determined there was no connection.
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are searching for a man who attempted to burn a home in the Newbold section of the city last week. According to police, on Friday, the man entered an alleyway on the 1400 block of Wharton Street at around 1:00 with a can of gasoline. He went to the rear yard of the home and set a fire, leaving the gasoline can as he fled the scene. Neighborhood surveillance cameras captured the suspect carrying the red plastic container approaching the alley way. The post Police searching for Philadelphia arsonist who tried to burn down home appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – On Thursday night, a teen was shot in Northwest, Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department received a call of gunfire in the area at approximately 6:16 pm. When they arrived at the 3600 block of Glengyle Avenue they discovered an 18-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. He had been shot in the bicep. The teen was brought to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Northwest District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2466 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at The post Teen Shot in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
