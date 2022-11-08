PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are still searching for the gunmen who shot nine people outside a Philadelphia bar last Saturday. The first shooting took place on Saturday when the gunmen stopped their car and began shooting at a crowd outside a bar near the intersection of East Allegheny Avenue and Kensington Avenue in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. Police now believe the shooters were also involved in the shooting of a 27-year-old man on October 7th, using the same vehicle. The victim was shot multiple times and suffered three gunshot wounds to the leg. In last week’s shooting, nine people The post Nine shot outside Philadelphia bar; here’s the car police are looking for appeared first on Shore News Network.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO