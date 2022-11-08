Read full article on original website
NYSE FANG Over 9% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 9.43% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:15 EST on Thursday, 10 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,365.38. Regarding NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.25% up from its 52-week low and 0.01% down from its 52-week high.
USD/CAD Went Up By Over 3% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CAD (USDCAD) has been up by 3.94% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:08 EST on Thursday, 10 November, USD/CAD (USDCAD) is $1.33. Conditions ripe to burst in speculative volatility — 10 November 2022 – Usd/cad. Or, will USD/CAD suddenly revert to its bullish trend...
USD/CNH Bearish Momentum: 0.957% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 0.9565% for the last session’s close. At 09:17 EST on Thursday, 10 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.20. About USD/CNH’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.306% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $7.22 and 1.14% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $7.28.
Peloton Stock Bullish Momentum With A 16.58% Rise On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Peloton jumping 16.58% to $9.98 on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ jumped 7.35% to $11,114.15, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a very up trend trading session today. Peloton’s last close was $8.56,...
NYSE Composite Rises By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 10.21% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:17 EST on Friday, 11 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,307.37. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 29.38% up from its 52-week low and 8.49% down from its 52-week high.
Platinum Futures Jumps By 15% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 15.73% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:51 EST on Thursday, 10 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,049.30. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 26472, 99.99% below its average volume of 12761006028.93. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Microchip Technology Stock Bullish By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) jumped by a staggering 29.3% in 21 sessions from $58.94 to $76.21 at 15:06 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.92% to $11,327.06, following the last session’s upward trend. Microchip Technology’s last close...
USD/EUR Is 1% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.2338% for the last session’s close. At 11:11 EST on Friday, 11 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.97. Concerning USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.365% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.98 and 3.746% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.01.
Trip.com Stock Bullish Momentum With A 10.1% Rise Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Trip.com rising 10.1% to $27.52 on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ rose 7.35% to $11,114.15, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a very up trend trading session today. Trip.com’s last close was $25.00,...
Palladium Futures Rises By 7% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 7.48% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:55 EST on Friday, 11 November, Palladium (PA) is $2,048.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 570, 99.99% below its average volume of 5871920070.14. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/CNH Bearish By 1% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.37% for the last 5 sessions. At 22:07 EST on Thursday, 10 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.17. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.323% up from its 52-week low and 0.239% down from its 52-week high. News about. Eur/usd...
NASDAQ Composite Bullish By 5% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 5.68% for the last session’s close. At 10:17 EST on Thursday, 10 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $10,940.98. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 1142532000, 81.87% below its average volume of 6303378340.57. NASDAQ Composite Range. Concerning...
EUR/JPY Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 5.53% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:07 EST on Thursday, 10 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $143.68. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.492% up from its 52-week low and 3.154% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
GBP/USD Slides By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/USD (GBPUSD) has been up by 2.44% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:06 EST on Friday, 11 November, GBP/USD (GBPUSD) is $1.18. GBP/USD’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.364% up from its 52-week low and 14.423% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/USD’s last...
Square Stock Impressive Rise On Thursday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Square rising 17.16% to $67.03 on Thursday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE jumped 4.45% to $15,236.27, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a very bullish trend exchanging session today. Square’s last close...
USD/JPY Slides By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 1.8141% for the last session’s close. At 09:14 EST on Thursday, 10 November, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $143.75. Regarding USD/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.009% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $145.22 and 1.913% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $146.56.
Corn Futures Bearish Momentum With A 4% Drop In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 4.75% for the last 10 sessions. At 23:09 EST on Thursday, 10 November, Corn (ZC) is $662.25. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 3987, 95.44% below its average volume of 87518.78. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
AUD/USD Bullish Momentum: 0.767% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – AUD/USD (AUDUSD) has been up by 0.7666% for the last session’s close. At 01:06 EST on Friday, 11 November, AUD/USD (AUDUSD) is $0.67. Concerning AUD/USD’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.242% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.64 and 0.955% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.66.
Freeport Stock Jumps By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Freeport (NYSE: FCX) rose by a staggering 15.05% in 5 sessions from $31.61 to $36.37 at 14:53 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is rising 3.75% to $15,134.91, following the last session’s downward trend. Freeport’s last close was $34.03,...
Nikkei 225 Over 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 2.57% for the last session’s close. At 20:08 EST on Thursday, 10 November, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $28,150.73. Concerning Nikkei 225’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.67% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $27,688.90 and 0.8% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $27,926.50.
