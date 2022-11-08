In Latin America, a region with plenty of underbanked adults, getting a loan from a bank is not only hard to get. In many cases, it can also be extremely expensive. Rates on a personal loan in Argentina, whose economy faces rampant inflation, can quickly go triple-digit. In Brazil, a revolving credit card rate can cost over 350%, even if granted by one of the largest institutions. Other credit lines from traditional banks also bear similar costs.

21 HOURS AGO