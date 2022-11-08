Read full article on original website
Is the crypto winter good?
Since crypto’s recent bull run began, it has been plagued by scams, frauds, and other disappointments. NFTs copied, pasted, and illegally resold. Collapsing stablecoins and funds. False Prophets. Fake accounts. Cryptocurrency bros. Users playing super boring games to generate crypto earnings. Get quick rich schemes. The list goes on.
Amid rates and inflation, crypto loans on the rise in Latin America
In Latin America, a region with plenty of underbanked adults, getting a loan from a bank is not only hard to get. In many cases, it can also be extremely expensive. Rates on a personal loan in Argentina, whose economy faces rampant inflation, can quickly go triple-digit. In Brazil, a revolving credit card rate can cost over 350%, even if granted by one of the largest institutions. Other credit lines from traditional banks also bear similar costs.
Is decentralization just a pipe dream?
A decentralized economy — the Holy Grail of DeFi. Since the inception of bitcoin and blockchain technology, the concept of decentralization has been the pinnacle goal. Once an amalgamation of different theories and mechanisms floating around the deepest and darkest web forums, the DeFi sector has morphed to become (subjectively) the next big thing to happen to financial services.
Could blockchain-based payments spark a regenerative revolution?
The race is on to reduce carbon emissions. The target year for a global net zero is silently looming, and many declare we are running out of time. Despite current efforts to reduce emissions, the amount produced worldwide continues to rise. Reports of a slower rise in 2022 than the year before are celebrated but still amount to almost 300 million tonnes.
Podcast #70: Ben Soppitt of Unifimoney
Thanks again for tuning into this week’s episode of PitchIt. I sat down with Unifimoney’s Co-Founder & CEO, Ben Soppitt. Unifimoney is a multi-asset investment and money management platform that makes building and protecting your wealth effortless. It is the only fully integrated digital consumer financial solution in the US.
Fintech innovation agenda likely to continue in Brazil despite government change
The ambitious fintech innovation plan the Brazilian central bank put forward will likely prevail in the upcoming years, even as recent elections mandate a change at the country’s top office as of next January. Last month, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva bested incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a...
No dancing required: How TikTok financial advisors beat banks at their own game
The following is a guest post by Uday Akkaraju, CEO of BOND.AI. To earn hundreds of dollars in just a few steps, or rather #sidehustle, is a trend with 11.4 billion TikTok users engaged. Consumers are looking for financial support, and their social channels give it to them. From financial...
Podcast 393: Randy Kern of Marqeta
The card space (both debit and credit) has seen tremendous innovation over the last decade. Use cases that were inconceivable 10 years ago are now commonplace due to the steady march of fintech innovation. The company that has been at the very center of these developments is Marqeta. They have basically invented a new category of fintech, what they call “modern card issuing”.
Finastra and Jifiti: partners in embedded finance
Embedded everything is the 2022 fall mantra. On Monday, Finastra and Jifiti announced a point of sale Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) embedded finance partnership for financial institutions. The partnership will enable banks in the Finastra ecosystem to offer point-of-sale BNPL via merchants through Jifiti. Jeannette Kescenovitz, Sr. Director of...
Disney planning hiring freeze, possible layoffs
Cost-cutting measures, including a hiring freeze, limited travel and possible layoffs, are coming to Disney, according to a memo sent Friday by the company’s CEO. Days after Disney posted lower-than-expected profit and revenue for its fourth quarter, CEO Bob Chapek sent a memo to executives detailing cost-cutting initiatives at the company.
PitchIt Podcast #71: Bruno Chan, Co-Founder & CEO, Klavi
Thanks again for tuning into this week’s episode of PitchIt. I sat down with Klavi’s Co-Founder & CEO, Bruno Chan. Klavi is a SaaS platform that provides Open Finance (or Open Banking) solutions. The company has a mission of becoming a leader in Open Finance solutions in Brazil.
