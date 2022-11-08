ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Bleacher Report

Must-Watch 2022-23 Nonconference Men's College Basketball Games

While it's fantastic to have men's college basketball back in our lives, the matchups thus far have largely been yawn-inducing. Plenty of games ended up being fun. The opening-night overtime game between Loyola-Chicago and Fairleigh Dickinson had everyone buzzing, as did Georgetown needing overtime to avoid a disastrous loss to Coppin State the following night. Davidson won a double-overtime game at Wright State, and South Dakota State has already been involved in a pair of heart-stopping finishes.
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

2023 NBA Draft: Pro Comparisons for Projected Lottery Picks

Each potential lottery pick for the 2023 NBA draft resembles a different NBA star, quality starter or mix of multiple pros. The projected No. 1 pick looks like a combination of two of the rarer prospects over the last decade. For some comparisons, it's necessary to stretch one's imagination or...
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

College Football: B/R Experts Answer Biggest Questions for Week 11

And then there were four. Georgia owned Tennessee, Notre Dame wasted Clemson and the College Football Playoff rankings now include a quartet of unbeaten teams: UGA, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. But while upsets anywhere are possible, only No. 4 TCU has a marquee opponent in Week 11. Still, the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Grayson Allen Shopped by Bucks amid Jae Crowder Interest

The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly "called numerous teams about Grayson Allen’s trade prospects," according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. Milwaukee has shown interest in Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder, potentially setting up a swap between the two teams, but Phoenix reportedly still has its eyes on other impact players.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bleacher Report

Free-Agent DeMarcus Cousins Says He'd 'Love to Help' Kings Return to NBA Playoffs

Free-agent center DeMarcus Cousins wrote on Twitter Wednesday that he would "love" to help his old team, the Sacramento Kings, get back to the playoffs. Cousins' remarks were in response to a tweet from KHTK radio host and Kings fan Carmichael Dave about potential frontcourt bench options in support of Sacramento big man Domantas Sabonis:
SACRAMENTO, CA
Bleacher Report

WNBA Lottery Results 2023: Full Selection Order, Analysis and More

The Indiana Fever entered the 2023 WNBA Draft Lottery with the best odds to take home the No. 1 overall pick, and they secured that selection Friday night, beating out the Minnesota Lynx, Atlanta Dream and Washington Mystics. Indiana has never selected first overall in the WNBA draft. It has...
TENNESSEE STATE
Bleacher Report

Lakers' LeBron James Day-to-Day with Groin Injury; MRI Showed Strained Adductor

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is doubtful for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings after suffering a strained adductor, coach Darvin Ham said Thursday. James went down in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. He had 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes before exiting.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

4-Star QB Prospect Jaden Rashada Flips Commitment from Miami to Florida

Quarterback Jaden Rashada, a 4-star prospect in the 2023 college football recruiting class, announced Friday he's flipped his commitment from Miami to Florida. Rashada posted a statement on Twitter, saying he "dreamed of playing SEC football since I was a little kid:" The Pittsburg High School (Cal.) standout is rated...
GAINESVILLE, FL

