kalkinemedia.com
Strike (ASX:STX) takes over next-gen energy firm Warrego (ASX:WGO)
Strike Energy joins hands with Warrego Energy at an agreed merger ratio. The Strike shareholders will acquire 72% of Warrego Energy at a share exchange rate of 0.7750. Under the agreement terms, Warrego shareholders will receive the full value of its Spanish assets. Australian low-carbon energy business Strike Energy Limited...
kalkinemedia.com
Emerge (ASX:EM1) to expand into new locations with VAS business’ acquisition
Emerge Gaming has entered into an agreement to purchase VAS business from the Australian Content Management Pty Ltd. The price consideration of the acquisition is AU$650,000. eSport and gaming technology company Emerge Gaming Limited (ASX:EM1) shared via an ASX filing that it will acquire telco value-added service (VAS) business from Australian Content Management Pty Ltd for AU$650,000.
Coal mine demolishes neighboring wind farm to boost country's energy supply, drawing ire of climate activists
The Garzweiler coal mine in Germany is expanding its operations into a neighboring wind farm, forcing the company to demolish wind turbines, amid efforts to expand energy supplies.
CNBC
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
Europe now has so much natural gas that prices just dipped below zero
Europe has more natural gas than it knows what to do with. So much, in fact, that spot prices briefly went negative earlier this week.
marketplace.org
As EV sales accelerate, battery makers face a new shortage of a crucial mineral: graphite
Ford Motor Co. reports that it sold twice as many electric vehicles in the month that just ended as it did in October of last year. But as demand for electrics is surging, manufacturers are facing yet another shortage of yet another crucial material — not lithium this time, but graphite.
Struggling EV battery firm Britishvolt secures short-term financing
Britishvolt secured enough financing to keep from going under, a concern expressed earlier this week by members of the opposition Labor Party.
kalkinemedia.com
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Thomson Reuters to buy tax software provider SurePrep for $500 mln
(Adds details on deal, executive comment) Nov 11 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp said on Friday it would buy SurePrep LLC, a U.S.-based provider of tax automation software and services, for $500 million in cash. The information company has been partnering since April with 20-year-old SurePrep, whose products and solutions...
kalkinemedia.com
FREYR buys Georgia site for battery plant, sees $1.7 billion initial capital cost
(Reuters) - Luxembourg-based FREYR Battery SA said on Friday it had purchased a site in Coweta County, Georgia for its Giga America battery plant, and projected an initial capital spend of $1.7 billion for the project. The battery developer, which plans to undertake detailed plant engineering in the coming months,...
accesslifthandlers.com
CMC majority acquired
A private finance company has acquired a 70% share of Italy-based spider lift specialist CMC. The majority investment by Metrika SGR will allow CMC to implement a range of development programmes, including the 12,000 square metre expansion of its current factory to incorporate new product lines, increase its spider platforms range with new models and new product families, and strengthen its presence in export markets, with improvements to the distribution network in Europe and the USA.
dallasexpress.com
Tesla Confirms Plans to Build Lithium Refinery in Texas
Tesla Inc. has confirmed that the company plans to build a lithium refinery along the Texas Gulf Coast. Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the move during a third-quarter earnings call following a question from an analyst about the company’s progress in developing its new 4680 battery cell technology. “Yes....
kalkinemedia.com
Coinbase to write off investment that its ventures arm made in FTX- source
(Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc will write off the investment its ventures arm made in cryptocurrency exchange FTX in 2021, according to a person familiar with the matter. Coinbase had said in a blog post Tuesday that the company has $15 million in deposits on FTX that were used to facilitate business operations and client trades, but that its total exposure is minimal.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Smartcentres Real Estate Investment Trust Releases Third Quarter Results For 2022
Nov 11 (Reuters) - SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust:. * SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST RELEASES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS FOR 2022. * SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT - QTRLY FFO PER UNIT WITH ADJUSTMENTS AND EXCLUDING VARIOUS ANOMALOUS ITEMS $0.54 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content...
kalkinemedia.com
kalkinemedia.com
kalkinemedia.com
teslarati.com
Tesla supplier LG Energy Solution secures lithium carbonate supply from Utah mine
Electric vehicle battery supplier LG Energy Solution (LGES), which supplies batteries to electric vehicle makers such as Tesla Inc. and Lucid Motors, signed an offtake agreement for the purchase of battery-grade lithium carbonate from US-based Compass Minerals. The battery materials will be coming from Compass’ lithium brine development project at its Ogden, Utah, site on the Great Salt Lake.
pv-magazine-usa.com
As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete
Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 4-Nearly half of Meta job cuts were in tech, reorg underway - execs say
(Adds Family Foundation details) OAKLAND, Calif., Nov 11 (Reuters) - Facebook owner Meta Platforms told employees on Friday that it would stop developing smart displays and smartwatches and that nearly half of the 11,000 jobs it eliminated this week in an unprecedented cost-cutting move were technology roles. Speaking during an...
