Recent updates from diversified ASX stocks
ANZ provided 146 cents per share as a dividend for FY22. A2M received the US FDA approval to import infant milk formula (IMF) products into the US. BrainChip strengthened its IP portfolio by securing a US patent for ‘an improved spiking neural network’ . The S&P/ASX200 closed sharply...
Strike (ASX:STX) takes over next-gen energy firm Warrego (ASX:WGO)
Strike Energy joins hands with Warrego Energy at an agreed merger ratio. The Strike shareholders will acquire 72% of Warrego Energy at a share exchange rate of 0.7750. Under the agreement terms, Warrego shareholders will receive the full value of its Spanish assets. Australian low-carbon energy business Strike Energy Limited...
How have these lithium stocks fared in last one year?
The demand and price of lithium have seen a significant rise in recent times. Reliance on China for most of the supply chains for EVs and lithium-ion batteries has resulted in a severe lithium shortage for battery manufacturers. As per The Resources and Energy Quarterly, Lithium is on track to...
IM Cannabis Corp expected to post a loss of 7 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* IM Cannabis Corp is expected to report results on November 14. * The Vancouver British Columbia-based company is expected to report revenue of C$25.461 million, according to the mean estimate from 2 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for IM Cannabis Corp is for a...
Coinbase to write off investment that its ventures arm made in FTX- source
(Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc will write off the investment its ventures arm made in cryptocurrency exchange FTX in 2021, according to a person familiar with the matter. Coinbase had said in a blog post Tuesday that the company has $15 million in deposits on FTX that were used to facilitate business operations and client trades, but that its total exposure is minimal.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc expected to post a loss of 28 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to show no change in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 14. * * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc is for a loss of 28 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc is $9, above its last closing price of $1.55. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.36 -0.37 -0.31 Beat 16.8 Mar. 31 2022 -0.42 -0.42 -0.48 Missed -15 Dec. 31 2021 -0.36 -0.35 -0.40 Missed -13.4 Sep. 30 2021 -0.32 -0.32 -0.38 Missed -17.2 Jun. -0.32 -0.31 -0.58 Missed -86.2 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.30 -0.30 -0.33 Missed -8.2 Dec. 31 2020 -0.44 -0.41 -0.31 Beat 23.6 Sep. 30 2020 -0.64 -0.65 -0.38 Beat 41.5 This summary was machine generated November 12 at 02:59 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Alameda, FTX executives knew crypto exchange was using customer funds - WSJ
Nov 12 (Reuters) - FTX-affiliated crypto trading firm Alameda Research's Chief Executive Officer Caroline Ellison and senior FTX officials knew that the crypto exchange had lent Alameda its customer funds to help meet liabilities, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday. Reuters reported Friday that FTX founder and former CEO...
BRIEF-Powerbridge Announces Receipt Of Nasdaq Notification Letter Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency
* PBTS ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NASDAQ NOTIFICATION LETTER REGARDING MINIMUM BID PRICE DEFICIENCY. * RECEIPT OF NOTIFICATION LETTER HAS NO IMMEDIATE EFFECT ON LISTING OF COMPANY'S COMMON SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content...
DarioHealth Corp <DRIO.O>: A loss of 76 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
12 November 2022 02:52 a.m. All figures in US dollars. DarioHealth Corp is expected to show an increase in its third quarter earnings to -76 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from seven analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of $-1.10 to a loss of -67 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", five "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the medical equipment, supplies & distribution peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Seven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 0.19 percent from -76 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -67 cents to a low of $-1.10. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the seven analysts providing estimates is $15.39. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $6.23 million from $5.63 million in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -76 cents per share implies a gain of 35.35 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $-1.18 per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.71 -0.74 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.96 -0.74 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -1.06 -1.09 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.94 -1.18 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 12 at 02:52 a.m..
Stelco Holdings Inc <STLC.TO>: Profits of C$2.01 per share anticipated for third quarter
12 November 2022 12:47 a.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. Stelco Holdings Inc is expected to show a decrease in its third quarter earnings to C$2.01 per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from six analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from C$1.71 to C$2.23 per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", two "Buy", four "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the iron & steel peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Six analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 4.64 percent from C$1.92. Estimates ranged from a high of C$2.30 to a low of C$1.50. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is currently unavailable. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the six analysts providing estimates is C$44.54. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to C$797.75 million from C$1.35 billion in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of C$2.01 per share implies a loss of 73.53 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported C$7.6 per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 4.13 3.32 Missed Mar. 31 2022 3.97 2.88 Missed Dec. 31 2021 6.02 8.17 Beat Sep. 30 2021 5.22 7.08 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 12 at 12:47 a.m..
Emerge (ASX:EM1) to expand into new locations with VAS business’ acquisition
Emerge Gaming has entered into an agreement to purchase VAS business from the Australian Content Management Pty Ltd. The price consideration of the acquisition is AU$650,000. eSport and gaming technology company Emerge Gaming Limited (ASX:EM1) shared via an ASX filing that it will acquire telco value-added service (VAS) business from Australian Content Management Pty Ltd for AU$650,000.
K92 Mining Inc expected to post earnings of 5cents a share - Earnings Preview
* K92 Mining Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 14. * The Vancouver British Columbia-based company is expected to report a 41.4% increase in revenue to $50 million from $35.37 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for K92 Mining Inc is for earnings of 5 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 13 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for K92 Mining Inc is C$11.25, above its last closing price of C$7.62. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.10 0.11 0.06 Missed -46.7 Mar. 31 2022 0.12 0.13 0.12 Missed -4 Dec. 31 2021 0.10 0.12 0.12 Met 0 Sep. 30 2021 0.07 0.08 0.03 Missed -60 Jun. 0.07 0.10 0.00 Missed -104.2 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.06 0.06 0.13 Beat 126.1 Dec. 31 2020 0.11 0.11 0.09 Missed -19.2 Sep. 30 2020 0.10 0.10 0.06 Missed -37.7 This summary was machine generated November 11 at 23:53 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
BRIEF-Novo Reports Q3 2022 Financial Results
* NOVO RESOURCES CORP- QTRLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.07. * NOVO RESOURCES CORP - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE C$0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
U.S. consumer sentiment falls in November; inflation expectations rise
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment fell in November, pulled down by persistent worries about inflation and higher borrowing costs, a survey showed on Friday. The University of Michigan's preliminary November reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment came in at 54.7, down from 59.9 in the prior month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a preliminary reading of 59.5.
UPDATE 1-Thomson Reuters to buy tax software provider SurePrep for $500 mln
(Adds details on deal, executive comment) Nov 11 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp said on Friday it would buy SurePrep LLC, a U.S.-based provider of tax automation software and services, for $500 million in cash. The information company has been partnering since April with 20-year-old SurePrep, whose products and solutions...
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc expected to post a loss of 8 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 14. * The Toronto Ontario-based company is expected to report a 27.6% increase in revenue to C$55.318 million from C$43.34 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc is for a loss of 8 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 7 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc is C$5.39, above its last closing price of $0.62. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Canadian dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.08 -0.09 -0.12 Missed -39.4 Mar. 31 2022 -0.12 -0.12 -0.08 Beat 29.7 Dec. 31 2021 -0.07 -0.07 -0.10 Missed -48.9 Sep. 30 2021 -0.08 -0.07 -0.10 Missed -48.9 Jun. -0.07 -0.07 -0.11 Missed -61 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.06 -0.05 -0.12 Missed -118.2 Dec. 31 2020 -0.04 -0.03 -0.06 Missed -87.5 Sep. 30 2020 -0.05 -0.05 -0.07 Missed -50 This summary was machine generated November 11 at 21:03 GMT. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
Skylight Health Group Inc expected to post a loss of 15 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Skylight Health Group Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 16. * The Mississauga Ontario-based company is expected to report a 49.8% increase in revenue to C$18.274 million from C$12.2 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Skylight Health Group Inc is for a loss of 15 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Skylight Health Group Inc is C$2, above its last closing price of C$0.65. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Canadian dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.19 -0.19 -0.13 Beat 30.7 Mar. 31 2022 -0.19 -0.17 -0.21 Missed -23.5 Dec. 31 2021 -0.13 -0.12 -0.09 Beat 27.4 Sep. 30 2021 -0.09 -0.09 -0.09 Met -4.7 Jun. -0.06 -0.06 -0.11 Missed -91.3 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.08 -0.05 -0.06 Missed -20 Dec. 31 2020 0.00 -0.02 -0.30 Missed -1,701 .8 Sep. 30 2020 -0.05 -0.05 -0.05 Met 0 This summary was machine generated November 12 at 01:44 GMT. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
Disney plans to freeze hiring, cut some jobs -memo
(Reuters) -Walt Disney Co is planning to freeze hiring and cut some jobs, as it strives to move the Disney+ streaming service to profitability amid a period of economic uncertainty, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Friday. Chief Executive Bob Chapek sent the memo to Disney's division leaders,...
Alibaba stays mum on Singles Day sales tally, says in line with 2021
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Alibaba Group on Friday opted not to disclose the final sales tally of its annual Singles Day shopping festival for the first time since it started the event in 2009, only saying the results were in line with last year. The e-commerce platform's growth merchandising value (GMV) was...
BRIEF-Smartcentres Real Estate Investment Trust Releases Third Quarter Results For 2022
Nov 11 (Reuters) - SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust:. * SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST RELEASES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS FOR 2022. * SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT - QTRLY FFO PER UNIT WITH ADJUSTMENTS AND EXCLUDING VARIOUS ANOMALOUS ITEMS $0.54 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content...
