11 November 2022 09:42 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc is expected to show an increase in its third quarter earnings to -8 cents​ per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from four analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -9 cents to ​a loss of -7 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes two "Strong Buy", five "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the online services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from -8 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -7 cents to a low of -9 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the five analysts providing estimates is C$5.81. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to C$55.32 million from C$43.34 million in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -8 cents per share implies a gain of 17.50 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -10 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.09 -0.12 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.12 -0.08 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.07 -0.10 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.07 -0.10 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 11 at 09:42 p.m..

