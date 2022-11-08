Read full article on original website
How have these lithium stocks fared in last one year?
The demand and price of lithium have seen a significant rise in recent times. Reliance on China for most of the supply chains for EVs and lithium-ion batteries has resulted in a severe lithium shortage for battery manufacturers. As per The Resources and Energy Quarterly, Lithium is on track to...
Recent updates from diversified ASX stocks
ANZ provided 146 cents per share as a dividend for FY22. A2M received the US FDA approval to import infant milk formula (IMF) products into the US. BrainChip strengthened its IP portfolio by securing a US patent for ‘an improved spiking neural network’ . The S&P/ASX200 closed sharply...
Coinbase to write off investment that its ventures arm made in FTX- source
(Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc will write off the investment its ventures arm made in cryptocurrency exchange FTX in 2021, according to a person familiar with the matter. Coinbase had said in a blog post Tuesday that the company has $15 million in deposits on FTX that were used to facilitate business operations and client trades, but that its total exposure is minimal.
Strike (ASX:STX) takes over next-gen energy firm Warrego (ASX:WGO)
Strike Energy joins hands with Warrego Energy at an agreed merger ratio. The Strike shareholders will acquire 72% of Warrego Energy at a share exchange rate of 0.7750. Under the agreement terms, Warrego shareholders will receive the full value of its Spanish assets. Australian low-carbon energy business Strike Energy Limited...
FREYR buys Georgia site for battery plant, sees $1.7 billion initial capital cost
(Reuters) - Luxembourg-based FREYR Battery SA said on Friday it had purchased a site in Coweta County, Georgia for its Giga America battery plant, and projected an initial capital spend of $1.7 billion for the project. The battery developer, which plans to undertake detailed plant engineering in the coming months,...
Emerge (ASX:EM1) to expand into new locations with VAS business’ acquisition
Emerge Gaming has entered into an agreement to purchase VAS business from the Australian Content Management Pty Ltd. The price consideration of the acquisition is AU$650,000. eSport and gaming technology company Emerge Gaming Limited (ASX:EM1) shared via an ASX filing that it will acquire telco value-added service (VAS) business from Australian Content Management Pty Ltd for AU$650,000.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc expected to post a loss of 28 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to show no change in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 14. * * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc is for a loss of 28 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc is $9, above its last closing price of $1.55. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.36 -0.37 -0.31 Beat 16.8 Mar. 31 2022 -0.42 -0.42 -0.48 Missed -15 Dec. 31 2021 -0.36 -0.35 -0.40 Missed -13.4 Sep. 30 2021 -0.32 -0.32 -0.38 Missed -17.2 Jun. -0.32 -0.31 -0.58 Missed -86.2 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.30 -0.30 -0.33 Missed -8.2 Dec. 31 2020 -0.44 -0.41 -0.31 Beat 23.6 Sep. 30 2020 -0.64 -0.65 -0.38 Beat 41.5 This summary was machine generated November 12 at 02:59 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Alameda, FTX executives knew crypto exchange was using customer funds - WSJ
Nov 12 (Reuters) - FTX-affiliated crypto trading firm Alameda Research's Chief Executive Officer Caroline Ellison and senior FTX officials knew that the crypto exchange had lent Alameda its customer funds to help meet liabilities, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday. Reuters reported Friday that FTX founder and former CEO...
IM Cannabis Corp expected to post a loss of 7 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* IM Cannabis Corp is expected to report results on November 14. * The Vancouver British Columbia-based company is expected to report revenue of C$25.461 million, according to the mean estimate from 2 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for IM Cannabis Corp is for a...
K92 Mining Inc expected to post earnings of 5cents a share - Earnings Preview
* K92 Mining Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 14. * The Vancouver British Columbia-based company is expected to report a 41.4% increase in revenue to $50 million from $35.37 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for K92 Mining Inc is for earnings of 5 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 13 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for K92 Mining Inc is C$11.25, above its last closing price of C$7.62. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.10 0.11 0.06 Missed -46.7 Mar. 31 2022 0.12 0.13 0.12 Missed -4 Dec. 31 2021 0.10 0.12 0.12 Met 0 Sep. 30 2021 0.07 0.08 0.03 Missed -60 Jun. 0.07 0.10 0.00 Missed -104.2 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.06 0.06 0.13 Beat 126.1 Dec. 31 2020 0.11 0.11 0.09 Missed -19.2 Sep. 30 2020 0.10 0.10 0.06 Missed -37.7 This summary was machine generated November 11 at 23:53 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Stelco Holdings Inc <STLC.TO>: Profits of C$2.01 per share anticipated for third quarter
12 November 2022 12:47 a.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. Stelco Holdings Inc is expected to show a decrease in its third quarter earnings to C$2.01 per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from six analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from C$1.71 to C$2.23 per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", two "Buy", four "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the iron & steel peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Six analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 4.64 percent from C$1.92. Estimates ranged from a high of C$2.30 to a low of C$1.50. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is currently unavailable. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the six analysts providing estimates is C$44.54. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to C$797.75 million from C$1.35 billion in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of C$2.01 per share implies a loss of 73.53 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported C$7.6 per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 4.13 3.32 Missed Mar. 31 2022 3.97 2.88 Missed Dec. 31 2021 6.02 8.17 Beat Sep. 30 2021 5.22 7.08 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 12 at 12:47 a.m..
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc <EGLX.TO>: A loss of 8 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
11 November 2022 09:42 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc is expected to show an increase in its third quarter earnings to -8 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from four analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -9 cents to a loss of -7 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes two "Strong Buy", five "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the online services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from -8 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -7 cents to a low of -9 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the five analysts providing estimates is C$5.81. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to C$55.32 million from C$43.34 million in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -8 cents per share implies a gain of 17.50 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -10 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.09 -0.12 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.12 -0.08 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.07 -0.10 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.07 -0.10 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 11 at 09:42 p.m..
Varex Imaging Corp expected to post earnings of 36cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Varex Imaging Corp is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 15. * The Salt Lake City Utah-based company is expected to report a 1.3% decrease in revenue to $223.275 million from $226.3 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on August 2 2022, for the period ended September 30, was for revenue between $210.00 million and $240.00 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Varex Imaging Corp is for earnings of 36 cents per share. The company's EPS guidance on August 2 2022, for the period ended September 30, was between USD0.25 and USD0.45 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Varex Imaging Corp is $37, above its last closing price of $22.42. The company's guidance on August 2 2022 for the period ended September 30 was for gross profit margin between USD33% and USD34%. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.24 0.25 0.37 Beat 51 Mar. 31 2022 0.23 0.23 0.37 Beat 60.9 Dec. 31 2021 0.29 0.28 0.25 Missed -10.7 Sep. 30 2021 0.37 0.37 0.45 Beat 22.7 Jun. 0.27 0.27 0.40 Beat 47.6 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.17 0.17 0.35 Beat 112.1 Dec. 31 2020 -0.04 -0.03 0.08 Beat 390.9 Sep. 30 2020 -0.10 -0.10 -0.04 Beat 61 This summary was machine generated November 12 at 01:50 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Collapsed crypto exchange FTX hit by rogue transactions
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) - Crypto exchange FTX was engulfed in further chaos on Saturday when the company said it had detected unauthorized transactions and analysts flagged that millions of dollars of assets had been moved from the platform in "suspicious circumstances". FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday after traders rushed...
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc expected to post a loss of 8 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 14. * The Toronto Ontario-based company is expected to report a 27.6% increase in revenue to C$55.318 million from C$43.34 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc is for a loss of 8 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 7 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc is C$5.39, above its last closing price of $0.62. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Canadian dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.08 -0.09 -0.12 Missed -39.4 Mar. 31 2022 -0.12 -0.12 -0.08 Beat 29.7 Dec. 31 2021 -0.07 -0.07 -0.10 Missed -48.9 Sep. 30 2021 -0.08 -0.07 -0.10 Missed -48.9 Jun. -0.07 -0.07 -0.11 Missed -61 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.06 -0.05 -0.12 Missed -118.2 Dec. 31 2020 -0.04 -0.03 -0.06 Missed -87.5 Sep. 30 2020 -0.05 -0.05 -0.07 Missed -50 This summary was machine generated November 11 at 21:03 GMT. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
BTCS Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* BTCS Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 8 cents per share for the quarter ended in September. The lone analyst forecast for the quarter was for a loss of 3 cents per share. * Revenue was $344.20 thousand; analysts expected $400.00 thousand. * BTCS Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 8 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 50% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * BTCS Inc shares had fallen by 25.3% this quarter and lost 63.8% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $1.03 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for BTCS Inc is $6.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 11 at 03:25 a.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.03 -0.08 Missed Jun. 30 2022 -0.02 -0.61 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.03 -0.47 Missed.
UPDATE 4-Nearly half of Meta job cuts were in tech, reorg underway - execs say
(Adds Family Foundation details) OAKLAND, Calif., Nov 11 (Reuters) - Facebook owner Meta Platforms told employees on Friday that it would stop developing smart displays and smartwatches and that nearly half of the 11,000 jobs it eliminated this week in an unprecedented cost-cutting move were technology roles. Speaking during an...
Disney plans hiring freeze, job cuts - CNBC
(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co is planning to freeze hiring and cut jobs, CNBC reported on Friday, citing a company memo. Disney did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from...
Alibaba stays mum on Singles Day sales tally, says in line with 2021
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Alibaba Group on Friday opted not to disclose the final sales tally of its annual Singles Day shopping festival for the first time since it started the event in 2009, only saying the results were in line with last year. The e-commerce platform's growth merchandising value (GMV) was...
EXCLUSIVE-Tesla has considered exporting EVs from Shanghai to US, Canada - sources
SHANGHAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Tesla has considered plans for exporting made-in-China electric vehicles to the United States and Canada, two people with knowledge of the planning told Reuters, a step that would connect its largest factory to North America, its largest market. Tesla has been evaluating whether Model 3...
