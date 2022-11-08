Read full article on original website
BRIEF-Aveva Group Says Schneider Electric Raised Offer for Co
* AVEVA GROUP PLC SCHNEIDER ELEC. SE - INCREASED AND FINAL RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER. * AVEVA - PROPOSED DEAL FOR 3,225 PENCE IN CASH FOR EACH AVEVA SHARE. * AVEVA - UNDER TERMS AVEVA SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE 3,225 PENCE IN CASH FOR EACH AVEVA SHARE. * AVEVA...
Reliance Global Group Inc expected to post a loss of 7 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Reliance Global Group Inc is expected to report results on November 15. * The Lakewood New Jersey-based company is expected to report revenue of $5.6 million, according to the estimate from one analyst, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Reliance Global Group Inc is for...
Advisor to Brazil's Lula asks U.S. to support postponed IDB election
BRASÍLIA/RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - A key advisor to Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has sent a letter to the United States asking for its support to postpone the Nov. 20 election to lead the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), two sources told Reuters. The letter...
BRIEF-Twitter Auditors Missed Lapses Later Exposed By Whistleblower - Bloomberg News
* TWITTER AUDITORS MISSED LAPSES LATER EXPOSED BY WHISTLEBLOWER - BLOOMBERG NEWS. * ERNST & YOUNG 2021 AUDIT CALLED TWITTER SECURITY APPROPRIATE; AUDIT DIDN’T FLAG DIRE GAPS EXPOSED BY EX-CYBER CHIEF 'MUDGE’ - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly...
UPDATE 1-Facebook parent Meta winding down some non-core hardware projects
Nov 11 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms is exiting its Portal smart display business and will wind down work on smartwatch projects, executives said on Friday during an employee townhall meeting. Meta on Wednesday announced about 11,000 job cuts, or 13% of its workforce, the first mass layoffs in the company's...
India's LIC profit surges on $1.8 billion boost to shareholders' fund
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Life Insurance Corporation of India posted a more than 11-fold jump in second-quarter profit on Friday, as the country's largest insurer moved 142.72 billion rupees to its shareholders' fund to shore up its net worth. Profit after tax surged to 159.52 billion Indian rupees ($1.98 billion) for the...
South African assets extend rally in risk-on trade
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -The South African rand and Johannesburg-listed shares extended gains on Friday, as investors piled into riskier assets on hopes for less aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and as China eased some COVID-19 curbs. Data on Thursday showed U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected in...
Cyprus regulator requested FTX EU suspend operations Nov. 9
NICOSIA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Cyprus's Securities and Exchange Commission asked FTX EU to suspend its operations on Nov. 9, the regulator said on Friday. "The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, November 9th, called upon the Cypriot Investment Firm FTX EU Ltd to suspend its operations and to proceed immediately with a number of actions for the protection of the investors," a statement from the Commission said. (Reporting by Michele Kambas, Editing by Louise Heavens)
Circor International Inc <CIR.N>: Profits of 34 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
11 November 2022 06:01 p.m. All figures in US dollars. Circor International Inc is expected to show a decrease in its third quarter earnings to 34 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from three analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 31 cents to 38 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", one "Buy", one "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the industrial machinery & equipment peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from 34 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of 38 cents to a low of 31 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the three analysts providing estimates is $24.33. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $190.05 million from $190.78 million in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of 34 cents per share implies a loss of 31.33 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported 50 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.31 0.32 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.32 0.05 Missed Dec. 31 2021 0.62 0.46 Missed Sep. 30 2021 0.56 0.50 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 11 at 06:01 p.m..
Australians will live longer as life expectancy improves: ABS
During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was an increase in life expectancy in Australia, as per the ABS. Australian males are expected to live for 81.3 years and females for 85.4 years. Australia has the third-highest life expectancy in the world, the ABS said. A recent media release by the Australian...
Spain's Sacyr sees motorways fuelling double-digit core profit growth
MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish construction firm Sacyr is confident its core earnings will grow by double digits in each of the next few years as it focuses on road projects where the terms of its concessions are linked to inflation, its finance chief said on Friday. Sacyr posted a 47%...
Western US deals with reliability issue possibilities with renewables
Energy experts say the growing use of renewables will require more planning for the coming years to help maintain certainty of function.
UPDATE 2-GSK's oncology business suffers fresh blow with Zejula setback
News follows setback to GSK's blood cancer drug Blenrep. (Adds detail, company response, analyst comment, shares) Nov 11 (Reuters) - Britain's GSK said on Friday it would limit the use of its ovarian cancer drug Zejula in the United States as a second treatment option to keep cancer at bay in patients whose tumours carry certain mutations.
UK external deficit a worry, Italy fiscal plan 'realistic' - S&P
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's external deficit is a worry and there are questions over the country's competitiveness long-term, while the new Italian government's medium-term fiscal plan appears "realistic", senior analysts at S&P Global said on Friday. The ratings agency cut the outlook for Britain's AA credit rating in September to "negative"...
Gold heads for best week in over 2 years on smaller rate hike hopes
(Reuters) - Gold prices were headed for their best week in more than two years after extending gains on Friday as signs of cooling inflation raised hopes that the Federal Reserve might temper its hawkish policy. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,758.30 per ounce by 1244 GMT, after rallying...
FTSE 100 slips, midcaps mark best week in almost two years
(Reuters) -UK's export-oriented FTSE 100 fell on Friday, hurt by a stronger sterling after data showed a smaller-than-expected contraction in Britain's economy, although midcap stocks marked their best week in almost two years. Economic output shrank by 0.2% in the third quarter, less than the 0.5% contraction economists had forecast...
Gold set for best week in over 2 years on Fed slowdown hopes
(Reuters) - Gold prices extended gains to a near three-month high on Friday and were heading for their best week since at least July 2020 as signs of cooling U.S. inflation bolstered bets that the Federal Reserve would be less hawkish on rate hikes going forward. Spot gold gained 0.5%...
China’s Xi, out of COVID bubble, faces changed world at G-20
BEIJING (AP) — After a lengthy absence from major international gatherings, Chinese leader Xi Jinping is leaving his country’s COVID-19 bubble and venturing abroad next week into a dramatically changed world marked by rising confrontation. Xi will attend the G-20 meeting of industrial and emerging market nations in...
REFILE-U.S. hotels reel from China COVID curbs amid travel boom
(Corrects to add dropped word "of" in first paragraph) Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. hotel operators expect more pain from China's strict COVID-19 lockdowns which have halted construction of some luxury properties and impeded travel to one of the world's key tourism markets. Growth in China has been stuttering at...
Gold eyes best week in more than two years on hopes of less aggressive Fed
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Friday en route to their biggest weekly gain in more than two years as U.S. data pointing to slowing inflation boosted hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow its aggressive rate hikes. Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,761.73 per ounce, as of...
