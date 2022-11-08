11 November 2022 06:01 p.m. All figures in US dollars. Circor International Inc is expected to show a decrease in its third quarter earnings to 34 cents​ per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from three analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 31 cents to ​38 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", one "Buy", one "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the industrial machinery & equipment peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from 34 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of 38 cents to a low of 31 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the three analysts providing estimates is $24.33. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $190.05 million from $190.78 million in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of 34 cents per share implies a loss of 31.33 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported 50 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.31 0.32 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.32 0.05 Missed Dec. 31 2021 0.62 0.46 Missed Sep. 30 2021 0.56 0.50 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 11 at 06:01 p.m..

