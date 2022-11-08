Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Bank robber arrested after October heist on Bluebonnet Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man accused of stealing an unknown amount of money from a bank on Bluebonnet Boulevard in October. The robbery unfolded just before 4 p.m. at the Regions Bank near the intersection of Bluebonnet and Perkins Road. Kyrek Webster reportedly walked into the bank and passed the teller a note reading "Give Me All Hundreds in the drawer, I have a gun."
theadvocate.com
Lafayette man arrested in October shooting of teen on Vieux Orleans Circle
A Lafayette man was arrested Wednesday in an October shooting that wounded a juvenile. Keiontre Thomas, 21, of Lafayette, was arrested Wednesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offenders Task Force on an attempted first-degree murder charge tied to the shooting of a teen on Oct. 23. Thomas was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Man Allegedly Snatches Purse in Lafayette Restaurant
The Lafayette Police is looking for the man in this photo after he allegedly stole a purse from someone in a Lafayette restaurant.
Four of five suspects arrested in Morgan City shooting
Four of five suspects who allegedly opened fire in Morgan City and injured one have been arrested according to the Morgan City Police Department (MCPD).
theadvocate.com
Victim struck multiple times in Abbeville shooting
One person was severely wounded in an Abbeville shooting on Monday. Around 11:47 p.m. Monday, Abbeville police officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 300 block of Leblanc Street. Officers found the victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, in a driveway in the 1700 block of Franks Alley, the department said in a statement.
Lafayette Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Shooting of Juvenile
21-year-old Keiontre Thomas of Lafayette now sits in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center after he was arrested for the October shooting of a juvenile victim.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man arrested after stolen gun, money and more found during traffic stop
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Tuesday, November 8. The traffic stop took place after a detective noticed that the driver of an Infiniti sedan was not wearing a seat belt. The driver of the vehicle was Reiquawhn Allikke Washington,...
Franklin man sentenced to over nine years for drug and firearm charges
A Franklin man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to drug and firearm charges.
29-year-old Opelousas man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
An Opelousas man is dead after crashing into several trees in Avoyelles Parish, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop E.
Pedestrian Hit and Killed on Evangeline Thruway Last Night
According to the Lafayette Police Department, the crash happened in the 2000 block of NW Evangeline Thruway on the Frontage Road around 6:26 pm.
APD: person shot multiple times found in driveway
An officer located a person laying in a driveway of the 1700 block of Frank's Alley who had been shot multiple times.
KLFY.com
Opelousas man killed in head-on crash Wednesday
An Opelousas man was killed Wednesday night in a head-on collision near Lawtell, police said. Shortly after 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 190 near Frank Road in St. Landry Parish. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Scott W. Edwards of Opelousas.
Unrestrained driver killed, one injured in crash
At 9:15 pm on November 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 190 near Frank Road.
Lafayette mother wants justice for son shot, wounded during home break-in
Rachel Portalis of Lafayette says she wants justice after two masked men broke into her home and shot her son
Opelousas man arrested, $19K of drugs found in car
Kevin "KD" Davis, 33, was arrested Tuesday after police found two pounds of high grade marijuana and a digital scale estimated at over $19,000 while searching his vehicle.
Motorcyclist killed in Vermilion Parish crash
The crash took place at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, according to State Police.
LPD: Man shot in attempted homicide
Lafayette Police Department responded to a shooting in progress Monday evening.
Abbeville police investigate Monday night shooting, one wounded
Abbeville Police are investigating a shooting that took place Monday just before midnight along Frank's Alley.
wbrz.com
Police: Man arrested after accidental stabbing outside Baton Rouge bar
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after police say he accidentally stabbed someone outside a bar early Friday morning, sending that person to a hospital. Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the parking lot at 4300 Perkins Road outside of The Bulldog. A man was taken to a hospital with a stab wounded and is expected to be OK.
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 9 Years for Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Other Drug and Firearms Charges
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 9 Years for Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Other Drug and Firearms Charges. Lafayette, Louisiana – Ezekiel Anderson, IV, 30, of Franklin, Louisiana, has been sentenced on firearms and drug charges, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown on November 9, 2022. Anderson was sentenced by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. of Franklin, Louisiana, to 112 months (9 years, 4 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
