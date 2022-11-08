After MSU limped to the finish line last year with just seven available players, the Bulldogs played eight before the first quarter even came to an end and had 11 log minutes in the first half. It allowed MSU to pressure aggressively and the efficiency was off the charts as the team put a show in game one of the Sam Purcell era with a 104-47 victory over Mississippi Valley State.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO