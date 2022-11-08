Read full article on original website
Starkville Daily News
Special Salute to Starkville's Veterans on Saturday
On Saturday, November 12, KMG Creations Productions is hosting a Special Salute to Starkville Veterans at Fire Station Park during the Starkville Community Market. Starting at 9:00 a.m., Starkville citizens and veterans will be able to enjoy the ceremony along with the musical productions that will accompany it. “I usually...
Former MSU great Thomas to be celebrated
LaToya Thomas will have her number commemorated in the rafters at MSU’s women’s hoops contest against North Alabama tonight. Thomas will join only Bailey Howell as players with their names hanging in the rafters. “Babe” McCarthy is the school’s only coach to be recognized there along with the Voice of the Bulldogs, Jack Cristil.
Jackets power way to victory over Green Wave
The senior was very active inside and led the Jackets with 18 points as they defeated the West Point Green Wave 78-56 at The Nest. Pruitt has been getting more playing time in the early season for head coach Woody Howard and SHS. For more on this story, read our...
Barbara Norman has been serving Starkville for 42 years
After 42 years of living in Starkville, Barbara Norman has become a face that many will recognize from her many jobs in the retail industry. Though Norman is originally from Natchez, she has become a friendly and welcoming face at a number of local Starkville retailers over the years, including Mullins Department Store, Giggleswick, and now, Mak B & Co.
Bulldogs hit century mark in Purcell's coaching debut
After MSU limped to the finish line last year with just seven available players, the Bulldogs played eight before the first quarter even came to an end and had 11 log minutes in the first half. It allowed MSU to pressure aggressively and the efficiency was off the charts as the team put a show in game one of the Sam Purcell era with a 104-47 victory over Mississippi Valley State.
