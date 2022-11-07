ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

No fresh injury concerns for AFC Wimbledon ahead of Leyton Orient clash

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21cxD9_0j2u2o0Y00

AFC Wimbledon have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the visit of Leyton Orient.

The Dons were held to a 1-1 draw by non-league Weymouth in the first round of the FA Cup on Saturday despite fielding a strong side.

Lee Brown (calf) and George Marsh (ankle) are still out, as is Will Nightingale.

Nathan Young-Coombes returned to parent club Brentford for treatment on a knee issue while long-term absentee David Fisher came off the bench against Weymouth following a hamstring issue.

League leaders Leyton Orient were beaten at Crewe in their FA Cup first-round tie.

Manager Richie Wellens made six changes at the Mornflake Stadium and a host of first-team regulars will return this time out.

Skipper Darren Pratley was among those taken out of the starting XI, along with the likes of Theo Archibald and Paul Smyth.

Craig Clay was sent off in the loss and is suspended while Anthony Georgiou (hamstring) and Dan Nkrumah (knee) are also out.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Wigan dealt huge Jason Kerr blow ahead of clash with fellow strugglers Blackpool

Wigan defender Jason Kerr will miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury. Kerr limped off at Swansea last weekend after conceding the penalty that led to the home side’s late equaliser and he requires surgery after damaging his cruciate ligaments. Midfielder Tom Naylor (hamstring)...
newschain

Shrewsbury to check on Elliott Bennett fitness ahead of Barnsley clash

Shrewsbury will assess the fitness of Elliott Bennett ahead of Saturday’s visit of Barnsley. The experienced winger came off at half-time in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Oxford as a precaution. Carl Winchester could return to the side having suffered an injury in the recent FA Cup win over...
newschain

Marcus Harness among concerns for Ipswich ahead of Cheltenham visit

Ipswich will check on Marcus Harness ahead of their Sky Bet League One match against Cheltenham at Portman Road. Midfielder Harness missed the the FA Cup tie against Bracknell on Monday night through illness and is one of a number of players facing a late fitness test. Forward Gassan Ahadme...
newschain

Birmingham defender Harlee Dean a doubt for Sunderland clash

Birmingham defender Harlee Dean is a doubt for the visit of Sunderland. Dean scored Birmingham’s second goal in their 2-1 win at Stoke last weekend, but picked up a calf injury and missed the midweek draw with Swansea. Przemyslaw Placheta (shin) and Marc Roberts (hamstring) are expected to be...
newschain

This team is a good team – Nathan Jones will have plenty to work with at Saints

Nathan Jones will inherit a team capable of doing “great things” but must also be given time to transform Southampton’s fortunes, according to interim boss Ruben Selles. Prospective new manager Jones watched from the stands as Saints scraped past League One Sheffield Wednesday on penalties in the Carabao Cup.
newschain

Ryan Alebiosu can ease Kilmarnock’s injury problems when Hibernian visit

Kilmarnock have several doubts ahead of the visit of Hibernian but Derek McInnes is hopeful that on-loan Arsenal right-back Ryan Alebiosu will shake off a hamstring issue. Calum Waters (hamstring), Ben Chrisene (ankle) and Scott Robinson (foot) all remain on the sidelines. Loan forward Christian Doidge cannot face his parent...
newschain

Harry Kane will have a ‘fantastic’ World Cup, insists Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte has played down concerns over the fitness levels of England captain Harry Kane and backed the forward to enjoy a “fantastic” World Cup. The Tottenham striker was withdrawn after an hour of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup defeat at Nottingham Forest and his club manager revealed afterwards the 29-year-old had been struggling with fatigue in a training session the day before the 2-0 loss.
newschain

Boost for Derek McInnes as Danny Armstrong signs new Kilmarnock contract

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has received a much-needed boost after wide player Danny Armstrong signed a two-year contract extension. The 25-year-old has scored seven goals this season and his contract had been due to expire at the end of the campaign. The former Raith Rovers and Ross County player, who...
newschain

Dundee United midfielder Dylan Levitt targets win before leaving for World Cup

Dundee United midfielder Dylan Levitt is hoping to head off to the World Cup on the back of a victory over Aberdeen after receiving the best news of his football career this week. The 21-year-old was named in the Wales squad for the finals in Qatar on Wednesday before scoring...
newschain

Accrington hope to welcome back Korede Adedoyin

John Coleman hopes to have Korede Adedoyin back in his Accrington squad for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday in Sky Bet League One on Saturday. The forward has been sidelined with injury since September 3 but scored for the under-23s on Wednesday and is nearing a first-team return. Ryan Astley...
newschain

Callum Davidson keen to maintain ‘positive vibes’ at St Johnstone

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is looking to maintain the good vibes around McDiarmid Park over the mid-season break as his side bid to continue their good form against Motherwell. Saints have taken 10 points from a possible 12 and levelled deep in stoppage time on Wednesday against St Mirren...
newschain

Difficult to believe he’s at Sunderland – Tony Mowbray hails Amad Diallo

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray hailed Amad Diallo as “an amazing footballer” after he was the hero of his side’s 2-1 win against Birmingham at St. Andrew’s. The on-loan Manchester United winger set up forward Ellis Simms, signed on a temporary basis from Everton, to give Sunderland the lead in the 25th minute.
newschain

West Ham to give Emerson Palmieri late fitness test ahead of Leicester visit

West Ham defender Emerson Palmieri faces a late fitness test ahead of the Premier League match against Leicester. The Italian left-back suffered a broken nose during the Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out defeat by Blackburn which has been reset, and is rated as “touch and go” by manager David Moyes.
newschain

St Mirren have Declan Gallagher available for Rangers clash

St Mirren’s Declan Gallagher will be fit to feature against Rangers in the cinch Premiership on Saturday. The defender came off late in the 2-2 draw against St Johnstone in midweek with some tightness. Australia’s World Cup-bound midfielder Keanu Baccus missed the visit of the Perth side with with...
newschain

Jess Park ‘overwhelmed’ by quickfire debut goal in England victory over Japan

Jess Park struggled to sum up her emotions after scoring just seconds into her England debut to cap a 4-0 friendly win over Japan. A victory which takes the Lionesses’ unbeaten run to 25 games was already assured after goals from Rachel Daly, Chloe Kelly and Ella Toone, but the 21-year-old Park arrived to steal the spotlight, scoring with her second touch 79 seconds after coming on as a substitute.
newschain

Stevie May back for St Johnstone ahead of Motherwell match

St Johnstone forward Stevie May will return for the visit of Motherwell after missing the midweek draw with St Mirren because of a sickness bug. Defender Alex Mitchell begins a two-match ban after being sent off in Paisley. Callum Booth is likely to have to wait until after the mid-season...
newschain

Ross County full-back Callum Johnson ‘looking forward to going to Celtic Park’

Ross County full-back Callum Johnson is relishing his first taste of Celtic Park. The former Accrington, Portsmouth and Fleetwood player has faced the cinch Premiership leaders twice in Dingwall – where Celtic have scored seven goals in two wins this season – but expects an even tougher test in Glasgow.
newschain

Robbie Neilson expecting to name an unchanged Hearts squad against Livingston

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson expects to be selecting from an unchanged squad for Saturday’s cinch Premiership match at home to Livingston. Craig Halkett is nearing full fitness but unlikely to be rushed back for the last game before the World Cup break. Jorge Grant serves the second game of...
newschain

No change to Celtic squad for Ross County clash

Cinch Premiership leaders Celtic have no fresh injuries for the visit of Ross County. Captain Callum McGregor remains out with a knee injury. Fellow midfielder James McCarthy is missing with a hamstring problem. The visitors will not get any of their injured players back for the trip to Glasgow. Defender...
newschain

Noose found at Obama Presidential Centre construction site

The firm building the Obama Presidential Centre has suspended operations after a noose was found at the site. Lakeside Alliance, a partnership of black-owned construction firms, said it reported the incident to police and “will provide any assistance required to identify those responsible”. It also offered a 100,000 dollar (£86,000) reward.

Comments / 0

Community Policy