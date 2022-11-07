ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Andy Halliday jokes about goal bonus after continuing scoring streak

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ST3dt_0j2u2eBI00

Andy Halliday joked he would demand a goal bonus in a new Hearts contract after continuing his scoring streak against Motherwell.

Halliday struck twice from left-back in Sunday’s 3-2 victory to make it four goals in as many matches.

“To be honest, the gaffer’s door is getting chapped,” he said. “I want a new contract with a goal bonus in it.

“I don’t know what has come over me recently. But most importantly it is three points.

“I feel that for the first part of the season we have not quite been where we want to be but I always felt that we weren’t too far away.”

Halliday struck either side of half-time soon after Jorge Grant was sent off and Lawrence Shankland’s late penalty won it for the 10 men following a Motherwell comeback.

The former Rangers player headed the opener from a corner seven days after scoring from the same source against Ross County.

“I definitely didn’t expect to score another one,” he said. “To be honest with you, I should’ve scored the one right before and I didn’t but then I got that one.

“It’s honestly a bit of a blur. I didn’t think I was getting there. I was just trying to jump as high as I could to make contact and I didn’t actually see it hit the back of the net, I just saw the boys all looking shocked that I had scored a header again.

“I said it last week, though it was tongue in cheek, I said ‘put me in the box’.

“I certainly don’t expect myself to go and score set-pieces but that is two in two now so I don’t think they can change it now. They’ve got to keep me in.”

Hearts now travel to face Rangers on the back of consecutive league wins while his former club are under pressure after falling seven points behind cinch Premiership leaders Celtic before Sunday’s defeat by St Johnstone.

Halliday is wary though after Rangers won 4-0 at Tynecastle earlier in the season, soon after following heavy defeats by Celtic, Ajax and Napoli with a nervy win over Dundee United.

The 31-year-old said: “We are in a good place right now but when Rangers or Celtic are maybe not in the best place, they are tough to play against because they are like a wounded animal.

“I think you saw that when they came to Tynecastle at the beginning of the season.

“We tried to be positive and play on the front foot and we were probably disappointed with our own performance and we got punished.

“It is up to us to recover properly, work on our game plan and try to stick to it.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Jim Goodwin wants Aberdeen to go into World Cup break in third place

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is determined to go into the mid-season break in third place in the cinch Premiership as his side bid to bounce back from a midweek defeat when they host Dundee United. The Dons lost 2-1 at Livingston on Tuesday and face a side that beat them...
newschain

St Mirren have Declan Gallagher available for Rangers clash

St Mirren’s Declan Gallagher will be fit to feature against Rangers in the cinch Premiership on Saturday. The defender came off late in the 2-2 draw against St Johnstone in midweek with some tightness. Australia’s World Cup-bound midfielder Keanu Baccus missed the visit of the Perth side with with...
newschain

Giovanni van Bronckhorst ready for break after another Rangers player injured

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst welcomed the upcoming break for the 2022 World Cup after another player dropped out through injury. Midfielder Ryan Jack returns to the squad for the cinch Premiership clash with St Mirren in Paisley on Saturday after recovering from a calf injury which has kept him out since October 12.
newschain

Ange Postecoglou proud of Cameron Carter-Vickers for going all in at Celtic

Ange Postecoglou has hailed Cameron Carter-Vickers for going all in at Celtic and getting a World Cup spot as a consequence. Carter-Vickers was announced as a member of the United States squad for Qatar after captaining Celtic to a 2-1 win at Motherwell on Wednesday night. The 24-year-old ended a...
newschain

Ross County full-back Callum Johnson ‘looking forward to going to Celtic Park’

Ross County full-back Callum Johnson is relishing his first taste of Celtic Park. The former Accrington, Portsmouth and Fleetwood player has faced the cinch Premiership leaders twice in Dingwall – where Celtic have scored seven goals in two wins this season – but expects an even tougher test in Glasgow.
newschain

Callum Davidson keen to maintain ‘positive vibes’ at St Johnstone

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is looking to maintain the good vibes around McDiarmid Park over the mid-season break as his side bid to continue their good form against Motherwell. Saints have taken 10 points from a possible 12 and levelled deep in stoppage time on Wednesday against St Mirren...
newschain

Robbie Neilson expecting to name an unchanged Hearts squad against Livingston

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson expects to be selecting from an unchanged squad for Saturday’s cinch Premiership match at home to Livingston. Craig Halkett is nearing full fitness but unlikely to be rushed back for the last game before the World Cup break. Jorge Grant serves the second game of...
newschain

Marcus Harness among concerns for Ipswich ahead of Cheltenham visit

Ipswich will check on Marcus Harness ahead of their Sky Bet League One match against Cheltenham at Portman Road. Midfielder Harness missed the the FA Cup tie against Bracknell on Monday night through illness and is one of a number of players facing a late fitness test. Forward Gassan Ahadme...
newschain

Thomas Frank: Toughest task of season for Brentford to stop Erling Haaland

Thomas Frank admitted Brentford face their toughest test yet when they travel to Manchester City for their final match before the World Cup. The 11th-placed Bees have won just one of their last five top-flight games, while City are looking to extend their winning streak to four and boost their chances of topping the table at the break.
newschain

Callum Wilson to be assessed ahead of Newcastle cup tie

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has a decision to make on striker Callum Wilson ahead of Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup third round clash with Crystal Palace. The England World Cup hopeful, who has been battling illness, came off at half-time in Sunday’s 4-1 Premier League win at Southampton and will be assessed, as will full-back Kieran Trippier, who played on after undergoing treatment for a tight hamstring.
newschain

Liam Manning impressed by improving MK Dons

MK Dons head coach Liam Manning feels his side’s attack continued to turn a corner in the 2-0 victory over Morecambe that took them into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. The Dons are fourth from bottom in Sky Bet League One but are now unbeaten in four games in all competitions, keeping clean sheets in all four, and have started to find the net more regularly.
newschain

These are the best toys to buy kids for Christmas – for any budget

We’re well into November, meaning the more prepared among us have already started thinking about shopping for Christmas presents. If you have no idea what kids might like this year, you’re in luck, because the Toy Retailers Association has announced the DreamToys Top Toys for Christmas. This is...
newschain

This team is a good team – Nathan Jones will have plenty to work with at Saints

Nathan Jones will inherit a team capable of doing “great things” but must also be given time to transform Southampton’s fortunes, according to interim boss Ruben Selles. Prospective new manager Jones watched from the stands as Saints scraped past League One Sheffield Wednesday on penalties in the Carabao Cup.
newschain

Roberto De Zerbi sorry Lewis Dunk and Danny Welbeck failed to make World Cup

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has expressed regret that Lewis Dunk and Danny Welbeck failed to make England’s World Cup squad. Neither striker Welbeck nor defender Dunk had been expected to be named in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad for Qatar. But De Zerbi, who will see the likes...
newschain

Antonio Conte in no rush to discuss Tottenham contract during World Cup break

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte will meet with chairman Daniel Levy and sporting director Fabio Paratici during the upcoming domestic football break but insists discussions over his own contract will not be on the agenda. Spurs host Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday before the focus turns to the World...
newschain

Patrick Vieira: Marc Guehi will get to play for England at a major tournament

Patrick Vieira insists it is only a matter of time before Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi represents England at a major tournament. Guehi was one of three young players at Selhurst Park left disappointed on Thursday when Gareth Southgate named his 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar. Ex-Chelsea...
newschain

Substitute Anass Zaroury at the double as Burnley avoid cup upset

Two late goals from substitute Anass Zaroury broke Crawley’s stubborn resistance and gave Burnley a hard-earned 3-1 win to reach the Carabao Cup fourth round. The third round tie at Turf Moor looked as if it might have to be settled by a shoot-out as the Clarets spurned chance after chance to kill off the League Two side, who had taken the scalps of League One Bristol Rovers and Premier League Fulham to earn the trip to Turf Moor.
newschain

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson granted public Parole Board hearing

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson will face a public Parole Board hearing next year when he makes his latest bid for freedom. The Parole Board said it granted an application made by lawyers for Bronson – one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners – to request his latest case review is heard in public.
newschain

A closer look at Newcastle star Miguel Almiron after his recent goalscoring form

Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron heads into the final Premier League game before the World Cup break in sensational goalscoring form. The 28-year-old Paraguay international has found the back of the net seven times in his last seven league games, often in spectacular style, to belatedly announce himself as a threat in English football.
newschain

Dylan Bahamboula loving life at Livingston as they climb the Premiership table

Dylan Bahamboula was told to leave his ego at the door when he joined Livingston in the summer – and now he knows why. The 27-year-old Republic of Congo winger signed from relegated Oldham and was soon put straight on the culture of the West Lothian club, who moved into fourth place in the cinch Premiership with a 2-1 win over third-placed Aberdeen in midweek.

Comments / 0

Community Policy