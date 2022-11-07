ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bolshoi Ballet given Lingfield option

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NvUz0_0j2u2PtH00

Aidan O’Brien’s Grade One winner Bolshoi Ballet could make his first appearance of the year in the BetUK Churchill Stakes at Lingfield on Saturday.

The Galileo colt was the beaten Derby favourite in 2021 and the last of four career victories to date came in the Belmont Derby a month after his Epsom disappointment.

He was last seen finishing down the field in the Hong Kong Cup in December but is one of 20 possible runners for the 10-furlong Listed contest won last year by Pyledriver.

Amongst the list of entries is John and Thady Gosden’s duo Harrovian and Forest Of Dean who look to give the Clarehaven team a third win in the race in four years, while course and distance winner Tregony steps into Pattern company in search of a four-timer following a prolific spell on the all-weather during the Racing League.

The race is one of two Fast-Track Qualifiers on the card and is set to feature a Royal Ascot winner, with Missed The Cut poised to line-up for George Boughey.

“Missed The Cut is in super form,” said Boughey.

“He went from the bottom to a Group Two in a short space of time in the summer and was possibly feeling the effects of a busy enough campaign at Deauville (when fifth in a Group Two).

“That being said, he still ran very well, and the form has obviously worked out – the winner (Al Hakeem) was fourth in the Arc and the second (Junko) almost won the Prix Dollar the same weekend.

“Our horse has had a good preparation for this, and we would expect him to run very well. There is a chance he could go to Dubai this winter, but we are very much using this race as a guide to see where we are.”

There are 15 entries for the other Listed race on the card – the Betuk Golden Rose Stakes – with 2019 winner Judicial looking to go one better than last year’s second to regain the crown.

Summerghand will attempt to continue the fine form he has shown on turf during the summer, while Logo Hunter and Harry’s Bar could both make the trip over from Ireland.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Stallion heavyweights Dubawi and Frankel see stud fee rises

Dubawi will again be the highest-priced stallion in the world after Darley announced he will stand for an increased fee of £350,000 next year. The 20-year-old son of Dubai Millennium has been offered at a price of £250,000 since 2017, but his season has been an exceptional one and he is in line to be crowned champion sire in Britain and Ireland.
newschain

Hermes Allen blows away Ballymore field at Cheltenham

Hermes Allen put up a sparkling performance to remain unbeaten since joining Paul Nicholls in the. Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham. Bought for £350,000 having won an Irish point-to-point, he was a facile winner on his debut for Nicholls at Stratford in October. This Grade Two represented an altogether...
newschain

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson granted public Parole Board hearing

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson will face a public Parole Board hearing next year when he makes his latest bid for freedom. The Parole Board said it granted an application made by lawyers for Bronson – one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners – to request his latest case review is heard in public.
newschain

Noose found at Obama Presidential Centre construction site

The firm building the Obama Presidential Centre has suspended operations after a noose was found at the site. Lakeside Alliance, a partnership of black-owned construction firms, said it reported the incident to police and “will provide any assistance required to identify those responsible”. It also offered a 100,000 dollar (£86,000) reward.
newschain

Mullins takes wraps off a couple of big guns

Willie Mullins unleashes two of his big hopes for the season this weekend, with a top-class couple of days in store in Ireland. The champion trainer again has an arsenal of riches for every department, but it is his sharper chasers who take centre stage with Gentleman De Mee in action at Naas on Saturday before Ferny Hollow reappears at Navan on Sunday.
newschain

These are the best toys to buy kids for Christmas – for any budget

We’re well into November, meaning the more prepared among us have already started thinking about shopping for Christmas presents. If you have no idea what kids might like this year, you’re in luck, because the Toy Retailers Association has announced the DreamToys Top Toys for Christmas. This is...
newschain

Birmingham named as hosts for the 2026 European Athletics Championships

Birmingham will host the 2026 European Athletics Championships. Budapest had been a rival but pulled out leaving the Second City a free run as hosts. It comes after Birmingham successfully held the Commonwealth Games in the summer, and it will be the first time the UK has hosted the European Athletics Championships.
newschain

Man to be sentenced for murdering woman who died 20 years after he torched her

A man will be sentenced for murdering his partner – who died 21 years after he doused her with petrol and set her on fire. Steven Craig, 58, inflicted horrendous injuries on Jacqueline Kirk in a car park in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, in April 1998. He was convicted of grievous...
newschain

Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of killed rapper

Fans have gathered to remember killed rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in Atlanta near to where the 28-year-old grew up. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting a memorial service to celebrate the rapper’s life and music, and a massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the rapper’s image.
ATLANTA, GA
newschain

Ricci rules Royale Pagaille out of Betfair Chase

Royale Pagaille will miss his intended reappearance in the Betfair Chase at Haydock. Venetia Williams’ eight-year-old has a fine record at the track, winning three times, and he fared best of the rest when second to A Plus Tard in the three-mile Grade One in 2021. He was one...
newschain

Man detained after eggs thrown at King during York visit

A man has been detained by police for allegedly throwing eggs at the King and Queen Consort. Charles and Camilla were being welcomed to York by city leaders when a protester threw four eggs at them. All missed before the pair were ushered away. Charles continued shaking hands with a...
newschain

American basketball star Brittney Griner moved to penal colony in Russia

Jailed American basketball star Brittney Griner has been moved to a penal colony in Russia, her legal team has said. A Russian court rejected an appeal against her nine-year sentence for drug possession last month. A statement from her legal team said: “Brittney was transferred from the detention centre in...
newschain

Former astronaut puts Democrats on verge of clinching Senate control

Democratic Senator Mark Kelly won his bid for re-election in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With Vice President Kamala Harris’...
ARIZONA STATE
newschain

Bail for student arrested on suspicion of egging Charles and Camilla

Police have bailed a student who was arrested after the King and Queen Consort were pelted with eggs during a visit to York. North Yorkshire Police said the 23-year-old was interviewed after being arrested on suspicion of a public order offence at Micklegate Bar when the royal couple arrived to begin a series of engagements in the city on Wednesday.
newschain

Allaho to miss King George

Ante-post favourite Allaho will miss the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on Boxing Day. The Willie Mullins-trained eight-year-old enjoyed the perfect season last term, winning his second Ryanair Chase and proving his versatility at Punchestown when winning over three miles in fine style. He had been a...
newschain

Hancock and Boy George face fermented plums and worse in first IAC eating trial

Boy George gags on fermented plums while Matt Hancock worriedly looks on during the first I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! eating trial of the series. Thursday night saw the public vote for the pair to take part in La Cucaracha Cafe, meaning The Cockroach Cafe in English – marking Hancock’s third consecutive challenge since arriving in camp.
newschain

Emily Ratajkowski attacks ‘craziness’ directed at Amber Heard and Olivia Wilde

Emily Ratajkowski has suggested Amber Heard and Olivia Wilde have been “put in boxes” as if they are “monsters or witches”. The model and author voiced her support for the Hollywood stars as she explained how she has gained a sense of “deep forgiveness and empathy” towards other women in recent years.
newschain

Tenant is jailed for trying to sell the house he rented in ‘truly brazen crime’

A tenant who tried to sell the house that he rented has been jailed for the “almost unbelievable” crime. Andrew Smith, 41, began renting the three-bed home in Cambridge in February 2020, and less than two weeks after receiving the keys it appeared for sale online via a fake estate agent company.

Comments / 0

Community Policy