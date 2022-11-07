ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Putin’s war on Ukraine is reason to ‘act faster’ on climate, Sunak urges

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pvw1a_0j2u2Jq900

Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine and rising energy prices are a reason to “act faster”, not go slow on climate change, Rishi Sunak has told leaders at the Cop27 summit.

Speaking at the latest round of UN climate talks in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, the Prime Minister said it was morally right to deliver on promises on tackling climate change – but also economically right, reducing energy dependency and providing new jobs and growth.

Mr Sunak’s comments came after UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres warned at the start of Cop27 that the world is “on the highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator”.

We are in the fight of our lives - and we are losing

Mr Guterres said: “We are in the fight of our lives – and we are losing”, with greenhouse gases still increasing and temperatures still rising.

And while the world’s attention is gripped by the war in Ukraine – prompting an energy, food and cost-of-living crisis – and other conflicts, Mr Guterres said: “Climate change is on a different timeline and a different scale.”

“It is the defining issue of our age. It is the central challenge of our century. It is unacceptable, outrageous and self-defeating to put it on the back burner.”

He warned: “Today’s crises cannot be an excuse for backsliding or greenwashing.”

The latest round of talks comes amid high geopolitical tensions sparked by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, worsening extreme weather and calls for rich nations to provide finance for the loss and damage hitting poor countries as a result of the climate crisis.

Leaders including Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi called for an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine as they spoke to the opening ceremony of the summit.

Attending a side event at Cop27, Boris Johnson warned the fight against climate change had become a “collateral victim” of the invasion of Ukraine, with countries questioning the goal of cutting emissions at a time of soaring energy prices.

And he warned against the risk that “some people will go weak and wobbly” on commitments to cut emissions to zero overall – known at net zero – to tackle the crisis.

Mr Sunak said the UK was keeping its promises on climate action, which include cutting emissions by 68% by 2030 and £11.6 billion for poorer countries to tackle the crisis, including tripling funding for adaptation to £1.5 billion as part of the total.

In his speech to the leaders’ summit, the PM said: “Climate security goes hand in hand with energy security.

“Putin’s abhorrent war in Ukraine and rising energy prices across the world are not a reason to go slow on climate change.

“They are a reason to act faster, because diversifying our energy supplies by investing in renewables is precisely the way to insure ourselves against the risks of energy dependency.

“It’s also a fantastic source of new jobs and growth.”

Mr Sunak’s attendance at the gathering in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh alongside leaders such as US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, marks his first outing on the international stage since becoming Prime Minister last month.

In a packed day at the conference, the Prime Minister also held a series of bilateral meetings, including with Italy’s new far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen amid ongoing tensions over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

But on the climate issue, he faces criticism over the Government’s decision to issue more licences for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea and its continued opposition to new onshore wind.

The UK is also currently not on track to meet its carbon cutting goals into the 2030s, and is under pressure over its delivery of climate finance commitments.

Friends of the Earth’s international climate campaigner Rachel Kennerley said the UK Government was failing to deliver adequate finance to support vulnerable nations and was still helping fund a damaging gas project in Mozambique, as well as allowing new North Sea oil and gas schemes.

Instead, ministers should lift barriers to onshore wind and roll out insulation, paid for with a bigger windfall tax on fossil fuel firms, she urged.

And Mariana Paoli, from Christian Aid said: “What is needed to truly help those facing the worst impacts of the climate crisis is a fund to compensate them for the permanent loss and damage they are experiencing,” warning the UK has been quiet on the issue.

Funding for loss and damage from climate change, such as destruction of crops, buildings and infrastructure in poorer countries, is now an item on the official agenda for the talks.

The deadly impacts of climate change are here and now

It is a key demand for some of the world’s most vulnerable countries, who are on the frontline of climate impact and yet have done least to cause the crisis, though developed countries have historically been reluctant to discuss it.

In his speech to world leaders, Mr Guterres warned that “loss and damage can no longer be swept under the rug. It is a moral imperative”, calling for concrete results on the issue at Cop27.

Mr Guterres also called for a pact between developed and developing countries, in which all nations make an extra effort to reduce emissions, and richer countries provide financial assistance to help emerging economies tackle climate change, and to end dependence on fossil fuels.

He said the United States and China had a particular responsibility to join efforts to make the pact a reality, warning humanity had a choice to “co-operate or perish”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Withdrawal from Kherson reinforces Russian weakness, Sunak and Zelensky say

Russia’s withdrawal from the only provincial Ukrainian capital it has captured would further demonstrate the weakness of Vladimir Putin’s military offensive, Rishi Sunak said. In a call on Thursday morning with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Prime Minister expressed careful optimism over Moscow’s troops being forced to flee...
newschain

‘Putin’s chef’ admits interfering in US elections

Kremlin-connected entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin has admitted interfering in US elections and said he will continue to do so — confirming for the first time accusations he has rejected for years. “We have interfered, are interfering and will continue to interfere. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way,” Mr...
newschain

Italy ‘strongly committed’ to Nato and Ukraine, says Meloni

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has pledged Italy’s “strong commitment” to Nato and efforts to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, taking a firm pro-alliance stance following the pro-Russia sentiments expressed by one of her governing coalition partners. Ms Meloni told Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg during a meeting...
rigzone.com

Egypt Crushes Climate Action At Home Ahead Of COP27

NGOs and activists looking to attend COP27 in Egypt say they've faced huge hurdles in getting accreditation and finding accommodation. — The United Nations flagship climate summit is usually a lively affair. As well as drawing world leaders, scientists, even executives, thousands of activists travel to cities hosting the COP talks, staging colorful demonstrations to demand more urgent action, and holding events to raise awareness of specific issues. Not this year.
eenews.net

Kerry pitches climate finance plan. Other countries say it’s ‘not enough’

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry unveiled a proposal on Wednesday for companies to supply developing countries with billions of dollars to lessen their reliance on fossil fuels — a plan that would let the White House bypass opposition from a possible Republican-led Congress. But...
newschain

Meghan: I have ‘zero interest’ in reclaiming the ‘B-word’

The Duchess of Sussex has said she has “zero interest” in reclaiming the “B-word” as she avoided saying it out loud in full in a podcast devoted to exploring the term. Meghan, in her latest Archetypes episode called To ‘B’ or not to ‘B’?, discussed the origin of the word “bitch” and its “cousin ‘difficult'” and how the terms are often used to derogatively brand strong-minded women.
CNET

'Cooperate or Perish': Why the UN's COP27 Climate Change Summit Is Such a Big Deal

This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. After Hurricane Ian ravaged the US and Caribbean, a monsoon flood devastated a third of Pakistan and the hottest summer on record baked Europe, Mother Nature has shown that climate change is creating a material impact on our lives in 2022. It's too late to protect against the damage done, but there's still time to avert future tragedies.
newschain

Discovery of 2,000-year-old statues in Italy ‘will rewrite history’

The discovery of 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient thermal spring will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilisation to the Roman Empire, Italian experts have said. The find in the San Casciano dei Bagni archaeological dig near Siena, Tuscany, is one of the most significant...
newschain

Wallace urges caution on Russian withdrawal from Kherson

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said he will “believe it when we see it”, when asked about Russia withdrawing from the Ukrainian city of Kherson. It would be a “significant psychological blow” for Russian troops if they left the southern city, he said. He was speaking...
newschain

Wallace: UK doesn’t fear Russian reprisals for supporting Ukraine

Russia has been an “active adversary” of the United Kingdom for a number of years, the Defence Secretary has said. Ben Wallace visited the Lydd Army camp in Kent on Wednesday, where Ukrainian volunteers are being trained to fight in the war against Russia. Addressing Ukrainian soldiers directly,...
The Independent

Leaders push for climate action, fossil tax at UN talks

World leaders are making the case for tougher action to tackle global warming Tuesday, as this year's international climate talks in Egypt heard growing calls for fossil fuel companies to help pay for the damage they have helped cause to the planet.United Nations chief Antonio Guterres warned Monday that humanity was on “a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator," urging countries to "cooperate or perish.”He and leaders such as Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley said it was time to make fossil fuel companies contribute to funds which would provide vulnerable countries with financial aid for...
newschain

Funds from sale of Chelsea will soon be ‘on start of journey’ to Ukraine

Billions of pounds from the sale of Chelsea Football Club could soon be “on the start of its journey” to help people in Ukraine, a minister has said. Foreign Office minister Leo Docherty told the Commons that proceeds from the sale of the club by former owner Roman Abramovich were still frozen in a UK bank account.
The Independent

Report: War-triggered gas boom threatens world climate goal

The war-inspired natural gas boom is undermining already insufficient efforts to limit future warming to just a few more tenths of a degree, a new report says.Planning and build-up of liquified and other natural gas — due to an energy crisis triggered by Russian’s invasion of Ukraine — would add 2 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (1.9 billion metric tons) a year to the air by 2030, according to a report released Thursday by Climate Action Tracker at international climate talks in Egypt. That’s enough greenhouse gas to “hinder if not catastrophically hinder chances of achieving 1.5 degrees”...
newschain

Couple return to war-torn Ukraine due to cost and condition of UK rentals

A British-Ukrainian couple who fled the war in Ukraine for Britain have decided to move back to the war-torn country due to costs and conditions in the UK’s housing market. Joe Place, a British 29-year-old PhD student and content writer from Sheffield, South Yorkshire, and his wife Iryna, a 34-year-old Ukrainian working as a content manager, left their home in Kyiv in February to escape the conflict in the country.
Reuters

COP27: What they are saying at the climate summit

Nov 8 (Reuters) - World leaders, policymakers and delegates from nearly 200 countries are in Egypt at the COP27 U.N. climate summit, which delegates kicked off with a deal to discuss compensating poor nations for mounting damage linked to global warming.
The Guardian

‘Major push’ for gas amid Ukraine war accelerating climate breakdown

The global dash for gas amid the Ukraine war will accelerate climate breakdown and could send temperatures soaring far beyond the 1.5C limit of safety, analysis has shown. If all of the new gas projects announced in response to the global gas supply crunch are fulfilled, the resulting greenhouse gas emissions would add up to about 10% of the total amount of carbon dioxide that can safely be emitted by 2050.
AFP

US-China rivalry clouds Beijing's climate promises at UN summit

Fractured relations between the United States and China have cast further doubt on whether Beijing will sign up to more climate promises, with pressure mounting on the world's biggest emitter. Alden Meyer, a senior associate at climate change think tank E3G, said cooperation between China and the United States on key issues such as methane and deforestation was essential.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy