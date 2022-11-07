ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Putin and spending squeeze sink plans for royal yacht replacement

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C8heu_0j2u2FJF00

A £250 million scheme to create a successor to the Royal Yacht Britannia has been scrapped in response to a Whitehall spending squeeze and Vladimir Putin’s actions in Ukraine.

The national flagship plan was sunk by Rishi Sunak’s administration as funding is prioritised on measures designed to bolster protection against Russia.

The plan was championed by Boris Johnson when he was prime minister, but was dismissed as a “vanity project” by critics.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told MPs he was prioritising the procurement of the multi-role ocean surveillance (MROS) ship instead of the flagship.

“In the face of the Russian illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and (Vladimir) Putin’s reckless disregard of international arrangements designed to keep world order, it is right that we prioritise delivering capabilities which safeguard our national infrastructure,” he said.

That meant he had “also directed the termination of the national flagship competition with immediate effect to bring forward the first MROSS ship in its place”.

Mr Wallace told MPs the MROSs would “protect sensitive defence infrastructure and civil infrastructure” and “improve our ability to detect threats to the seabed and cables”.

The attack on the Nord Stream pipelines, which the UK believes the Kremlin orchestrated, has demonstrated the potential vulnerability of underwater infrastructure.

Two MROS ships will be operated by the Royal Fleet Auxiliary, the first of which will be handed over in January 2023, several months ahead of schedule.

Downing Street acknowledged that the state of the public finances was a factor in the decision.

“With Russia’s ongoing illegal war, it is right that we prioritise our capabilities,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

The multi-role ocean surveillance ships will protect undersea cable and pipelines which is “obviously of particular interest at the moment”.

“As a result the MoD has prioritised their spending and are terminating the flagship competition,” the spokesman said.

The Prime Minister “thinks it is right to prioritise at a time when difficult spending decisions need to be made” and “finances are tight”.

Shadow defence secretary John Healey welcomed the news that the “previous prime minister’s vanity project” has been scrapped and the spending switched to “purposes that will help defend the country”.

The flagship had been expected to be constructed in the UK and take to the water in 2024 or 2025, and the Government hoped it would tour the world as a “floating embassy”.

But the Daily Telegraph, which has been campaigning for a replacement for Britannia, reported that the two private consortia bidding for the work were told on Monday morning that the project is being axed.

John Wood, chief executive of Harland & Wolff – one of the bidders, said: “We are proud that the design our team produced was one of the two finalists in a prestigious programme, which would have been a global showcase of the very best of British shipbuilding and engineering and is testament to the skills that exist within Harland & Wolff and our partners.”

He added: “Obviously the decision to suspend the process is disappointing, but we understand the rationale for doing so, considering the current macro-economic environment and the ongoing situation in Ukraine.”

But he suggested that “given the global trade that can be driven to the UK by a vessel like this we do expect that a vessel of this type – either government or privately owned – will come back to the table in the future and we remain ready to assist at that time”.

Rear Admiral Rex Cox, CEO of the National Shipbuilding Office, said: “The National Flagship project showcased the talent of the UK’s maritime industry and I am grateful to all those bidders who took part.”

The Commons Defence Committee warned in 2021 that there was “no evidence of the advantage to the Royal Navy of acquiring the national flagship” and that the initial expenditure of around £250 million, combined with the £20–30 million a year running costs and providing a crew, would pile extra pressure on the senior service.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Wallace: UK doesn’t fear Russian reprisals for supporting Ukraine

Russia has been an “active adversary” of the United Kingdom for a number of years, the Defence Secretary has said. Ben Wallace visited the Lydd Army camp in Kent on Wednesday, where Ukrainian volunteers are being trained to fight in the war against Russia. Addressing Ukrainian soldiers directly,...
newschain

Withdrawal from Kherson reinforces Russian weakness, Sunak and Zelensky say

Russia’s withdrawal from the only provincial Ukrainian capital it has captured would further demonstrate the weakness of Vladimir Putin’s military offensive, Rishi Sunak said. In a call on Thursday morning with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Prime Minister expressed careful optimism over Moscow’s troops being forced to flee...
newschain

Wallace urges caution on Russian withdrawal from Kherson

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said he will “believe it when we see it”, when asked about Russia withdrawing from the Ukrainian city of Kherson. It would be a “significant psychological blow” for Russian troops if they left the southern city, he said. He was speaking...
newschain

Berlin embassy spy case reminiscent of John Le Carre thriller

The Berlin embassy spy case could have been a plot from an early John Le Carre Cold War thriller – although the potential harm to British national security could not be more real. The late, great novelist – apparently a favourite of British security guard David Smith – drew...
newschain

Noose found at Obama Presidential Centre construction site

The firm building the Obama Presidential Centre has suspended operations after a noose was found at the site. Lakeside Alliance, a partnership of black-owned construction firms, said it reported the incident to police and “will provide any assistance required to identify those responsible”. It also offered a 100,000 dollar (£86,000) reward.
newschain

Zelensky says Ukrainian special military units in Kherson

Ukraine’s president has said that special military units have entered the city of Kherson. In a video address hours after Russia said it had completed withdrawing troops from the strategically key city, President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “As of now, our defenders are approaching the city. In quite a bit, we are going to enter. But special units are already in the city.”
newschain

Hancock and Boy George face fermented plums and worse in first IAC eating trial

Boy George gags on fermented plums while Matt Hancock worriedly looks on during the first I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! eating trial of the series. Thursday night saw the public vote for the pair to take part in La Cucaracha Cafe, meaning The Cockroach Cafe in English – marking Hancock’s third consecutive challenge since arriving in camp.
newschain

G20 leaders’ photo to be scrapped amid tensions over Ukraine war

The so-called family photo in which world leaders pose together at major international summits in a display of power and unity looks set to be scrapped at the upcoming G20 summit. In a sign of the geopolitical tensions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Indonesian hosts of next week’s...
newschain

Congress control hangs in balance amid wins by Democrats and Republicans

Control of Congress was hanging in the balance, with both parties notching victories in some of the most competitive races in a midterm election focused on voter frustration over high inflation and the sudden rollback of abortion rights. Democrats held a crucial Senate seat in New Hampshire, where incumbent Maggie...
GEORGIA STATE
newschain

Man detained after eggs thrown at King during York visit

A man has been detained by police for allegedly throwing eggs at the King and Queen Consort. Charles and Camilla were being welcomed to York by city leaders when a protester threw four eggs at them. All missed before the pair were ushered away. Charles continued shaking hands with a...
newschain

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson granted public Parole Board hearing

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson will face a public Parole Board hearing next year when he makes his latest bid for freedom. The Parole Board said it granted an application made by lawyers for Bronson – one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners – to request his latest case review is heard in public.
newschain

These are the best toys to buy kids for Christmas – for any budget

We’re well into November, meaning the more prepared among us have already started thinking about shopping for Christmas presents. If you have no idea what kids might like this year, you’re in luck, because the Toy Retailers Association has announced the DreamToys Top Toys for Christmas. This is...
newschain

US midterm elections: ‘Red wave’ fails to appear for Republicans

For weeks, Republicans had predicted a “red wave” would carry them to power in the US congress, with voters rejecting majority Democrats for failing over skyrocketing inflation and rising crime. The reality appears far different after early midterm election results on Wednesday, with a more mixed picture rather...
GEORGIA STATE
newschain

Former astronaut puts Democrats on verge of clinching Senate control

Democratic Senator Mark Kelly won his bid for re-election in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With Vice President Kamala Harris’...
ARIZONA STATE
newschain

Chinese official purged after Tiananmen Square massacre dies aged 90

Bao Tong, a leading voice for political reform in the Chinese Communist Party who was purged after the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, has died aged 90. Son Bao Pu said in a tweet that his father died peacefully on Wednesday morning. Mr Bao had been living in a Beijing suburb under tight police supervision.
newschain

Banksy reveals artwork on side of damaged building in Ukraine

Banksy has appeared to confirm that he is in Ukraine after unveiling his latest artwork on Instagram. Speculation had been mounting that the anonymous graffiti artist was in the war-torn country after a series of murals appeared in the town of Borodyanka, near Kyiv. One mural depicted a man resembling...
newschain

Irish premier praises Rishi Sunak’s ‘pragmatic’ approach to NI Protocol dispute

Ireland’s premier has praised Rishi Sunak’s “pragmatic” approach to resolving the stand-off over Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol. Taoiseach Micheal Martin said Anglo-Irish relations have significantly improved of late but he said he did not underestimate the challenge of finding consensus between the EU and UK on the contentious Irish Sea trading arrangements.

Comments / 0

Community Policy