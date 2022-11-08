ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Carl Winchester expected to miss out for Shrewsbury

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LyGDN_0j2u1g3N00

Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill will be without the services of midfielder Carl Winchester for the visit of Oxford.

Winchester, who is on loan from Sunderland, sustained an injury in the early stages of Saturday’s FA Cup win over York.

The 29-year-old joins Julien Dacosta and Aiden O’Brien in the treatment room.

Long-term absentees Dan Udoh and George Nurse remain sidelined.

Oxford are boosted by the return of suspended pair Matty Taylor and Billy Bodin.

Taylor has completed a three-match ban and Bodin has served his two-game punishment so both were in the squad for Sunday’s FA Cup tie at Woking.

That game was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch and has been rescheduled for Tuesday, November 15.

Sam Baldock, Josh Murphy, Yanic Wildschut and Oisin Smyth all continue their recovery from injury.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Shrewsbury to check on Elliott Bennett fitness ahead of Barnsley clash

Shrewsbury will assess the fitness of Elliott Bennett ahead of Saturday’s visit of Barnsley. The experienced winger came off at half-time in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Oxford as a precaution. Carl Winchester could return to the side having suffered an injury in the recent FA Cup win over...
newschain

Kyle Walker misses out for Manchester City again

Manchester City are again without right-back Kyle Walker for the visit of Brentford in the Premier League. The England international is still recovering from groin surgery last month but fellow full-back Joao Cancelo returns from suspension. Aymeric Laporte was withdrawn against Chelsea on Wednesday as a precaution but the problem...
newschain

Thomas Frank: Toughest task of season for Brentford to stop Erling Haaland

Thomas Frank admitted Brentford face their toughest test yet when they travel to Manchester City for their final match before the World Cup. The 11th-placed Bees have won just one of their last five top-flight games, while City are looking to extend their winning streak to four and boost their chances of topping the table at the break.
newschain

Difficult to believe he’s at Sunderland – Tony Mowbray hails Amad Diallo

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray hailed Amad Diallo as “an amazing footballer” after he was the hero of his side’s 2-1 win against Birmingham at St. Andrew’s. The on-loan Manchester United winger set up forward Ellis Simms, signed on a temporary basis from Everton, to give Sunderland the lead in the 25th minute.
newschain

Birmingham defender Harlee Dean a doubt for Sunderland clash

Birmingham defender Harlee Dean is a doubt for the visit of Sunderland. Dean scored Birmingham’s second goal in their 2-1 win at Stoke last weekend, but picked up a calf injury and missed the midweek draw with Swansea. Przemyslaw Placheta (shin) and Marc Roberts (hamstring) are expected to be...
newschain

Noose found at Obama Presidential Centre construction site

The firm building the Obama Presidential Centre has suspended operations after a noose was found at the site. Lakeside Alliance, a partnership of black-owned construction firms, said it reported the incident to police and “will provide any assistance required to identify those responsible”. It also offered a 100,000 dollar (£86,000) reward.
newschain

No change to Celtic squad for Ross County clash

Cinch Premiership leaders Celtic have no fresh injuries for the visit of Ross County. Captain Callum McGregor remains out with a knee injury. Fellow midfielder James McCarthy is missing with a hamstring problem. The visitors will not get any of their injured players back for the trip to Glasgow. Defender...
newschain

Amad Diallo inspires Sunderland to win over Birmingham

Amad Diallo made and scored one for Sunderland to deny Birmingham a place in the Sky Bet Championship’s top six with a 2-1 victory at St. Andrew’s. On-loan Manchester United forward Diallo, who cost the Old Trafford club £20million when he signed from Atalanta, set up Ellis Simms to give the Black Cats a 25th-minute lead and then scored a superb second four minutes after half-time.
newschain

Dundee United midfielder Dylan Levitt targets win before leaving for World Cup

Dundee United midfielder Dylan Levitt is hoping to head off to the World Cup on the back of a victory over Aberdeen after receiving the best news of his football career this week. The 21-year-old was named in the Wales squad for the finals in Qatar on Wednesday before scoring...
newschain

Robbie Neilson expecting to name an unchanged Hearts squad against Livingston

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson expects to be selecting from an unchanged squad for Saturday’s cinch Premiership match at home to Livingston. Craig Halkett is nearing full fitness but unlikely to be rushed back for the last game before the World Cup break. Jorge Grant serves the second game of...
newschain

St Mirren have Declan Gallagher available for Rangers clash

St Mirren’s Declan Gallagher will be fit to feature against Rangers in the cinch Premiership on Saturday. The defender came off late in the 2-2 draw against St Johnstone in midweek with some tightness. Australia’s World Cup-bound midfielder Keanu Baccus missed the visit of the Perth side with with...
newschain

Ross County full-back Callum Johnson ‘looking forward to going to Celtic Park’

Ross County full-back Callum Johnson is relishing his first taste of Celtic Park. The former Accrington, Portsmouth and Fleetwood player has faced the cinch Premiership leaders twice in Dingwall – where Celtic have scored seven goals in two wins this season – but expects an even tougher test in Glasgow.
newschain

Marcus Harness among concerns for Ipswich ahead of Cheltenham visit

Ipswich will check on Marcus Harness ahead of their Sky Bet League One match against Cheltenham at Portman Road. Midfielder Harness missed the the FA Cup tie against Bracknell on Monday night through illness and is one of a number of players facing a late fitness test. Forward Gassan Ahadme...
newschain

Accrington hope to welcome back Korede Adedoyin

John Coleman hopes to have Korede Adedoyin back in his Accrington squad for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday in Sky Bet League One on Saturday. The forward has been sidelined with injury since September 3 but scored for the under-23s on Wednesday and is nearing a first-team return. Ryan Astley...
newschain

Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of killed rapper

Fans have gathered to remember killed rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in Atlanta near to where the 28-year-old grew up. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting a memorial service to celebrate the rapper’s life and music, and a massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the rapper’s image.
ATLANTA, GA
newschain

Jess Park puts a satisfying seal on another win for the Lionesses

Jess Park scored just seconds into her England debut as Sarina Wiegman’s side eased to a 4-0 friendly win over Japan in Spain. Rachel Daly’s goal had given England a half-time lead and the European champions turned on the style after the break as Chloe Kelly and Ella Toone struck before 21-year-old substitute Park wrapped things up in the last minute of the 90.
newschain

Wales World Cup squad pen-pics

Wales will be playing at their first World Cup since 1958 in Qatar. Here, the PA news agency looks at the players who made Robert Page’s 26–man squad. Wayne Hennessey (Club: Nottingham Forest, Age: 35, Caps: 106, Goals: 0) Won back the number one jersey after losing it...
newschain

Wigan dealt huge Jason Kerr blow ahead of clash with fellow strugglers Blackpool

Wigan defender Jason Kerr will miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury. Kerr limped off at Swansea last weekend after conceding the penalty that led to the home side’s late equaliser and he requires surgery after damaging his cruciate ligaments. Midfielder Tom Naylor (hamstring)...
newschain

Premier League and EFL clubs set record for manager changes 15 weeks into season

Clubs in the Premier League and English Football League (EFL) have broken the record for most manager departures within the first 15 weeks of a season, PA analysis shows. Thursday’s sacking of Leam Richardson by Wigan took this season’s tally of permanent managerial changes to 26, with the campaign having started just 105 days ago on July 29.
newschain

These are the best toys to buy kids for Christmas – for any budget

We’re well into November, meaning the more prepared among us have already started thinking about shopping for Christmas presents. If you have no idea what kids might like this year, you’re in luck, because the Toy Retailers Association has announced the DreamToys Top Toys for Christmas. This is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy