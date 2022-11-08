Carl Winchester expected to miss out for Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill will be without the services of midfielder Carl Winchester for the visit of Oxford.

Winchester, who is on loan from Sunderland, sustained an injury in the early stages of Saturday’s FA Cup win over York.

The 29-year-old joins Julien Dacosta and Aiden O’Brien in the treatment room.

Long-term absentees Dan Udoh and George Nurse remain sidelined.

Oxford are boosted by the return of suspended pair Matty Taylor and Billy Bodin.

Taylor has completed a three-match ban and Bodin has served his two-game punishment so both were in the squad for Sunday’s FA Cup tie at Woking.

That game was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch and has been rescheduled for Tuesday, November 15.

Sam Baldock, Josh Murphy, Yanic Wildschut and Oisin Smyth all continue their recovery from injury.

