10 of the greatest goals ever scored at the World Cup

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EbsyW_0j2u1Bsy00

With the Qatar World Cup almost upon us, the PA news agency remembers 10 of the best goals the tournament has produced.

10. Lothar Matthaus, West Germany v Yugoslavia (1990)

West Germany captain Matthaus led by example in his side’s 4-1 opening win over Yugoslavia, charging goalwards from his own half before slamming a right-footed shot past Tomislav Ivkovic.

9. Benjamin Pavard, France v Argentina (2018)

Pavard’s extraordinary volley in France’s last-16 victory over Argentina was voted goal of the tournament in Russia, an arrowed strike into the top corner from the edge of the area.

8. Roberto Baggio, Italy v Czechoslovakia (1990)

Italy were desperate for the so-called ‘Divine Ponytail’ to come up with the goods on home soil and he did not disappoint, beating two men to net a stunning individual effort against the Czechs.

7. Michael Owen, England v Argentina (1998)

The 18-year-old Owen scored what many regard to be England’s greatest World Cup goal in their ill-fated last-16 tie when he surged past Argentina defenders Jose Chamot and Roberto Ayala before unleashing an unstoppable angled drive beyond Carlos Roa.

6. Saeed Al-Owairan, Saudi Arabia v Belgium (1994)

The Saudi Arabia midfielder made the headlines with a fantastic strike in a group match against Belgium, picking up the ball in the middle of his own half and running the length of the pitch before finding the net.

5. James Rodriguez, Colombia v Uruguay (2014)

After controlling the ball on his chest, Colombia’s playmaker swivelled before unleashing a dipping left-footed volley from 25 yards which crashed into the net via the underside of the crossbar.

4. Esteban Cambassio, Argentina v Serbia & Montenegro (2006)

Then Inter Milan midfielder Cambiasso applied the finishing touches to a flowing 54-second team move composed of 25 passes after Argentina dispossessed their opponents deep inside their own half during a 6-0 group-stage win.

3. Pele, Brazil v Sweden (1958)

The 17-year-old Pele announced his arrival on football’s main stage with a breathtaking strike in his nation’s 5-2 final win over hosts Sweden. After chesting the ball down and chipping over an advancing defender, he volleyed past Kalle Svensson to put Brazil 3-1 up.

2. Carlos Alberto, Brazil v Italy (1970)

Carlos Alberto earned his place in World Cup folklore when he finished off a superb team passing move, steaming in from the right channel to meet Pele’s perfectly weighted lay-off with a shot low into the net from a tight angle as Brazil claimed the trophy with a 4-1 final win over Italy.

1. Diego Maradona, Argentina v England (1986)

Never mind the ‘Hand of God’, Maradona’s second effort in this quarter-final – when he picked up the ball in his own half and beat the entire England defence before slotting past Peter Shilton – deserves to go down as the greatest World Cup goal of all time.

