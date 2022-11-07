ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Doctor tried to conceal circumstances of nine-year-old’s death – tribunal

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sO4lG_0j2u1A0F00

A doctor acted dishonestly in attempting to conceal the true circumstances of the death of a nine-year-old patient, a tribunal has ruled.

The parents of Claire Roberts were told at the time that a viral infection had spread from her stomach to her brain and that medics had done everything possible to save her.

But a television documentary – UTV’s When Hospitals Kill, broadcast in October 2004 – raised concerns about the treatment of a number of children who died from hyponatraemia, which occurs when there is a shortage of sodium in the bloodstream.

After the screening, a public inquiry was announced as Alan and Jennifer Roberts sought answers from the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children about the care of their daughter, who died in October 1996.

On Monday, a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service panel found that Dr Heather Steen was not aware of the risks of “dilutional hyponatraemia” at the time but there was “far more awareness” of the issue after the UTV documentary.

Tribunal chairman Sean Ell said: “The tribunal accepted that Dr Steen was not attempting to conceal details of, or failings in, Patient A’s care in 1996/97, when she believed there was a viral cause of death.

“However, once dilutional hyponatraemia as a result of fluid and electrolyte mismanagement became a live issue from 2004, Dr Steen persisted with her focus on a viral cause and continued to emphasise this aspect whilst seeking to downplay, qualify and minimise or ignore findings to the contrary.”

He said this “misrepresentation” continued through the consultant paediatrician’s involvement with Claire’s parents, at a coroner’s inquest – ordered after the documentary screening – and the public inquiry.

Mr Ell said: “It was done in order to conceal the true circumstances of Patient A’s death, and in particular, the possible failings in Patient A’s care.

Whilst the failings may not have changed the tragic outcome of Patient A’s death, her parents were seeking answers to what happened and were entitled to full transparency

“Dr Steen had many opportunities to reconsider and be open and transparent, but chose to maintain her dishonesty over the course of events after 2004.

“Whilst the failings may not have changed the tragic outcome of Patient A’s death, her parents were seeking answers to what happened and were entitled to full transparency.”

Dr Steen denied the allegations but did not give evidence.

The General Medical Council had argued Dr Steen tried to cover up the circumstances of Claire’s death to “avoid scrutiny”.

The MPTS panel, sitting remotely, will next consider whether Dr Steen’s fitness to practise is impaired by reason of misconduct.

The hearing continues.

The hyponatraemia public inquiry concluded in 2018 that Claire’s death was the result of “negligent care” from an overdose of fluids and medication.

A fresh inquest in 2019 ruled her death was “caused by the treatment she received in hospital”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Discovery of 2,000-year-old statues in Italy ‘will rewrite history’

The discovery of 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient thermal spring will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilisation to the Roman Empire, Italian experts have said. The find in the San Casciano dei Bagni archaeological dig near Siena, Tuscany, is one of the most significant...
newschain

Meghan: I have ‘zero interest’ in reclaiming the ‘B-word’

The Duchess of Sussex has said she has “zero interest” in reclaiming the “B-word” as she avoided saying it out loud in full in a podcast devoted to exploring the term. Meghan, in her latest Archetypes episode called To ‘B’ or not to ‘B’?, discussed the origin of the word “bitch” and its “cousin ‘difficult'” and how the terms are often used to derogatively brand strong-minded women.
newschain

Kim Kardashian urges fashion designers to suit all body shapes after award win

Kim Kardashian has been honoured by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and used the award to call for the industry to be inclusive of all body shapes. Kardashian was awarded the first ever Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion for her shapewear brand SKIMS. Founder and CEO...
BBC

Dr Heather Steen found 'unfit to practise' over child's death

A doctor, accused of a cover-up over the death of a nine-year-old girl, has been found unfit to practise by a tribunal. Dr Heather Steen was accused of trying to conceal the circumstances of Claire Roberts' death at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children in 1996. At the time...
Daily Mail

Family's horror as a new father dies after being rushed to hospital by his fiancé and baby when an ambulance failed to turn up to his desperate emergency call

A grieving widow has demanded answers after she was forced to drive her dying fiancé to hospital while waiting for urgent help from paramedics. Danny Vasiljevic, 36, was in a car at a shopping centre on Melbourne's outskirts on September 23 when he called triple-0 complaining of breathing difficulties and severe chest pain.
Daily Mail

Schoolgirl, 12, who killed herself after being bullied during lockdown was taken to the GP by her concerned mother a year before her death but wasn't referred after describing her mood as '10 out of 10', inquest hears

A 12-year-old girl who killed herself after being bullied during lockdown was taken to a GP by her mother more than a year before her death but wasn't referred, an inquest has heard. Charley-Ann Patterson was found dead at her home in Cramlington, Northumberland, on October 1, 2020. Her parents...
Daily Mail

Deaths of babies at hospital where Lucy Letby worked were 'coincidence': Nurse is 'being blamed' over 'failings of care at the neonatal unit' her lawyers say - after she penned note, 'I killed them on purpose'

Lucy Letby is a 'dedicated nurse' who 'wanted to care for babies she looked after' not murder them, her barrister told her trial today. Ben Myers KC told Manchester Crown Court there were failings in the care of newborns at Countess of Chester Hospital but 'she should not get the blame' based 'firmly on coincidence'.
Daily Mail

Tragic update in kids' health battle after their family car smashed into a cement truck killing their mum - as dad confirms two of the children are dealing with horrific permanent injuries

A tragic car accident that killed a mum of six has also left two of her daughters with severe spinal injuries, with one facing a future as a paraplegic. Hannah Louise Fraser, 30, and her six children, aged from 14 months to 14 years old, were in a car crash on the Goomalling-Toodyay Road in Wongamine, north of Perth, at about 6.20m last Wednesday.
The Independent

Woman did not want her alleged killer to know she was pregnant, court hears

An alleged murder victim did not want her partner and suspected killer to know she was pregnant, a court has heard.Mark Brown, 41 and of Squirrel Close in St Leonards, East Sussex, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021.He denies both charges.On Thursday at Hove Crown Court, Anna Williamson, an intelligence analyst at Sussex Police, talked jurors through a detailed timeline of telephone calls and text messages, social media posts, ANPR data, CCTV footage, bank transactions and medical records relating primarily to Miss Ware, Miss Morgan and Brown.Byron Whiteside, a former...
The Independent

Teenager’s death was probably caused by hospital trolley – coroner

A teenager died after her oxygen tube became blocked as she was moved onto a hospital trolley during emergency surgery, a coroner has ruled.Jasmine Hill, 17, suffered a fatal cardiac arrest shortly after undergoing a procedure on her neck at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.Assistant Coroner for Gloucestershire Roland Wooderson said the most likely cause of the breathing tube obstruction was when the teenager was moved from the operating table to a recovery bed.Recording his findings following a three-day inquest, the coroner said: “I find on balance of probabilities that the sudden catastrophic crisis faced by Jasmine was the obstruction of the...
BBC

Finley Boden: Baby suffered 'savage' Christmas Day death

A mother and father carried out the "savage and brutal" Christmas Day murder of their baby son after burning and beating him, a court has been told. Stephen Boden, 29, and Shannon Marsden, 22, are accused of killing 10-month-old Finley Boden during the 2020 Covid lockdown. He died 39 days...
BBC

Bedfordshire policeman took his own life days after arrest

A police officer was found dead two days after he was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, an inquest heard. Sgt Sean Duignan, 44, was found unresponsive on the gym floor of the police unit at Luton Airport in May last year. He died of a gunshot wound to the head...
mailplus.co.uk

Girlfriend watches in horror as graduate plunges to his death from bridge during video call

A YOUNG woman on a video call to her boyfriend watched in horror as he accidentally fell to his death from a bridge on the Thames, his family said yesterday. James East, 25, who six weeks earlier had landed a dream job with a software start-up, had been on a night out with his girlfriend Arabella Ashfield when they became separated.
The Independent

Accused nurse ‘stood by baby’s incubator after heart rate and oxygen alert’

A nurse has described seeing Lucy Letby standing by the incubator of a premature baby after its heart rate and oxygen levels dropped.The baby, known as Child C, died on June 14 2015 and is alleged to have been the second baby murdered by Letby at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit.On Friday, Manchester Crown Court heard from Letby’s colleague Sophie Ellis, who had been a newly-qualified nurse at the time and was caring for Child C on the night shift before the baby died.Giving evidence from behind a screen, Ms Ellis said Child C, who weighed 800 grams...

Comments / 0

Community Policy