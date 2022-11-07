ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Fingerprints of man wanted for extradition match rape suspect’s, court told

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P6GFe_0j2u13uP00

An identification expert said the fingerprints of man facing extradition to the US are those of the wanted fugitive Nicholas Rossi, a court has heard.

Lisa Davidson, a Tenprint Identification Officer, was called to give evidence at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

The court is trying to determine the identification of a man, 35, who claims he is Arthur Knight, but whom officials in the United States have said is Nicholas Rossi – who is wanted for raping a 21-year-old in Utah, and for attacks on other women.

An Interpol red notice document for Rossi’s arrest was shown at the hearing.

I found that they were identical. The fingerprints were identical. All 10 prints were identical

It featured multiple headshots of Rossi, and his fingerprints.

A document with the fingerprints of the man claiming to be Mr Knight, taken at Saughton Prison in Edinburgh this year, was also shown to the court.

Ms Davidson, who has worked in fingerprint identification for 22 years, was asked by advocate depute Paul Harvey what her conclusion was when she compared the fingerprints on the two documents.

She replied: “I found that they were identical. The fingerprints were identical. All 10 prints were identical.”

Ms Davidson was then asked to compare the man’s fingerprints with those of the wanted man Rossi’s on an extradition request, also shown before the court.

She said the quality of the fingerprints on the extradition request was bad, but said she was able to confirm the left forefinger and thumb were the same as the man’s.

The court heard the man was arrested on October 13 last year while being cared for at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) in Glasgow after developing respiratory problems from contracting Covid-19.

Charge nurse Ruth Keating, 58, who was on duty at the time, was called to give evidence at the hearing on Monday.

She told the court she cared for a patient called Arthur Knight.

She was presented with the same Interpol red notice document featuring images of Rossi, but was asked by Mr Harvey to focus on photos of his arms, which featured tattoos.

Addressing one particular photo showing a tattoo of a red cross above an angel wing, Ms Keating replied: “That looks like the tattoo I saw on Arthur Knight.”

When Mr Harvey asked the witness if she could identify Arthur Knight in the court room, Ms Keating pointed to the man.

Dr Robert Hart, 36, an intensive care consultant who treated Rossi, also recognised the photos shown to him by police as patient Arthur Knight.

He said the tattoos he saw on the patient were a “match” to those shown in the wanted man’s photos.

The witness told the court the tattoos were “discoloured”, and “the skin around the tattoos was fairly warped.”

Mr Harvey put it to Dr Hart if he had seen similar skin on patients who had tattoos removed, to which he replied: “I am no expert in that.”

The two police officers who arrested the man at QEUH, PC Shannon McGill and PC Jamie Crombie, who were also called to give evidence, said the man’s tattoos matched those in the document.

Detective Constable Lorn Gibson, 46, and Detective Constable Zahra Pirmohamed, 52, from Police Scotland’s extradition unit based at the Scottish Crime Campus at Gartcosh, were also called to give evidence and confirmed how they fingerprinted the man at Saughton on July 15 this year.

Earlier, the man arrived at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in a wheelchair chained to custody officers.

Following a stream of preliminary hearings which saw the man fire six lawyers and claim he was being tortured in prison, the case to determine his identity officially commenced on Monday.

Asked at the beginning of the hearing if he was Nicholas Rossi or Arthur Knight, he replied: “Arthur Knight.”

His lawyer, Mungo Bovey KC, proceeded to tell the court of multiple issues concerning legal proceedings with regard to his client and requested the case be adjourned.

One of these included complaints that some information from a solicitor for the man “seems to be misconstrued by the sheriff”.

He also told the court there were legal concerns over the way the warrant for the man’s arrest was issued, and claims his client did not receive the provisional arrest certificate (PAC) after his arrest in December.

But Sheriff Norman McFadyen rejected the request for adjournment and proceeding with the identification hearing.

The case continues on Tuesday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Claims from man fighting extradition to US ‘entirely outlandish’, court told

An alleged fugitive’s attempts to explain why he is not the man wanted by US prosecutors are “entirely outlandish”, a court has heard. Advocate depute Paul Harvey told Edinburgh Sheriff Court that “on the balance of probabilities”, the man is Nicholas Rossi, who is facing extradition to the US over two allegations of rape and one of sexual assault.
UTAH STATE
newschain

Man fighting extradition now facing further requests for transfer to US

A man fighting extradition over a rape allegation is facing two further extradition requests from US prosecutors, a court has heard. Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told that US prosecutors submitted supplementary extradition requests in late October for the man they say is Nicholas Rossi. One relates to another allegation of...
UTAH STATE
newschain

Discovery of 2,000-year-old statues in Italy ‘will rewrite history’

The discovery of 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient thermal spring will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilisation to the Roman Empire, Italian experts have said. The find in the San Casciano dei Bagni archaeological dig near Siena, Tuscany, is one of the most significant...
The Independent

Former female prison officer sentenced after having a baby with inmate

A former prison officer has been handed a suspended prison sentence after a relationship with an inmate led to her having his child.Kathryn Trevor, 29, from Sham Farm Road in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was in a relationship with a prisoner at HMP Maidstone between February 21 2020 and September 25 2021.While employed as a prison officer, Trevor engaged in a sexual relationship with a prisoner, which resulted in her having a child with him.She used an alias to maintain contact with the prisoner while not on duty and was sharing information with his family abroad.Trevor was also aware the prisoner...
The Independent

Leah Croucher: Body found in loft of Milton Keynes house identified as missing teenager

Police have formally identified a body found in the loft of a Milton Keynes house as Leah Croucher, a teenage girl who went missing three and a half years ago.A Home Office post-mortem has been inconclusive as to the cause of Leah’s death and Thames Valley Police said investigations are ongoing.A murder investigation was launched last week following the discovery of Leah in the loft space of 2 Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes.Police also found items belonging to Leah – who was last seen in February 2019, aged 19 – at the property earlier this week.Senior investigating officer detective...
BBC

Prison officer admits to intimate relationship with prisoner

A prison officer has admitted misconduct in a public office after having an "intimate" relationship with a prisoner. Rachel Martin, from Salisbury, Wiltshire, pleaded guilty to eight counts over her relationship with Raymond Abraham, an inmate at HMP Guys Marsh in Dorset. She also admitted encouraging possession of a mobile...
The Independent

Man who covered his partner in petrol then gave her a cigarette jailed 24 years later

A man who subjected his partner to “unimaginable” physical injuries when he doused her with petrol and set her on fire – leading to her death 21 years later – has been jailed.Steven Craig, 58, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 15 years for inflicting horrendous injuries on Jacqueline Kirk in a car park in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, in April 1998. Reading from Kirk’s witness statement describing her relationship with her killer, the judge said Craig would watch the film Reservoir Dogs with a “constant grin” and enjoyed seeing the violent scenes depicted in it. The...
americanmilitarynews.com

Man gets 3+ years in prison for killing home invader when he was 17

A man who was 17 when he stabbed and killed a home intruder will spend three-and-a-half years in prison for manslaughter, an Irish court recently ruled. The judge said Dean Kerrie, now 21, used “grossly” excessive force when he fatally stabbed the unarmed intruder in 2018, according to the Irish Times.
Daily Mail

Terrified families are living in fear of young thugs led by a boy, 11: Business owner was threatened with imitation firearm, a disabled woman is too afraid to leave her home and a police officer has been attacked

Terrified families have told how they are living in fear of a gang of young thugs ‘running riot’ – whose ringleaders include a boy of 11. The youths are said to be ‘out of control’, with locals saying they are responsible for smashing up property, vandalising vehicles and assaults.
The Independent

Police officers get jail terms over WhatsApp group featuring Wayne Couzens

Two Metropolitan Police officers who shared “grossly offensive” messages in a WhatsApp group with Wayne Couzens have been sentenced to three months’ imprisonment – but granted bail ahead of an appeal.Pc Jonathon Cobban, 35, and former Pc Joel Borders, 46, were members of a chat group called “Bottle and Stoppers” on the encrypted platform with Couzens, 49, before he murdered Sarah Everard.Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard how they joked about raping a female colleague, talked about tasering children and people with disabilities, and displayed racist views in the group in 2019.The messages were discovered after then serving Met officer Couzens kidnapped,...
The Independent

Indian Supreme Court bans use of ‘patriarchal’ two-finger test in rape cases

India’s Supreme Court has prohibited the use of the “two-finger test” in rape cases and asked the federal government and the states to ensure that the controversial practice is stopped.On Monday a two-judge bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli lashed out at the continued use of the practice despite repeated interventions by the apex court.The bench said: “This court has time and again deprecated the use of two finger test in cases alleging rape and sexual assault. “The so-called test has no scientific basis. It instead re-victimises and re-traumatises women. The two-finger test must not be conducted......
The Independent

Police probing 2002 murder of young woman find ‘complete male DNA profile’

Police investigating the murder of a 22-year-old woman who was strangled in 2002 have identified a “complete male DNA profile” on her clothing.The body of Michelle Bettles was found by a local resident in woodland beside a country track in the village of Scarning in Norfolk on March 31 2002, the weekend the Queen Mother died.Norfolk Police said the killer has never been identified.A forensic review was launched in March this year, on the 20th anniversary of Ms Bettles’ death, to re-examine DNA found in the case.Police said the review has identified “several DNA profiles” on Ms Bettles’ clothing, “including...
BBC

Freda Walker murder: Man jailed for torturing and killing woman, 86

A man who tied up, gagged and beat an 86-year-old woman to death has been given a life sentence for her murder. Vasile Culea killed Freda Walker after entering her home in Derbyshire to steal thousands of pounds her husband had taken out for home improvements. Culea also tied up,...
BBC

Bedfordshire policeman took his own life days after arrest

A police officer was found dead two days after he was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, an inquest heard. Sgt Sean Duignan, 44, was found unresponsive on the gym floor of the police unit at Luton Airport in May last year. He died of a gunshot wound to the head...
newschain

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson granted public Parole Board hearing

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson will face a public Parole Board hearing next year when he makes his latest bid for freedom. The Parole Board said it granted an application made by lawyers for Bronson – one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners – to request his latest case review is heard in public.

Comments / 0

Community Policy