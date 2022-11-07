ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Milwaukee faces Atlanta on 9-game win streak

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Milwaukee Bucks (9-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (6-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hawks -4; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee seeks to keep its nine-game win streak intact when the Bucks take on Atlanta.

Atlanta went 43-39 overall and 26-26 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Hawks averaged 24.6 assists per game on 41.5 made field goals last season.

Milwaukee went 51-31 overall and 33-19 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Bucks averaged 115.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.1 last season.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Bucks defeated the Hawks 123-115 in their last meeting on Oct. 30. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 34 points, and Trae Young led the Hawks with 42 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), Trae Young: day to day (shin).

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee), Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Sandro Mamukelashvili: day to day (concussion), Pat Connaughton: out (calf), A.J. Green: out (nose), Joe Ingles: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

