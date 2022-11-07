ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna praises battling Bracknell after avoiding upset

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=042esU_0j2u0kY400

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna praised battling seventh-tier Bracknell after his side’s 3-0 first-round win in the FA Cup.

The hosts defended resolutely but the gulf in class between the teams, with 105 places between them in the pyramid, told in the second half.

Bracknell’s resistance was broken by Dan Bayliss’ unfortunate own goal before Freddie Ladapo and Panutche Camara put the game to bed for the League One high fliers at a blustery Bottom Meadow.

The Southern League Premier Division South side can be proud of the fairy tale run that took them to the first round for the first time since 2000.

Ipswich will face another non-league side in the second round when they host Buxton.

McKenna said: “It was a tough game, it took us 20 minutes or so to adjust to the conditions and get a rhythm.

“Full credit to Bracknell. It’s their big day and their big night.

“I thought they should be proud of their efforts, they made it difficult for us. They tried to be aggressive.

“I’m just thankful in the end that we managed to control the game and get the goals, but again it’s Bracknell’s night and they should be proud of themselves.

“I wasn’t surprised it took that long for the goals to come. It can happen, their players were working ever so hard.

“Their organisation was good and we missed some chances towards the end of the first half.

“We knew we had to be patient and we knew when we got the first goal that we’d be okay. But credit to Bracknell for their organisation and their efforts.

“We have a lot of the ball in our league and come up against packed defences. We’re well used to it and know we have to wait for those opportunities.

“I’m glad to move into the next round, it’s a lovely tie. For us it’s a chance to go to the third round and we know we have to perform and do well.”

The game turned on its head as Bayliss fired over at one end before clumsily turning Kane Vincent-Young’s cross into his own net less than a minute later.

Ladapo, who had twice been thwarted by Michael Eacott and missed a great chance, got the second as he tapped home another cross from the left winger.

The impressive Vincent-Young had a goal ruled out for offside before summer signing Camara claimed his first for the club late on.

Despite the result joint boss Carl Withers was proud of his players, who had won four qualifying matches just to reach the first round of the competition.

“I’m really proud of this group of players and everything they’ve achieved,” said Withers.

“We got the performance we wanted, it was a big occasion for us and I’m proud with how they played.

“It was a great night being involved in a big cup tie live on TV, these opportunities don’t come around too often.

“Ipswich have been great, good luck to them in the next round.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Substitute Anass Zaroury at the double as Burnley avoid cup upset

Two late goals from substitute Anass Zaroury broke Crawley’s stubborn resistance and gave Burnley a hard-earned 3-1 win to reach the Carabao Cup fourth round. The third round tie at Turf Moor looked as if it might have to be settled by a shoot-out as the Clarets spurned chance after chance to kill off the League Two side, who had taken the scalps of League One Bristol Rovers and Premier League Fulham to earn the trip to Turf Moor.
newschain

Liam Manning impressed by improving MK Dons

MK Dons head coach Liam Manning feels his side’s attack continued to turn a corner in the 2-0 victory over Morecambe that took them into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. The Dons are fourth from bottom in Sky Bet League One but are now unbeaten in four games in all competitions, keeping clean sheets in all four, and have started to find the net more regularly.
newschain

Johnnie Jackson admits he hit a new high at Wimbledon with defeat of leaders

AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson admitted his side’s 2-0 victory over league leaders Leyton Orient was his favourite as Dons boss. Ayoub Assal’s fifth goal in his last six matches opened the scoring for Jackson’s side, his 19th-minute effort curling into the back of the net after a deflection.
newschain

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe backing Callum Wilson to fire for England at World Cup

Eddie Howe has told England counterpart Gareth Southgate in-form Newcastle striker Callum Wilson is ready, willing and able to answer the nation’s call at the World Cup finals. The 30-year-old frontman, who was last capped in 2019, was one of three Magpies – goalkeeper Nick Pope and full-back Kieran...
newschain

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson granted public Parole Board hearing

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson will face a public Parole Board hearing next year when he makes his latest bid for freedom. The Parole Board said it granted an application made by lawyers for Bronson – one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners – to request his latest case review is heard in public.
newschain

Callum Wilson to be assessed ahead of Newcastle cup tie

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has a decision to make on striker Callum Wilson ahead of Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup third round clash with Crystal Palace. The England World Cup hopeful, who has been battling illness, came off at half-time in Sunday’s 4-1 Premier League win at Southampton and will be assessed, as will full-back Kieran Trippier, who played on after undergoing treatment for a tight hamstring.
newschain

Exeter still without Cheick Diabate for visit of Peterborough

Exeter will be without Cheick Diabate for the visit of Peterborough. Diabate has not yet recovered from the foot injury which kept him out of the FA Cup win at Port Vale last weekend. But fellow defender Jonathan Grounds will be added to the squad after overcoming a calf injury.
newschain

Birmingham defender Harlee Dean a doubt for Sunderland clash

Birmingham defender Harlee Dean is a doubt for the visit of Sunderland. Dean scored Birmingham’s second goal in their 2-1 win at Stoke last weekend, but picked up a calf injury and missed the midweek draw with Swansea. Przemyslaw Placheta (shin) and Marc Roberts (hamstring) are expected to be...
newschain

These are the best toys to buy kids for Christmas – for any budget

We’re well into November, meaning the more prepared among us have already started thinking about shopping for Christmas presents. If you have no idea what kids might like this year, you’re in luck, because the Toy Retailers Association has announced the DreamToys Top Toys for Christmas. This is...
newschain

Offrande Zanzala still sidelined as Newport take on in-form Stockport

Newport boss Graham Coughlan will still be without Offrande Zanzala for Saturday’s visit of Stockport in Sky Bet League Two. Zanzala sustained a setback in his return from a hamstring injury earlier this month and the 26-year-old remains sidelined. Aaron Wildig has missed the last two games with a...
newschain

Grimsby striker Ryan Taylor facing months out of action with torn hamstring

Grimsby striker Ryan Taylor faces months on the sidelines with a torn hamstring. The 34-year-old suffered the injury in training last week and manager Paul Hurst says the scan showed “quite a bad injury”. Grimsby have no new players back for Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two match against...
newschain

This team is a good team – Nathan Jones will have plenty to work with at Saints

Nathan Jones will inherit a team capable of doing “great things” but must also be given time to transform Southampton’s fortunes, according to interim boss Ruben Selles. Prospective new manager Jones watched from the stands as Saints scraped past League One Sheffield Wednesday on penalties in the Carabao Cup.
newschain

Adrian Mariappa fitness worry for Burton ahead of visit of Charlton

Burton have doubts over the fitness of defender Adrian Mariappa ahead of Saturday’s clash with Charlton at the Pirelli Stadium. The Jamaica international was brought off during the second half of last weekend’s FA Cup win over Needham Market because of tight glutes and may not be ready to face Athletic.
newschain

Mark Hughes pleased Matty Platt’s red card did not come back to haunt Bradford

Mark Hughes was delighted Matty Platt’s confusing sending off did not come back to haunt Bradford in their 2-1 win at Mansfield. Skipper Richie Smallwood and goal machine Andy Cook put the high-flying Bantams two goals to the good as they struck either side of half-time. Platt was sent...
newschain

Bath’s Alex Fletcher in intensive care after suffering severe head injury

Bath striker Alex Fletcher remains in intensive care in a “stable but critical condition” after suffering a severe head injury against Dulwich Hamlet. The National League South fixture at Twerton Park was abandoned on Tuesday evening after Fletcher collided with an advertising hoarding in the fifth minute. The...
newschain

Unai Emery calls on Aston Villa to become competitive away to climb ladder

Unai Emery knows Aston Villa must end their away day blues if they are to climb up the Premier League table. Villa’s only victory on the road this season was a 4-1 Carabao Cup win over Bolton in August, but they could not repeat the trick on Thursday night as they twice blew a lead to lose 4-2 to Manchester United at Old Trafford and go out of the competition.
newschain

Vincent Kompany to turn to big guns for Burnley’s derby clash with Blackburn

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is likely to turn to his big guns once again for Sunday’s top-of-the-table Sky Bet Championship derby clash with Blackburn. Kompany rested nine of the men who started last Saturday’s shock 5-2 defeat at Sheffield United for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup third-round victory over League Two Crawley with only Samuel Bastien and Manuel Benson keeping their places.
newschain

Patrick Vieira: Marc Guehi will get to play for England at a major tournament

Patrick Vieira insists it is only a matter of time before Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi represents England at a major tournament. Guehi was one of three young players at Selhurst Park left disappointed on Thursday when Gareth Southgate named his 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar. Ex-Chelsea...

Comments / 0

Community Policy