Vikings Film Room: T.J. Hockenson is going to thrive in Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings made a bold acquisition at the trade deadline when they acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions.

They were in need of a tight end with Irv Smith Jr. set to miss 8-10 weeks and with Smith Jr. set to hit free agency this offseason, the Vikings would need to make a decision on his future.

Hockenson was exactly what the Vikings needed and is the perfect archetype for Kevin O’Connell’s offense. He has the perfect frame and has a mostly untapped receiving ability.

Against the Commanders, Hockenson played in 90% of the snaps after getting up to speed really quickly over the course of the week. The two plays below are perfect examples of what Hockenson can do to take this offense to a new level.

While both plays are dig routes, they come in different packages.

Inline in the slot

The first play has Hockenson lined up in the slot. The two outside receivers run nine routes and K.J. Osborn runs a deep post from the far-side slot. Hockenson uses that route to maximize how much space he has in the middle of the field. His size and speed give the Vikings a true big threat, which is something that they didn’t have before.

From the bunch

The second one has Hockenson on the top of the bunch formation at the bottom of the screen. He and Jefferson each run dig routes but Hockenson runs his with more depth. He finds the soft spot in the zone and gets an easy 19-yard gain.

The future is bright

The move was made for the long term. The cost for the top wide receivers on the trade market were either just as high or higher but the cost contract-wise was more expensive. Hockenson will cost the Vikings just over $9 million next year on the salary cap.

The Vikings felt comfortable enough to have Hockenson get involved early and often. His size, speed and route running ability combined with his blocking acumen is going to make Hockenson a lethal weapon for Kirk Cousins.

