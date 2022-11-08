ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Indiana Fever win WNBA draft lottery, Minnesota to pick 2nd

The Indiana Fever earned the first pick in the WNBA draft for the first time in franchise history. The Fever had a 44% chance to get the No. 1 pick after having the worst combined record the past two seasons. The Minnesota Lynx will pick second with the Atlanta Dream having the third pick and the Washington Mystics the fourth. The Lynx had the lowest chance to get the No. 1 pick, but moved up two spots in the draft lottery. It’s been a busy offseason for the Fever, who had the the No. 2 pick last season and chose NaLyssa Smith. Indiana, which hasn’t made the postseason since Tamika Catchings retired in 2016, just hired Christie Sides as their new coach last week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Panthers running game has improved since McCaffrey trade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It was almost inconceivable that the Panthers running game would actually improve after trading star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. Yet, that’s exactly what has happened in Carolina. The Panthers have averaged 159.5 yards per game on the ground in the four games since McCaffrey was traded after averaging 90.3 yards per game in the six games with him in the backfield. D’Onta Foreman has been the ideal back for what interim head coach Steve Wilks wants — a tough, physical back who wears down opponents as the game goes on. Foreman has run for 389 yards and four touchdowns in the four games since McCaffrey was traded, including three games with at least 118 yards on the ground.
CHARLOTTE, NC

