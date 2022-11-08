Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — An unnamed male pedestrian was hit by a car and killed on KY 131 Thursday evening. According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the scene of a collision around 5:40 p.m. and arrived to find a man lying in the middle of KY 131.
westkentuckystar.com
KFVS12
wpsdlocal6.com
Dog seriously injured in Paducah, sheriff's office seeking information
PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding an injured dog found underneath the John Puryear overpass. Deputies say the dog was found on the railroad tracks near Division St. on Nov. 4, when a railyard worker notified animal control about the animal. Deputies say the...
thunderboltradio.com
kbsi23.com
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Man Arrested on Fifth Offense of Driving on Suspended License
A Union City man was taken into custody for a fifth offense of driving on a suspended license. Union City police reports said a traffic stop was initiated on a vehicle bearing Arkansas license plates, and operated by 61 year old Anthony A. Jones, of Nailing Drive. A drivers license...
KFVS12
KFVS12
Assault investigation leads to early morning chase
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into an assault in Cape Girardeau led to an early morning chase into southern Illinois. According to Cape Girardeau Police, officers were investigating an assault which happened on the 1300 block of N. Mount Auburn just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, November 10.
westkentuckystar.com
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield schedules citywide leaf pickup in December
The City of Mayfield's public works department has scheduled their city-wide leaf pick-up in December. The department will make a sweep through the city from Monday, December 5th through Thursday, December 8th. They will be picking up bagged leaves only. The city asks that bagged leaves be placed at the...
westkentuckystar.com
Kirksey man killed in farm accident
An apparent farming accident claimed the life of a Kirksey man on Tuesday night. The Graves County Sheriff's Department reported that first responders were dispatched to the 600 block of Parker Road in the Golo/Kirksey area of Graves County. They said a neighbor found 60-year-old Mark T. Diel of Kirksey...
westkentuckystar.com
Kentucky State Police Post 1 troopers promoted
Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police recently recognized 31 troopers and officers who have been promoted into leadership roles since Nov. 1, 2021, including four at Post 1 in Mayfield. Lieutenant James H. Green III was promoted to captain and has been assigned to the Internal Affairs Branch.
westkentuckystar.com
Six Paducah Firefighters graduate from KY's first academy class
Graduates in the first class from Kentucky's Firefighter Recruit Academy included six from the Paducah Fire Department. Nicholas Bogart, Jakobe Bridges, Nicholas Hatton, Hunter Matlock, Trayle Prescott, and Michael Winnans were among 26 recruits from around the state that graduated from the new Recruit Academy that is run by the Kentucky Fire Commission.
westkentuckystar.com
Livingston County man indicted on federal drug trafficking, firearm charges
A federal grand jury in Bowling Green recently returned indictments separately charging three men with drug trafficking and firearms offenses, including a Livingston County man. It was announced Wednesday that 55-year-old Alan C. Rogers of Livingston County was charged with one count of possession with the intent to distribute 50...
WBBJ
Two-vehicle crash left 6 injured on Sunday
MARTIN, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured during a crash on Sunday, according to the Martin Police Department. In a report released on Wednesday, the department stated that two vehicles were traveling along West Peach Street around 5:20 p.m., one eastbound and one westbound. The vehicle going east attempted...
wpsdlocal6.com
11 months later: Share your tornado story with Local 6
It's been 11 months since a deadly tornado outbreak struck the Local 6 area. Dozens were killed, and entire communities were destroyed. Since the Dec. 10-11, 2021, outbreak, communities, businesses and families have been working to rebuild. Demolition of the Graves County Courthouse and American Legion building in downtown Mayfield...
kbsi23.com
KFVS12
1 lane of southbound I-69 at 35 mile marker reopens, to close again Fri. morning for cleanup after semi truck crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A crashed semi that partially blocked the southbound lanes of Interstate 69 near the Graves-Marshall County line has been removed, but the southbound lane will close again Friday morning to finish the cleanup. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash was reported shortly after...
westkentuckystar.com
Fatal semi crash on I-57 claims life of Kevil man
A semi rollover crash this morning on I-57 left a Kevil man dead and closed the interstate in southern Illinois for hours. The accident occurred about 5 am when the semi driver lost control while trying to avoid hitting a deer on the interstate and rolled over in the northbound lanes, about 7 miles north of the I-24 junction toward Marion.
