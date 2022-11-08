ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
westkentuckystar.com

Name of pedestrian killed in Graves County accident released

The name of a Mayfield man killed late Thursday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in Graves County has been released. The Graves County Sheriff's Office arrived at the 2700 block of KY 131 around 5:40 pm to find 76-year-old Ronnie J. Doughty of Mayfield lying in the middle of the road.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The death of a pedestrian is under investigation in Graves County. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a man was hit by a vehicle on KY 131 at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, November 10. The man died at the scene. His name...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Dog seriously injured in Paducah, sheriff's office seeking information

PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding an injured dog found underneath the John Puryear overpass. Deputies say the dog was found on the railroad tracks near Division St. on Nov. 4, when a railyard worker notified animal control about the animal. Deputies say the...
PADUCAH, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Investigation Continues Into Fatal Graves County Fire

An investigation is ongoing by the Kentucky Fire Marshall’s Office following a fatal fire in Graves County. Sheriff Jon Hayden said Graves County Emergency Services were called Tuesday morning around 5:15, to 120 Mountain Ridge Road. Officials responded to a residential house fire with someone trapped. When arriving, reports...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Graves County man killed in accident with bulldozer

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Graves County man was killed in an accident involved a bulldozer. Mark T. Diel, 60, of Kirksey was found dead in a farm field under a bulldozer on Nov. 8 by his neighbor. Diel had been working on the dozer when it rolled...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

17-year-old girl dies in Graves Co. house fire

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A teen died in a house fire in western Kentucky early Tuesday morning, November 8. According to a Facebook post on the Graves County Sheriff’s Office page, emergency services were dispatched around 5:15 a.m. to the 100 block of Mountain Ridge or a house fire with someone trapped.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Assault investigation leads to early morning chase

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into an assault in Cape Girardeau led to an early morning chase into southern Illinois. According to Cape Girardeau Police, officers were investigating an assault which happened on the 1300 block of N. Mount Auburn just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, November 10.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Graves County house fire claims life of teen

A house fire on Tuesday morning in Graves County claimed the life of a teenager. The call came in to Graves County Emergency Services at about 5:15 a.m. alerting them to a fire on Mountain Ridge Road, and that someone was trapped inside. The home was fully involved when firefighters...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Mayfield schedules citywide leaf pickup in December

The City of Mayfield's public works department has scheduled their city-wide leaf pick-up in December. The department will make a sweep through the city from Monday, December 5th through Thursday, December 8th. They will be picking up bagged leaves only. The city asks that bagged leaves be placed at the...
MAYFIELD, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Kirksey man killed in farm accident

An apparent farming accident claimed the life of a Kirksey man on Tuesday night. The Graves County Sheriff's Department reported that first responders were dispatched to the 600 block of Parker Road in the Golo/Kirksey area of Graves County. They said a neighbor found 60-year-old Mark T. Diel of Kirksey...
KIRKSEY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Kentucky State Police Post 1 troopers promoted

Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police recently recognized 31 troopers and officers who have been promoted into leadership roles since Nov. 1, 2021, including four at Post 1 in Mayfield. Lieutenant James H. Green III was promoted to captain and has been assigned to the Internal Affairs Branch.
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Six Paducah Firefighters graduate from KY's first academy class

Graduates in the first class from Kentucky's Firefighter Recruit Academy included six from the Paducah Fire Department. Nicholas Bogart, Jakobe Bridges, Nicholas Hatton, Hunter Matlock, Trayle Prescott, and Michael Winnans were among 26 recruits from around the state that graduated from the new Recruit Academy that is run by the Kentucky Fire Commission.
PADUCAH, KY
WBBJ

Two-vehicle crash left 6 injured on Sunday

MARTIN, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured during a crash on Sunday, according to the Martin Police Department. In a report released on Wednesday, the department stated that two vehicles were traveling along West Peach Street around 5:20 p.m., one eastbound and one westbound. The vehicle going east attempted...
MARTIN, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

11 months later: Share your tornado story with Local 6

It's been 11 months since a deadly tornado outbreak struck the Local 6 area. Dozens were killed, and entire communities were destroyed. Since the Dec. 10-11, 2021, outbreak, communities, businesses and families have been working to rebuild. Demolition of the Graves County Courthouse and American Legion building in downtown Mayfield...
MAYFIELD, KY
kbsi23.com

KY man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County, IL

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Kentucky man died in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 57 in Williamson County. A white truck tractor semi-trailer driven by David R. Vaughn, 41, of Fairfield, Ill. was traveling northbound on I-57 at milepost 52. A deer ran onto the road. Vaughn...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Fatal semi crash on I-57 claims life of Kevil man

A semi rollover crash this morning on I-57 left a Kevil man dead and closed the interstate in southern Illinois for hours. The accident occurred about 5 am when the semi driver lost control while trying to avoid hitting a deer on the interstate and rolled over in the northbound lanes, about 7 miles north of the I-24 junction toward Marion.
KEVIL, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy