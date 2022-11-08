Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Tractors and crops targeted in rural crime wave
Private security patrols are being used to protect crops and expensive farm equipment amid a rural crime wave in England and Wales, the BBC has learned. Farmers have told the BBC that police rarely solve rural offences and are not doing enough to tackle organised crime. Suspects are almost 25%...
BBC
Croydon University Hospital: Patient 'horrified' during stay
A patient recovering on a "run-down" hospital ward has said she was "horrified" by her experience. Sarah Hills spent five nights at Croydon University Hospital in south London, where she filmed dirty walls, broken radiators and bramble growing through the window. Rishi Sunak's first official visit as prime minister was...
Comments / 0