Woonsocket Call
Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) is down just about 2% the day after reporting weak third quarter earnings and lowering its guidance for the coming quarter. But that drop of 2% is on the coattails of the broader market which is surging after the October Consumer Price Index (CPI) number came in lower than expected. Immediately after the company released its earnings report, the stock was down 6%.
NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (SPGS WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings
The New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”, the “Exchange”) announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”), each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A common stock— ticker symbol SPGS WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company’s warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company’s Class A common stock — ticker symbol SPGS — and units — ticker symbol SPGS.U — will continue on the NYSE.
AEL Board Approves Additional $400 Million Share Buyback Authorization With Continued Execution Of AEL 2.0 Strategy
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) announced today that its Board of Directors has put in place an additional $400 million common stock buyback authorization consistent with the continued execution of AEL 2.0 strategy first outlined in October 2020. In addition to the remaining share repurchase authorization, this brings the total available authorization to $594 million.
Athersys, Inc. Announces Closing of $5.5 Million Confidentially Marketed Public Offering
Athersys, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHX) today announced the closing of its previously announced confidentially marketed public offering with healthcare-focused U.S. institutional investors for the purchase of 5,004,545 shares of the Company’s common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 10,009,090 of common stock at a combined purchase price of $1.10, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $5.5 million before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.10 per share, are exercisable immediately following the date of issuance and will expire five years from the date of issuance.
Goodbody Health Limited Publishes Financial Results Q3 2022
ST PETER PORT, GUERNSEY / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / Goodbody Health Limited (AQSE:GDBY)(OTCQB:GDBYF) ("Goodbody" or the "Company"), today announces its Q3 2022 unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the nine months to 30 September 2022. The revenue at £9.29m was £0.59m lower than the comparative period in 2021. As anticipated, the Q3 quarter was lower than Q2 due to the expected decline in COVID testing due to the change in travel requirements and a reduction of countries requiring testing and the time required for piloting new services.
Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension
Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) (NYSEAM: IRRX) announced, in accordance with Section 2(d) of its Investment Management Trust Agreement with American Stock Transfer & Trust Company (the “Trust Agreement”), that at least five days prior to November 15, 2022, the Company received notice from the Company’s insiders that the insiders intend to extend the Applicable Deadline pursuant to Section 1(j) of the Trust Agreement. Accordingly, the Company announced, pursuant to the authority of the Board under section 2.04 of the Company’s bylaws, that the Board of the Company has cancelled the Special Meeting of Stockholders to be held November 15, 2022.
VRRB, a US based blockchain startup which is focused on building a lightweight blockchain consensus algorithm.
VRRB aims to create a blockchain that solves many of the issues with existing consensus algorithms. They have raised an undisclosed amount in an oversubscribed seed funding round from a select number of strategic investors. Founded in 2021 by Andrew Smith, Sanjay Bandare, and Shiva Kintali, VRRB is a startup...
Global Port Equipment Market Report 2022: Increased Demand for Electric Port Equipment and Automated Operations to Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Port Equipment Market by Solution (Equipment, Software & Solutions), Investment (New Ports, Existing Ports), Application, Type (Diesel, Electric, Hybrid), Operation (Conventional, Autonomous) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global port equipment market is projected to grow from USD 18.2 billion...
Modiv Announces Initiation of Equity Analyst Coverage by Ladenburg Thalmann with a “Buy” Recommendation
Modiv Inc. (“Modiv” or the “Company”) (NYSE:MDV), an internally managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant net-lease real estate properties, today announced that Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. initiated coverage on the Company with a “Buy” recommendation. Modiv now has five independent equity research analysts covering the company, all five with “Buy” recommendations, and an upside potential from our current share price to the consensus target price of over 90%.
Completion of previously announced Master Sale Agreement on November 2, 2022
We refer to the press release dated November 2, 2022, when Cool Company Ltd. (“CoolCo”) announced a transaction to acquire four special purpose companies with contracted LNG carriers, the 2021 built Kool Orca, the 2020 built Kool Firn, and 2015 built Kool Boreas and Kool Baltic, from Quantum Crude Tankers Ltd (“QCT”), an affiliate of EPS Ventures Ltd (“EPS”).
NCR to Participate in Citi’s 2022 FinTech Conference
NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Michael D. Hayford will participate in a fireside chat at Citi’s FinTech Conference on November 14, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the session will be available in the...
U.S. Bank Technology and Operations Leader to Retire in Late 2023
U.S. Bank (NYSE: USB) announced executive leadership changes today that will change how the company manages technology and operations for its employees and customers. Jeff von Gillern, vice chair of Technology and Operations Services, intends to retire from the company in late 2023 after more than 20 years of service to the organization.
Cummins, Inc. Makes Minority Investment in Exergy Energy, LLC.
Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has taken a minority stake in Exergy Energy, LLC. The Cummins – Exergy Energy partnership allows for the installation of Cummins power system solutions such as generator sets, energy storage systems, and switching equipment at the customer location to power the entire operation during grid outages or times of peak usage with no upfront CAPEX investment by the customer. Exergy Energy’s sophisticated software monitors the grid, and during periods of peak usage, automatically shifts the loads to the backup power system before an outage or peak demand charges occur.
Structured Cabling Market Projected to be Valued at US$ 22.76 Billion by 2031, TMR Study
WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - Increasing investments for advancing infrastructures in telecommunications industry and rising customer requirement for faster internet connectivity are key drivers for the structured cabling market. Rising subscriber numbers in the telecommunications industry are compelling the telecom operators to upgrade and enhance their existing network infrastructures. This trend is expected to bode well for the market. The structured cabling market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 7.25% over the forecast period of 2021 - 2031, states a recent research report.
Edgio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Edgio, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGIO), the platform of choice to power unmatched speed, security and simplicity at the edge, today announced participation at the following investor conferences in November and December 2022:. 16th Annual Needham Virtual Security, Networking, & Communications Conference on November 15, 2022. Management will participate in one-on-one/small group...
