Best Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups for Week 10

By Mike Masala
 3 days ago
After the ninth full slate of regular season action, the NFL and fantasy football are heading into the back half of the season.

If you had a tough injury in Week 9, or you have a player hitting their bye week at an inopportune time, we’ll scan the waiver wire. For potential pickups, we’ll consider players who are available in at least 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues.

Let’s take a look at some of the potential waiver wire pickups that could help your teams heading into Week 10 of the NFL campaign.

Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears (47.4%)

In Week 9, Fields ran all over the Dolphins’ defense, setting an NFL record for rushing yards in a regular-season game. While it’s unlikely Fields will put up that total again, he is being used in the running game more often in general. On top of that, wide receiver Chase Claypool’s arrival should help his passing as well.

Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, Miami Dolphins (44.6%)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After being traded to Miami from the San Francisco 49ers at the deadline, Wilson led the Dolphins in rushing, recording nine carries for 51 yards and adding another 21 yards and a touchdown on three receptions (14.7 fantasy points).

It’s tough to tell who’s going to be getting the balk of the carries in Miami’s backfield, but going against the Cleveland Browns’ 29th-ranked defense against running backs should make for a good game.

Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (36.1%)

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Hardman has started to take on a larger role in Kansas City, as he’s scored at least 10 in their last four games, including a touchdown in his last three performances. With Kadarius Toney coming in, there’s a chance that Hardman gets some opportunities taken away, but it could also open things up for him. Plus, any weapons in Patrick Mahomes’ offense are solid bets.

Saints, D/ST (45.4%)

Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans’ defense hasn’t been great this season, but they’re playing the 30th-ranked Steelers’ that are now without Chase Claypool. While the departure may open things up for rookie wideout George Pickens, there’s a real chance that the Saints force a turnover or two with Kenny Pickett under center.

Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears (27%)

Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Kmet has seen his point totals rise in each of the Bears’ last three games, reaching as high as 19.5 last week against the Dolphins due to two touchdowns. Playing the Detroit Lions, the 30th-ranked defense in fantasy against tight ends, should be a solid matchup for the Notre Dame product to produce.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

