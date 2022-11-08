ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Issue 4 results: Recreational marijuana fails

ARKANSAS, USA — The Associated Press is reporting that voters in Arkansas have chosen to not legalize recreational marijuana in the state. Arkansas Issue 4 was the only citizen-proposed measure on the 2022 ballot, meaning that it garnered Arkansas residents' signatures in order to get in front of voters on the 2022 ballot. The other three issues were introduced by state lawmakers.
What's next for recreational marijuana in Arkansas?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Arkansas Wednesday, marked a mix of soul searching and celebration after Natural State voters soundly rejected the legalization of recreational marijuana. After the measure's 12-point defeat, the discussion now moves to when or the the measure will appear again on an Arkansas ballot, and if...
Arkansas voters split on recreational marijuana decision

Updated Story: Arkansas voters reject recreational marijuana WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– Could Arkansas legalize recreational marijuana? That was the big question Tuesday night. Issue 4 has been a hot-button topic since Arkansas legalized medical marijuana in 2016. So far, the polls show 57 percent of voters are against the statewide proposal to legalize marijuana with almost 43 percent […]
Legalization of recreational marijuana captures attention in Arkansas

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark — With Midterm elections coming up in the Mid-South, one specific ballot measure issue in Arkansas is drawing extra attention. The legalization of recreational marijuana, which is also on the ballot in Maryland, Missouri, North and South Dakota, has people on both sides of the issue talking and ready to vote.
Mulroy: Marijuana enforcement will be a low priority in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  Arkansas voters will also decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana on Tuesday. If they do legalize it, some people in Tennessee may be tempted to cross the bridge. To be clear, buying marijuana in Arkansas and bringing it back into Tennessee would be illegal, but don’t expect to see checkpoints on the […]
45 arrested in drug, weapons investigation in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nearly four dozen people have been arrested in what federal authorities say was the culmination of three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that stretched from central Arkansas to California and Texas. Federal prosecutors in Little Rock said in a statement Wednesday a total...
Bankroll Freddie One Of 45 Arrested In Federal Trafficking Bust

Bankroll Freddie has been arrested in a federal trafficking drug bust. According to KAIT 8, on Wednesday (Nov. 9) three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that impacted central Arkansas, California, and Texas resulted in a total of 80 people indicted and 45 arrested. Two of the inquiries were carried out by the FBI looking into gang violence and drug trafficking. The third, a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation, discovered methamphetamine and fentanyl being mailed from California and distributed into the cities of Little Rock Ark., and Pine Bluff Ark., as well as Houston.More from VIBE.comRoddy Ricch Says Canada Border Patrol Still...
Rapper arrested in Jonesboro charged with gun and drug trafficking

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – An Arkansas rapper, Freddie Gladney III, known as Bankroll Freddie, was arrested in Jonesboro as part of a federal drug and gun roundup conducted across the state Wednesday morning. According to court documents, Bankroll Freddie and his father, Freddie Gladney Junior, were arrested by U.S....
Three federal operations in Arkansas yield dozens of drug and gun arrests

LITTLE ROCK—Three federal investigations culminated in 45 arrests this morning. An investigative focus on the pipeline of drugs and firearms between Pine Bluff and Little Rock resulted in the indictment of 80 individuals, all charged with various federal firearms and drug trafficking charges in multiple indictments that were unsealed today.
Tennessee Republican lawmakers hold onto majority

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Republican lawmakers were poised to maintain majority control inside the state's General Assembly after Tuesday's elections. All 99 House seats and 17 of the Senate's 33 seats were on the ballot. Republicans control every top statewide elected position, with Democrats having strongholds in Nashville and...
Arkansas Department of Agriculture now accepting grant applications for Farm to School Programs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has begun accepting applications for their annual grant programs that enhance the connection between farms and schools. The Arkansas School Garden grant and the Arkansas Taste Test grant created by the Department of Ag exist to help schools in the state start or expand farm-to-school activities. […]
When will the first snowflake fall in Arkansas this season?

ARKANSAS, USA — The first snowflakes to fall in Arkansas may be coming soon as a powerful cold front pushes south and hits most of the U.S. This upcoming chance will probably not accumulate, but do not be surprised if a couple snowflakes get spit out of some low clouds. There may be more chances for snow in the near future.
