Winning numbers drawn in ‘Gopher 5’ game

The Indiana Fever earned the first pick in the WNBA draft for the first time in franchise history on Friday. The Fever had a 44% chance to get the No. 1 pick after having the worst combined record the past two seasons. The Minnesota Lynx will pick second with the Atlanta Dream having the third pick and the Washington Mystics the fourth. The Lynx had the lowest chance to get the No. 1 pick, but moved up two spots in the draft lottery. “This is a very strong draft. We will get a great player picking at No. 1,” Indiana interim general manager Lin Dunn said. South Carolina’s star Aliyah Boston is expected to be the top pick in the draft. With seniors still having the option of coming back for a fifth season because of the coronavirus pandemic, there’s no guarantee they will make themselves eligible for April’s draft.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 42 MINUTES AGO