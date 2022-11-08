ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Gopher 5’ game

 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Minnesota Lottery’s “Gopher 5” game were:

02-15-20-27-43

(two, fifteen, twenty, twenty-seven, forty-three)

