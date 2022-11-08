Read full article on original website
Large crowd celebrates Madison’s Hmong New Year at Alliant Energy Center
As we approach the end of the year, many different people of all different cultures use the shifting of the seasons to celebrate the year and welcome in the coming year. That was the focus on the weekend of Nov. 5-6 at the Alliant Energy Center as members and friends of the Hmong community gathered to celebrate the Hmong New Year. The event was very successful in drawing the interest of the community with about 9,330 attendees throughout the two days and about 2,500 attendees for the Night Party to end the celebrations.
Gov. Tony Evers defeats Tim Michels to win second term
Shortly after midnight, Republican businessman Tim Michels conceded to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers in the race for Wisconsin governor. The Associated Press called the race in Evers’ favor at 1:12 a.m. Wednesday. As of this morning, Evers had 51.07% of the votes to Michels’ 47.91%. “On Jan. 3,...
2022 UW–Madison Diversity Forum
The 2022 UW–Madison Diversity Forum — “The Power of Remembering: Reclaiming Our Legacies to Imagine New Futures” — will be held Nov. 14-15 at Union South with options to participate in person and online. As always, the Diversity Forum is free and open to the public.
Fall Gospel Fest featuring Jekalyn Carr, Joshua Rogers & Angela Primm Overture Center for the Arts
Fall Gospel Fest featuring Jekalyn Carr, Joshua Rogers & Angela Primm will take place Saturday, Nov. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at Overture Center for the Arts. For the past 17 years, Fall Gospel Fest has featured some of gospel music’s biggest and brightest stars and continues to fill a void by bringing award-winning gospel artists to Madison. These artists inspire and empower audiences through traditional and contemporary songs.
UJAMAA Holiday Market
UJAMAA Holiday Market will take place Sunday, Nov. 13 at the UW South Madison Partnership. Enjoy holiday shopping with food, music, and fun while supporting locla Black-owned businesses.
It’s Only 10 Minutes: October 31
We’re back once again! On the pod today, we approach the end of our Lasting Impacts series with a look at the ever-worsening shortage of nurses. Plus, the City of Madison wants your thoughts on a South Side mural and Madison Nonprofit Day returns. Listen now:
Black Oxygen: Nursing needs you with Jessi Evans Kendall
Born and raised in Madison, WI, Jessi Evans Kendall is a bedside nurse and a diversity and cultural congruence resource nurse at UW Health. Earlier this year, Jessi was named as one of Madison’s top nurses and received the Top Nurses 2022 Leadership Award from Madison Magazine. Of her path towards nursing she says, “I didn’t originally think of myself as someone who could help others … I thought of myself as someone who needed help.” In this episode of Black Oxygen, Jessi talks about growing up in Madison, her experiences with depression, and the importance of Black nurses for patients and the health care system.
High school seniors of color in Dane County encouraged to apply for 2023 Women in Focus scholarships
Students of color who live in Dane County are now eligible to apply for Women in Focus Inc. Scholarships awarded to high school seniors to fund initial expenses and kickstart their college careers. “The scholarships are for high school graduates, primarily who are students of color, who are from the...
Barrett handily wins Dane County Sheriff race
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, who was appointed to the post in 2021 to replace retiring Dave Mahoney, has easily won election to a full term. With about 80 percent of the votes counted Tuesday evening, Barret had run up a lead of 76 percent to Repulbican challenger Anthony Hamilton’s 23 percent.
Nehemiah celebrating 30 years of community impact and empowerment
“For me to bump into grown men and to sit down and have a meal with them or a drink with them and have them tell me what Nehemiah meant to them as 9- and 10-year-olds, it blows my mind,” says Rev. Dr. Alex Gee, the pastor of Fountain of Life Covenant Church and president of the Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development. “Just to be able to sit down with these grown men who now have children and families and for them to tell me now what Nehemiah meant to them as a kid. It makes me feel like a very rich man.”
Richard Jones, Jr. named new executive director of Vera Court Neighborhood Center
Vera Court Neighborhood Center, Inc., has announced that Richard Jones, Jr. will be its new executive director. Made up of Vera Court Neighborhood Center on the North Side and Bridge, Lake Point, Waunona (BLW) Neighborhood Center on the South Side, both centers serve thousands of Madison youth, adults, and families each year.
Award-winning Native American recording artist Bill Miller to perform at Grace Episcopal Church in Madison on Nov. 18
Award-winning Native American recording artist, performer, songwriter, activist, painter, and world-class flute player will be in concert at Grace Episcopal Church on Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m., the church announced on Monday. A Mohican Indian from northern Wisconsin, Miller will bring the audience on a compelling spiritual journey through...
Nehemiah 30th Anniversary Celebration
Nehemiah 30th Anniversary Celebration will be held Friday, Nov. 11, 6 p.m. at Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center. Join Nehemiah for a community-wide cocktail party to celebrate 30 years of community impact:. 6-7 pm: Mingling/Social Hour/Meet Staff. 7-8 pm: Main Event. 8-10 pm: Dance Party with Kinfolk. Nehemiah had...
“This place had such a strength to it.” Film screening highlights Style & Grace, a beloved and historic South Madison barbershop
As Madison’s oldest African-American barbershop, Style & Grace was an important place on Madison’s South Side for the community to congregate and a South Madison landmark. Filmmaker Linda Friend’s documentary about the shop, also called “Style & Grace,” captures many of the great moments and the vibrant life and business of the beloved South Madison barbershop that had been a cornerstone of a neighborhood for many generations. A screening of the film, co-hosted by PBS Wisconsin and the Madison Trust for Historic Preservation, will take place Thursday, Nov. 3, 6-8 p.m. at the UW South Madison Partnership Space, 2238 S. Park Street.
Black Oxygen: “Art should make you feel something” with Ja’Malik
Ja’Malik says, “I don’t remember dance ever not being a part of my life.” From being inspired by Michael Jackson’s Thriller to being moved by Ulysses Dove’s Urban Folk Dance performed by the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater, Ja’Malik knew as a child that he wanted to become a dancer and choreographer. As the new Artistic Director of the Madison Ballet he is one of three Black people in the US that runs a ballet company not founded a Black person. In this episode of Black Oxygen, Ja’Malik discusses his journey to Wisconsin, honesty and truth in dance and in the US, and the role of dance in resilience and joy.
Affordable Dental Care’s 5th annual Smileathon will raise money to address disparities in access to dental care
One in three Dane County residents lacks dental insurance according to Affordable Dental Care, whose mission is to restore hope, health, and opportunity through quality dentistry to the underinsured, uninsured, and underserved. At this Sunday’s Fifth Annual Smileathon, the greater Madison community will have a chance to come out and support the services Affordable Dental Care provides to the greater Madison community.
Isaiah Valdes becomes first Smitty Scholarship honoree to finish apprenticeship, get barber license with JP Hair Design
Isaiah Valdes recently finished his barber apprenticeship with JP Hair Design and became the first person to get his barber license under the Smitty Scholarship in honor of Madison’s first Black barber Taylor “Smitty” Smith, a legendary and inspirational pioneer in his trade. “For me, it was...
Madison Nonprofit Day returns in person Wednesday
“Looking Forward” is the theme for this year’s Madison Non Profit day, which is finally making its return to in-person events after being virtual for the past two years. Non Profit Day 2022 will be held on November 2 at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center and is an all day event.
“It is a David and Goliath story.” Edgewood College to host “War of the Flea: The Fight for Xicano Studies” Nov. 2
Keeping ethnic studies programs alive is a crucial part of providing spaces in higher academics that speak to diverse experiences and welcome marginalized students, but first they have to be created. “War of the Flea: The Fight for Xicano Studies” will be screening at Edgewood College on Wednesday, Nov. 2, with the hope it will provide people with a story that will lead them to engage in the history and necessity of ethnic studies programs. Dr. Ernesto Mireles is one of the student activists in the film that follows Chicana and Chicano students at Michigan State University in the 1990s as they fought to both establish and fund a Chicano/Latino Studies program at the school.
