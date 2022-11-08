Former State Treasurer and DNC Chair Steve Grossman on a long career in politics, business, and listening

Read full article on original website
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
An election day tweet from Joe Biden sparks fiery debate online: ‘You aren’t a King, Mr President’
The Twitter account of US President Joe Biden sparked a fiery debate online as the nation prepared to head to the polls in a high-stakes election that his administration has pitched will “shape our lifetime”.“You don’t get to accept hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic loans and then attack my Administration for helping working folks get some relief,” tweeted the president’s Twitter account late Monday night.The message came just hours after Mr Biden rallied with fellow Democratic candidates in Maryland to send a message of optimism, despite ever present concerns about his party’s showing in Tuesday’s midterms hanging...
Herschel Walker won overwhelming share of white votes – the only group that supported him
Herschel Walker claims he'll protect 'Martians' because they 'belong' to his family. Every racial demographic except for white people and men voted overwhelmingly for Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s Senate race, according to exit polls. Exit polls showed that only white voters picked former University of Georgia running...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Thinks Trump Should Have Announced His 2024 Campaign: “He’s Put Everyone Else First”
Most Republicans are glad that he hasn't (yet) On November 8, as voting in midterm elections got underway in earnest across the United States, Georgia's Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene thought it an appropriate moment to offer praise to her hero - the former one-term president Donald Trump.
Non-MAGA Conservatives Might Have Found the Leader They Were Looking for In Ron DeSantis
Is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the Republican leader of the future? That’s the question on a lot of minds after Republicans suffered a disappointing night on Tuesday (which Donald Trump helped create by virtue of recruiting and endorsing awful MAGA candidates).Going into the midterms, I assumed Republicans would perform well enough to prevent them from having to do any soul-searching or make any changes. This has been the pattern: Trump’s surprise victory in 2016 taught Republicans that they didn’t have to make any changes, the 2018 midterm losses could be dismissed as the historical norm for the party in power,...
Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to avoid cooperating with a subpoena requiring him to testify. The suit contends that, while former presidents have voluntarily agreed to provide testimony or documents in response to congressional subpoenas in the past, “no president or former president has ever been compelled to do so.” “Long-held precedent and practice maintain that separation of powers prohibits Congress from compelling a President to testify before it,” Trump attorney David A. Warrington said in a statement announcing Trump’s intentions. Warrington said Trump had engaged with the committee “in a good faith effort to resolve these concerns consistent with Executive Branch prerogatives and separation of powers,” but said the panel “insists on pursuing a political path, leaving President Trump with no choice but to involve the third branch, the judicial branch, in this dispute between the executive and legislative branches.”
Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada's protracted ballot count ground through a fourth day Friday as election officials tallied thousands of votes ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail-ins. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running barely...
