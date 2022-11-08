ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Hi-Fi?

Some of Netflix's best TV shows and movies aren't available via the Basic with Ads subscription

By Tom Bailey
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jYODq_0j2tnsIb00

Yesterday we revealed that Netflix Basic with Ads – the streaming giant's cheapest subscription tier –  doesn't work on all devices . Today, it has emerged that Basic with Ads is missing some major titles.

There's no official list yet, but in the US, Arrested Development, Peaky Blinders, New Girl, House of Cards, The Last Kingdom, Good Girls, Friday Night Lights and Queen of the South are just some of the titles that display a padlock icon (via Variety ).

It's the same story when it comes to movies. A string of blockbusters are currently 'locked' to US-based subscribers. These include Bond titles Skyfall, Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace, as well as  the likes of 28 Days, Rambo, The Imitation Game, The Hateful Eight, Blue Jasmine, A Monster Calls, Steve Jobs and Vice.

Netflix has previously warned that 5-10% of its catalogue would be unavailable to Basic with Ads users: "[A] limited number of movies and TV shows won’t be available due to licensing restrictions, and we’re going to be working on reducing that over time," Netflix chief operating officer Greg Peters told reporters last month.

Netflix launched its new subscription subsidised tier in the UK, US, Australia and select areas of Asia and Europe at the start of November. The plan provides access to 720p streaming with roughly five minutes of advertising per hour for £4.99 / $6.99 / AU$6.99.

It sounds like a nice price, especially when you consider what Basic with Ads does offer ( The Crown, Breaking Bad, Stranger Things , etc) . Then again, the tier has its limitations too.

For example, Basic with Ads will not work on Apple TV or older Chromecast devices apart from the latest Chromecast with Google TV streaming dongles. Netflix has also dropped support for the PlayStation 3, Netflix Windows app and any smartphones and tablets running an OS older than iOS 15 or Android 7.

MORE:

Read our full Netflix review

6 mistakes to avoid with Netflix

Need a new streamer for Netflix Basic with Ads? Here are the best media streamers

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
CALIFORNIA STATE
BGR.com

There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free

Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
Popculture

New Netflix Thriller Series Hits Huge Ratings Milestone

Ryan Murphy's latest Netflix series, The Watcher, is overcoming negative reviews to dominate Netflix's Top 10 chart. The new series knocked Murphy's Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story down to number two, after the serial killer series spent three weeks at the top. Murphy also co-produced the Stephen King adaptation of Mr. Harrigan's Phone, which held the fourth spot in Netflix's latest Top 10 movies chart.
NEW JERSEY STATE
BGR.com

The Roku Channel is adding 27 free movies in November – here’s the full list

Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in November.
netflixjunkie.com

Royal Experts Claim That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “Signed away their credibility and their dignity” for Money to Netflix

The House of Windsor and the royal experts are undoubtedly not happy with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries. A few months back, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multimillion-dollar deal with American streaming giant Netflix to produce shows, docuseries and other content. Their first product for the streamer, the docuseries, is expected to unveil sometime later this year.
TechRadar

Netflix cancels a promising big-name show before it's even finished

Netflix, once infamous for its tendency to green-light almost anything, has canned a sizable comedy property before it had the chance to see the light of day. Titled Bad Crimes, the show is described by Variety (opens in new tab) as a "dark comedy procedural following Kara (Nicole Byer) and Jennie (Lauren Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible."
Variety

Trevor Noah Slams Elon Musk’s $8 Verification Plan: ‘Charge White People to Say the N-Word’ and Twitter Will Be the ‘Most Profitable Company’

Trevor Noah railed against Elon Musk’s controversial Twitter takeover during the latest episode of “The Daily Show,” calling it “ridiculous” that Musk plans to charge users $8 per month to have a blue check mark as part of Twitter Blue (via The Daily Beast). Referring to Musk as “the guy who always looks like a ghost, whether it’s Halloween or not,” Noah reasoned that charging people for blue check marks goes against Musk’s mission of bringing free speech and equality to Twitter.
Android Headlines

People are actually paying for Peacock

According to Comcast’s latest earnings, around 15 million people are actually paying for Peacock. Despite the many, many ways to get it for free. Not to mention its free tier in general. Peacock’s total customers has increased nearly 70% year to date. And have added about 2 million paid...
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?

315
Followers
1K+
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Specialising in the best of the best in all things audio, TV and home entertainment, and the source for the most trusted audio-visual reviews, if it’s not on What Hi-Fi?, it’s not worth your time.

 https://www.whathifi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy