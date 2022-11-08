Starting with its name, the former Foxwood Swim Club at 123 Bee Lane in Monroeville is a unique piece of property that offers a buyer several possibilities. Once the neighborhood pool for the Foxwood plan, an upscale development built in the 1970s and ’80s, the nearly 2 1/4-acre parcel has the remnants of summertime fun from days gone by: a Snack Shack with a weathered sign still intact, a fence that mostly encloses the lot, and a pool that could be refurbished with a little work, says Doug Brewster, the Coldwell Banker Real Estate agent marketing the property.

