Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes open regular season with 91-53 win over Robert MorrisThe LanternColumbus, OH
977rocks.com
College Football Saturday – The Rock hosting Kutztown
–#9-ranked Slippery Rock will be hosting Kutztown for their regular-season finale. A win by The Rock could give them a home game the following Saturday. Kick-off is 1pm. The Coach Shawn Lutz Show begins at 12:30pm on The Rock Station 97.7fm. IUP is hosting Shepherd for the PSAC Championship. Kick-off...
977rocks.com
High School Football Playoffs going to be damp tonight
It will be a wet Friday night for the High School Football Playoffs:. –Slippery Rock will meet Hickory in the District 10 Class 3A Semifinals Friday at Wilmington high school. –Triple-A top-seeded Grove City will face Sharon at Farrell high school in the other Semifinal. Both games have 7pm kick-offs.
Model train groups, vendors roll through Monroeville Convention Center for fall show
Greenberg’s Great Train & Toy Show rolled through the Monroeville earlier this month. It is one of the largest gatherings of model train enthusiasts and sets up shop three times a year at the municipality’s convention center at 209 Mall Blvd. About 6,000 people were estimated to have walked through the doors Nov. 5-6.
977rocks.com
Harmony Prepping For German Christmas Market
The Harmony Museum is nearly ready for their largest fundraising event of the year. The German Christmas Market will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Museum in Harmony. This event will include many specialty vendors and...
977rocks.com
Butler Superintendent Outlines Actions To Curb Behavioral Issues At Senior High
After bringing attention to growing concerns about behavioral issues at the Butler Senior High School, the district superintendent is laying out plans to address the problem. In an email to parents, Dr. Brian White says that the school will continue to notify police of criminal behavior and punish students with suspension. The email comes after numerous fights have broken out at the Senior High School this year, which added 9th graders to the building.
Pitt unveils plans for $240M athletic center in Oakland
The University of Pittsburgh has approved plans for a $240 million athletic center called Victory Heights that will include a 3,000-seat arena, as well as space for training and sports performance and sports medicine facilities for many of Pitt’s student-athletes. Pitt’s Property and Facilities Committee OK’d the project Thursday,...
wtae.com
Operation Football: This week's featured WPIAL playoff games
PITTSBURGH — High school football playoffs continue this weekend in Western Pennsylvania. Below is a list of WPIAL playoff games that will be covered by Operation Football on Friday night. Game of the Week: Laurel Highlands at Central Valley. Bethel Park vs. Upper St. Clair (at Canon-McMillan) Pine-Richland vs....
butlerradio.com
New Miss Butler County Named
There’s a new Miss Butler County after the annual competition was held over the weekend. Maria Cade took home the title of Miss Butler County in the event that was held Sunday at the Butler Vagabonds Center. Stella Scialabba meanwhile was named as the Miss Butler County Outstanding Teen.
butlerradio.com
Penn Theater In The Process Of Being Sold
The Penn Theater is one small step away from being sold. The City of Butler Redevelopment Authority approved the sale to Butler native Bryan Frenchak at their Thursday afternoon meeting. The sale price of $65,000 will go directly to the Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation which provided $250,000 to the...
New Castle High School boys’ basketball preview
New Castle finished runner-up in last year's Class 5A state tournament.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Pennsylvania
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
F.N.B.’s newest Pittsburgh branch will be in Bethel Park
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — F.N.B. is relocating its Library branch at 2550 Brownsville Road to a newly built facility at 2409 South Park Road, Bethel Park. The move will take place during the first half of 2023, Jennifer Reel, chief communications officer, confirmed on Tuesday. “We continually evaluate our...
nextpittsburgh.com
Your move: Former Foxwood Swim Club awaits a buyer to take the plunge
Starting with its name, the former Foxwood Swim Club at 123 Bee Lane in Monroeville is a unique piece of property that offers a buyer several possibilities. Once the neighborhood pool for the Foxwood plan, an upscale development built in the 1970s and ’80s, the nearly 2 1/4-acre parcel has the remnants of summertime fun from days gone by: a Snack Shack with a weathered sign still intact, a fence that mostly encloses the lot, and a pool that could be refurbished with a little work, says Doug Brewster, the Coldwell Banker Real Estate agent marketing the property.
Two prizes of $100k won in PA Lottery games locally
Someone in California may have won the over $2 billion Powerball jackpot earlier this week, but Wednesday’s drawing saw a player in Allegheny County do okay for themselves by winning $100,000.
About 680 Pittsburgh customers remain without power
About 680 Duquesne Light customers in the Pittsburgh area were without power around 2 p.m. Friday. Over 2,200 customers had been without power earlier Friday afternoon. Impacted neighborhoods included Bloomfield, East Liberty, Garfield, Green Tree, McKeesport, Shadyside, Squirrel Hill, Stanton Heights, Westwood and Wilkins. The utility company expects all service...
cranberryeagle.com
German Christmas market decking Harmony’s historic halls over weekend
HARMONY — The borough is again stamping its unique brand of culture and historic pride on the holidays this year. Harmony’s WeihnachtsMarkt, or Christmas Market, will flood the streets with German food, drink and music; crafts; horse-drawn wagon rides; and other yuletide treats. The festival will last from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.
cranberryeagle.com
Curriculum changes considered at Mars Area
ADAMS TWP — Mars Area students may soon no longer have to take physics courses in order to graduate. Eliminating the physics graduation requirement was among potential curriculum changes presented by Mars Area High School principal Lindsay Rosswog at the board meeting Tuesday night. If the package of curriculum...
Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours
Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Banana Republic, Under Armour and American Eagle/Aerie– are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
butlerradio.com
Veterans Day Parade Canceled
The Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Butler is canceled for Friday. Parade organizers say the rain will make it difficult to hold the parade with all the participants, including the high school bands and veteran groups. While organizers are upset they had to cancel, they encourage everyone to do something...
977rocks.com
Local Police Departments Receive Honors From AAA
A couple of local police departments were recognized for outstanding efforts to increase road safety by AAA East Central earlier this week. The Cranberry Township Police Department received a Platinum award for their efforts in the Community Traffic Safety Program. Additionally, PA State Police Troop D in Butler also received...
